Astros are the Cheat FC of Baseball, great to see they won't stain the Sport with another WS appearance.



I hope the Phillies win tonight, I want to Harper to put another stab in Brian Cashman with another Clutch performance, Montgomery has been making Cashman have nightmares this post season, adds more pressure on him to step down.



Baseball is in a good spot right now, hopefully WS goes the distance.

