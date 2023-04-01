Yea, it could be a lowkey fun year for you if a few players (like Vargas, Outman, Grove/Pepiot, etc) break out, and a couple of older players (like Taylor and his love of big moments) regain form. You'll have to make big moves at some point (either by the trade deadline for this year or the winter for next year), but it's a great opportunity to get some young talent into the team and as contributors and then strengthen.

Pretty much. Outman and Vargas have looked good in the relatively short time I've seen them. Their farm system is always lauded so may as well give it a try, see what happens. I do think they've got their sights on Ohtani down the line, but I'm sure other clubs will say the same.Pound for pound I think the Padres clearly have more established talent right now, but for years and years the Dodgers had a massive payroll (still do), big names, and came out with nothing (Dave and Friedman over thinking post season analytics and "matchups" resulting in early exists) while smaller rosters/payrolls got it done, so who knows.