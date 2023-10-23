The Mariners must have one, surely?



As a Mariners fan...yes, yes we do, I don't know what it is, but we have one. We finally build a good young core, we finally get to the playoffs, and then of course the Rangers have to decide to spend a bazillion dollars while we lose whatever financial support we have because all the regional sports networks are basically going out of business, now our fucking owner decides renege on the idea of increasing payroll to actually try to win something with the young core, and instead beginning to reduce it instead. Fucking bullshit.It really makes me sick when I see Yankee or Red Sox fans complain about ownership or their team, try going 20 years not making it to the playoffs with numerous times where you were 1 game away from.Sorry, it's been a rough week with the Suarez and Kelenic trades, not because they're great or good players, but more what it signals for the future from our fanbase's perspective. We were hoping we might get in on the Ohtani sweepstakes (not that many of us thought we would get him) or at least Yamamoto, now it's bargain bin for us it seems like. This on the back of last season's shitshow of a offseason, Wong, La Stella, Pollack...John Stanton can fuck off and sell the team if he doesn't want to actually win or even try, just wants to be good enough to get all us saps to get a little belief and make money of us fans.