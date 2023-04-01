

This was a gutting one with only needing one out, but you can't help Everett with the Redsox /Yankees rivalry, stopping a Yankee pitching a perfect game at Fenway, Mussina is my all time favourite pitcher as well, Sox fans cheering that hit like they won the WS.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W3xkQlFGpuk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W3xkQlFGpuk</a>





Mussina is a Hall of Famer and legend of the game, but I can't help feel bad for him as a "nearly" man in so many potential legendary moments.That near perfect game at Fenway is one standout.He joined the Yankees right after the Yankees won multiple World Series and retired right before the Yankees won another one.In 1997 with the Orioles, in the ALCS, he put up 2 brilliant starts only for the Orioles to lose heartbreakers in both:-Game 3: 7IP, 3H, 1ER, 2BB, 15Ks; Orioles lost in extras to Cleveland in bizarre circumstances: Vizquel swung and missed on a pitch that got away from the catcher. It looked like it could've been a foul tip, but it was just a passed ball, and Grissom "stole" home for the winning run while the Orioles thought it was foul tip.-Game 6: 8IP, 2H, 0ER, 2BB, 10Ks; Back in Baltimore for a must-win game 6, Mussina throws 8 shutout innings, only for the Orioles to lose in extras 1-0. The Orioles had 10 hits and 5 walks and mustered 0 runs in an elimination game at home.Moose's 1997 ALCS could've been another legendary moment en route to an Orioles World Series, but he was very unlucky in how it played out for the team. 15 IP, 1 ER, and 25 Ks across two crucial games, and the Orioles lost them both in extras.Mussina's a deserved hall of famer, but man, he really got unlucky at times.