Any Baseball Lovers Around

TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,023
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Reply #10000 on: April 1, 2023, 03:04:12 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on March 30, 2023, 07:01:58 pm
Big transition year for the Dodgers.
I'm going in with the lowest expectations for some time.... which might mean they may finally do something this year!

I'm guessing they're going to coast until before the window closes and then maybe address the needs they see by dealing with teams that are out of it, but yeah not expecting much this year. That payroll had to come down I guess.
skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
Reply #10001 on: April 1, 2023, 09:57:53 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on April  1, 2023, 03:04:12 pm
I'm going in with the lowest expectations for some time.... which might mean they may finally do something this year!

I'm guessing they're going to coast until before the window closes and then maybe address the needs they see by dealing with teams that are out of it, but yeah not expecting much this year. That payroll had to come down I guess.

Yea, it could be a lowkey fun year for you if a few players (like Vargas, Outman, Grove/Pepiot, etc) break out, and a couple of older players (like Taylor and his love of big moments) regain form.  You'll have to make big moves at some point (either by the trade deadline for this year or the winter for next year), but it's a great opportunity to get some young talent into the team and as contributors and then strengthen.
TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,023
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Reply #10002 on: April 1, 2023, 11:54:46 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on April  1, 2023, 09:57:53 pm
Yea, it could be a lowkey fun year for you if a few players (like Vargas, Outman, Grove/Pepiot, etc) break out, and a couple of older players (like Taylor and his love of big moments) regain form.  You'll have to make big moves at some point (either by the trade deadline for this year or the winter for next year), but it's a great opportunity to get some young talent into the team and as contributors and then strengthen.
Pretty much. Outman and Vargas have looked good in the relatively short time I've seen them. Their farm system is always lauded so may as well give it a try, see what happens. I do think they've got their sights on Ohtani down the line, but I'm sure other clubs will say the same.

Pound for pound I think the Padres clearly have more established talent right now, but for years and years the Dodgers had a massive payroll (still do), big names, and came out with nothing (Dave and Friedman over thinking post season analytics and "matchups" resulting in early exists) while smaller rosters/payrolls got it done, so who knows.
TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,023
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Reply #10003 on: April 16, 2023, 04:44:33 pm
Dodger stadium gives Bellinger a standing ovation on his return as a Cub last night. I was sat watching Belli acknowledging the love, wonderful moment all round.

...Ump then decides to give him a clock violation   :duh
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • Kloppite
Reply #10004 on: Yesterday at 02:00:13 pm
Sounds like the As could be on the move, have signed a binding agreement to purchase land near the Las Vegas Strip.

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/36241520/oakland-agree-purchase-land-las-vegas-strip
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,261
  • Truthiness
Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 02:07:33 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:00:13 pm
Sounds like the As could be on the move, have signed a binding agreement to purchase land near the Las Vegas Strip.

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/36241520/oakland-agree-purchase-land-las-vegas-strip

Vegas city council must be literally rolling in cash if they're willing to throw bad money for a baseball stadium after even worse money for a football one.
ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 03:00:22 pm
thatll be the third Oakland team they lose in about 5 years.

really depressing. I have a few friends from oakland and its hard to imagine losing your team youve supported since a kid. Especially after the shitty owners purposefully tanked them to an AA team to manipulate it through.

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,048
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Reply #10007 on: Yesterday at 04:37:27 pm
Absolute shitshow this thing with Max Scherzer, got ejected in the 4th inning yesterday for sticky stuff - which was the rosin pitchers are allowed to use, combined with sweat. I mean, what the actual fuck.  Just a couple days ago something similar happened with Yankees Domingo German apart from the fact he was allowed to pitch on after being warned.

Now Scherzer is suspended for 10 days, and no chance of it being overturned. The umpiring in MLB is an absolute shambles.

So at the moment Mets rotation is out 4 of the starters they had planned for this season :lmao   
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • Kloppite
Reply #10008 on: Today at 01:38:03 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:07:33 pm
Vegas city council must be literally rolling in cash if they're willing to throw bad money for a baseball stadium after even worse money for a football one.

I wonder how much more money Vegas makes on gameday when Raiders have home games, since the Raiders moved there, think tickets for Raiders home games are one of the most expensive tickets in the NFL now, Vegas also hosts the super bowl next year.
