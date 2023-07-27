« previous next »
Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 504974 times)

Offline Fiasco

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10040 on: July 27, 2023, 11:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 27, 2023, 10:58:08 pm
2 games for the Angels today. First one Ohtani pitched a 1 hit complete game shutout. Second one hes gone deep twice. Ill say it until Im blue in the face this guy is the best to ever play baseball. Saviour him because if you see anybody who is this good again in your lifetime youre blessed.

I watched his first homer earlier and read at the bottom of the broadcast about his shutout game. I didn't fucking realise it was earlier in the day! I shook my head and laughed. Just fucking video game kinda stuff from him.
Online skipper757

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10041 on: July 29, 2023, 11:10:32 pm »
The Mets moved Robertson earlier in the week (was always a good move with a 38-year old having a good year) but now lots of noise about Scherzer being traded away.

Based on how things have played out, it looks like Mets are sellers at the deadline.

Angels are buyers with the Giolito trade.  They've got a few guys performing really well right now (Rengifio, Monica, etc), so they really just need to get some of the injured guys back healthy, and they could make a run with possibly Ohtani's last few months there.

Yankees don't seem like they're set yet on whether to be buyers or sellers.  Padres are similar with rumors back and forth on a daily basis.

Of the surprise teams that should be buying, it remains to be seen how much Miami/Baltimore/Cincy/Arizona/Texas, etc want to buy, and how much of their farm system they want to give away.  Rangers are definitely buying, but I can't imagine notoriously cheap Baltimore being so keen to trade away top prospects, even though they probably have as much firepower as anyone to do so.

Boy, if someone a year ago told you the 2023 Marlins are buyers, and the 2023 Mets are sellers, you'd thought them crazy.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10042 on: July 29, 2023, 11:14:34 pm »
Scherzer going to the Rangers, so long as he waives the no trade.

I know what will happen, the old Scherzer will return there, its just how the Mets are, players go to shit in Queens and go elswehere and become kings again  ;D

But its the right move, hes been all mouth and no action lately, just generally been pretty awful. 

Awful season for the Mets, first move of the offseason surely firing Eppler. Theres probably about 3 players on this roster Id miss if they where traded this weekend.
Offline newterp

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10043 on: July 30, 2023, 02:52:11 am »
Can't believe the Orioles are back.
Online skipper757

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10044 on: July 30, 2023, 03:15:47 pm »
Mets got a lot for Scherzer.  Acuna is a good prospect, and they cleared some money off the books (though are still paying some).

That's the one good thing they did for pitching is to get short-term contracts for Scherzer and Verlander.  Sure the AAV is high, but at worst, you're done with them in 2 years.  It's a lot worse tied to long bad contracts and needing to sell (and having no one be interested).

With some players in their primes locked up and young players emerging, all's not bad.  But their biggest issue will be pitching going forward.  The likes of Megill and Lucchesi never really amounted to being starting caliber, and they'll have to delve into free agency again this offseason (or just wait).  Developing young pitchers is the one hole in this pivot.

Rangers paid a lot, but they believe their window is now, so it's a fine move to make.  We'll see how it plays out in a competitive division.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10045 on: August 1, 2023, 07:32:10 pm »
Lets see how the Toronto Cardinals do the rest of the way. Feels like were trading away assets to go nowhere really.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10046 on: August 1, 2023, 07:52:56 pm »
Verlander back to the Astros.

Mets, good lord :lmao

Hopefully Steve Cohen has learnt something from this disaster of a season.  This all needs ripping up and start all over again.
Offline ShatnersBassoon

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10047 on: August 1, 2023, 08:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  1, 2023, 07:32:10 pm
Lets see how the Toronto Cardinals do the rest of the way. Feels like were trading away assets to go nowhere really.

 ::) they havent traded much away. most have never heard of svanson and with the bo injury picking up de jong for next to nothing is hardly "going nowhere". same deal with romano injury and picking up hicks. theyre necessary short term fixes

could really do with a big hitter who mashes lefties now.

but its really been a sellers market. really slim pickings for the most part
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10048 on: August 1, 2023, 08:10:39 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on August  1, 2023, 08:07:15 pm
::) they havent traded much away. most have never heard of svanson and with the bo injury picking up de jong for next to nothing is hardly "going nowhere". same deal with romano injury and picking up hicks. theyre necessary short term fixes

could really do with a big hitter who mashes lefties now.

but its really been a sellers market. really slim pickings for the most part

We traded away our 7th ranked prospect for Hicks, a guy who has never had an ERA under 3, as a reliever. This team isnt good enough and incremental improvements wont cut it. They cant beat good teams.
Offline ShatnersBassoon

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10049 on: August 1, 2023, 08:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  1, 2023, 08:10:39 pm
We traded away our 7th ranked prospect for Hicks, a guy who has never had an ERA under 3, as a reliever. This team isnt good enough and incremental improvements wont cut it. They cant beat good teams.

you sound like those doomers on reddit. you had them selling everything after 40 odd games

they swept the braves so theyve beaten good teams, they just suck against baltimore and boston. its been a grind for sure but theyre still in a wild card spot and are due a run of luck/form

what closer was obtainable that would have been better than hicks? considering romanos injury. the guy throws serious heat. he has a rough start but after changing his mechanics mid season he has been putting up much better numbers
Offline decosabute

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10050 on: August 1, 2023, 08:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  1, 2023, 07:32:10 pm
Lets see how the Toronto Cardinals do the rest of the way. Feels like were trading away assets to go nowhere really.

You don't think it's worth pulling the trigger to keep the push for a wild card on track? Though it could be that the Jays miss out anyway - Bichette's bat is going to be a major loss.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10051 on: August 1, 2023, 08:32:03 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on August  1, 2023, 08:17:12 pm
you sound like those doomers on reddit. you had them selling everything after 40 odd games

they swept the braves so theyve beaten good teams, they just suck against baltimore and boston. its been a grind for sure but theyre still in a wild card spot and are due a run of luck/form

what closer was obtainable that would have been better than hicks? considering romanos injury. the guy throws serious heat. he has a rough start but after changing his mechanics mid season he has been putting up much better numbers

Blue Jays are 4 games under 500 against teams that are 500 or better. Its not a new problem, theyre just short of good enough when it matters and Im sorry but I dont think what were getting back in trades for good prospects changes the situation enough to make it worthwhile.
Offline ShatnersBassoon

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10052 on: August 1, 2023, 08:39:47 pm »
i really dont think theyve given up much for necessary additions. not getting them in would have been waving a white flag on the season.

anyway..

went to blue jays vs angels game on friday. was a little disappointed they scratched ohtani from pitching but was prob for the best jays wise! a consolatory homerun from him was pretty cool to see anyway

Offline Dutch56

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10053 on: August 10, 2023, 01:09:51 am »
Quote from: newterp on July 30, 2023, 02:52:11 am
Can't believe the Orioles are back.

I love any minute of it ...  8)
Offline gjr1

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10054 on: August 10, 2023, 11:35:09 am »
I see the Cubs have made a charge of late. Although I see they lost their last game.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10055 on: August 24, 2023, 03:00:32 am »
Arf, Yankees season is hilariously bad, just won their first game after a 9 game losing streak, [only their 6th win this month] 61-65 for the season, rock bottom of the AL East, & have the second highest payroll in the MLB. ;D
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10056 on: August 24, 2023, 08:31:57 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 24, 2023, 03:00:32 am
Arf, Yankees season is hilariously bad, just won their first game after a 9 game losing streak, [only their 6th win this month] 61-65 for the season, rock bottom of the AL East, & have the second highest payroll in the MLB. ;D
I was out there last week, went to see them against Boston. They were absolutely awful.
Offline BassTunedToRed

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10057 on: August 24, 2023, 09:36:31 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 24, 2023, 03:00:32 am
Arf, Yankees season is hilariously bad, just won their first game after a 9 game losing streak, [only their 6th win this month] 61-65 for the season, rock bottom of the AL East, & have the second highest payroll in the MLB. ;D

As a Mets fan I'd love to gloat, but....

And I see Ohtani has done his UCL  :(
Offline Ray K

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10058 on: August 24, 2023, 09:54:42 am »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on August 24, 2023, 09:36:31 am
And I see Ohtani has done his UCL  :(
Shut down the whole season.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10059 on: August 24, 2023, 12:06:01 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on August 24, 2023, 09:36:31 am
As a Mets fan I'd love to gloat, but....

And I see Ohtani has done his UCL  :(

For us Mets fans its sort of normal/expected though to have let-downs, and dreams dashed on a yearly basis, so we can still enjoy, as I am  ;D

Both New York teams will have to do some serious house-cleaning this off-season. Doubt eithers GM or managers will be back.
Online skipper757

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10060 on: August 24, 2023, 02:20:54 pm »
Gutted to hear the Ohtani news.  Right before free agency when he's been amazing for the last 3 years.  And Trout going back on the IL too...

Best thing for the Yankees (other than Hal cleaning house perhaps) is their young players getting a shot now.  And good news for them that Jasson Dominguez has been destroying AA pitching and is up to AAA now.  A power-hitting switch hitter?  Yankees could use that youth and athleticism.  Their team has just been so old and broken down.  Time for them to see what Pereira and Pereza can do and a Dominguez 2024 call-up seems possible.  The rotation on the other hand....  the Rodon contract does not look promising so far.  They need a lot of work and really need their prospects to develop well.  The Yankees have a lot of money tied up in contracts already, and they don't have the overwhelming payroll advantage they used to.  Prospect development is crucial.  Cashman's assembly of the team has received a lot of criticism (rightly so).  The lack of left-handed hitters stands out immediately (this is the Yankees!  Where are the power-hitting lefties?).  The old nature of the team and the lack of flexibility (Stanton can't really play the field these days, and Judge will need to be cared for, and there's only 1 DH spot) is a problem.

For the Mets, at least Cohen's plan seemed to make sense.  They overperformed last year, and they had short-term options in Scherzer and Verlander to bolster pitching.  It didn't work this year, but they were never eating long-term contracts, just short-term pain and were able to get 3 good prospects from the Rangers and Astros in return.  Not a bad result from a failed all-out push.  The big question now is the player development side.  Alvarez is very good, but the Mets have had a ton of other young prospects hyped about (Baty, Vientos, Mauricio, and the like).  They're typically the masters of young pitching, but they haven't found the next generation of great starters (the likes of Megill have not worked out).  Like the Yankees, they can't solve all pitching woes in free agency.  Mets are low-key very good at finding some value outside the org in general to supplant their typically strong rotation (e.g. Bassitt, Walker), so they just need one or two youth prospects to work out and add an arm or two in FA.

For all the talk on the Dodgers' stars and payrolls, their starters (though injured) of Kershaw, Buehler, Gonsolin, May, Urias, Miller, etc are home-grown.  They can always supplant with a reclamation project (e.g. Heaney, Anderson, Lynn) but have a lot of their own developed pitchers, so they don't always need to overspend in FA.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10061 on: August 24, 2023, 03:54:42 pm »
Seems very much my New York team thing that they cant develop prospects well! Mets and the Rangers - as bad as each other. 

As for Ohtani - Im guessing he may need another tommy john surgery?  Teams will be thinking long and hard I guess as to what his long term pitching prognisis is.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10062 on: August 24, 2023, 03:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 24, 2023, 03:54:42 pm
Seems very much my New York team thing that they cant develop prospects well! Mets and the Rangers - as bad as each other. 

As for Ohtani - Im guessing he may need another tommy john surgery?  Teams will be thinking long and hard I guess as to what his long term pitching prognisis is.
Won't get what he was looking at a few days ago that's for sure.
Offline blacksun

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10063 on: August 24, 2023, 06:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  1, 2023, 08:32:03 pm
Blue Jays are 4 games under 500 against teams that are 500 or better. Its not a new problem, theyre just short of good enough when it matters and Im sorry but I dont think what were getting back in trades for good prospects changes the situation enough to make it worthwhile.

You could be describing the Padres there
Online TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10064 on: September 4, 2023, 09:14:41 pm »
Yep, right on time. As soon as the playoffs are on the horizon, the Dodgers do their thing and unravel.

After having their arses handed to them at home by Atlanta this weekend, Julio Urias decides he's basically done playing for the Dodgers (or possibly the league) and follow Bauer's footsteps, by being arrested and charged for felony domestic violence.

This is his 2nd after 2019, so he's likely done, court date set for Sept. 27th.

He's basically played his last game as his contract was up for renewal and that won't happen now, he'll be on administrative leave, won't travel with the team to Miami.

Dodgers already shaky pitching roster is now even worse, they're experts at collapsing when it matters most, so yeah, fuck it.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10065 on: September 4, 2023, 09:20:18 pm »
Apparently the incident happened at the LAFC match against Messi's Miami team.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10066 on: Today at 11:07:21 pm »
After 4 years Chaim Bloom has been let go by the Red Sox. What took them so long? Really don't know where this franchise is heading.
