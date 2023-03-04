« previous next »
Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 482206 times)

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9960 on: March 4, 2023, 02:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  4, 2023, 01:53:21 pm
Guys

Was watching an episode of a TV show last night (The Handmaid's Tale, S02E2).  The episode primarily set in Boston, ended with an insert of Joe Bucks commentary.

I am not a Baseball follower at all so need something putting right in my head.  Its driving me mad.

So the Boston Redsox won the World Series in 2004 ending a 86 year wait?   I believe the last time they won it pre 2004 was 1918.

Ok here is where I'm confused:

Over a cacophony of crowd noise, Joe says in the voice clip (and I quote) -

"That is a Ripped Foul"

"2-2"

"The DH is ready to celebrate"

"So are these fans"

"It hasn't happened at Fenway Park for 95 Years!!"

"The Red Sox are World Champions"


Surely Joe Buck wouldn't have got it wrong.  Can anyone explain please.  Does he perhaps mean the actual World Series hasn't been won on Redsox turf for 95 years and not necessarily the actual World Series?

Cheers

:wave

Its his call from the 2013 world series that Boston won, rather than a call from the world series of 2004 (their first for 86 years) - and yes, at Fenway, where they hadnt won a deciding World Series game for 95 years.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9961 on: March 4, 2023, 02:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  4, 2023, 02:02:42 pm
Its his call from the 2013 world series that Boston won, rather than a call from the world series of 2004 (their first for 86 years) - and yes, at Fenway, where they hadnt won a deciding World Series game for 95 years.

Yeah i did look at this possibility mate but got myself confused :)


I see that the 2013 series was best of 7 and Sox won the World Series on game 6 at Fenway to make it 4-2.

SO where does the 2-2 reference in his commentary come in?

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9962 on: March 4, 2023, 02:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  4, 2023, 02:20:59 pm
Yeah i did look at this possibility mate but got myself confused :)


I see that the 2013 series was best of 7 and Sox won the World Series on game 6 at Fenway to make it 4-2.

SO where does the 2-2 reference in his commentary come in?

just a reference to the balls and strikes. So the last batter up for St Louis was at 2 balls and 2 strikes. He then fouled one off (so that doesnt count as a strike), but the next pitch he faced, he struck out swinging at the ball, and 3 strikes and you are out! So the game was over, Boston wins.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9963 on: March 4, 2023, 02:43:07 pm »
Brilliant, cheers Dim.  Got it now :)

Have enjoyed watching a bit of MLB in the distant past.  Might start watching it a bit more the coming season.

Not got a favourite team yet.  Not sure I should just choose RedSox just because of FSG.

The Team that always jumps to mind for some strange reason is the Minnesota Twins.  So may pick them.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9964 on: March 4, 2023, 03:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  4, 2023, 02:43:07 pm
Brilliant, cheers Dim.  Got it now :)

Have enjoyed watching a bit of MLB in the distant past.  Might start watching it a bit more the coming season.

Not got a favourite team yet.  Not sure I should just choose RedSox just because of FSG.

The Team that always jumps to mind for some strange reason is the Minnesota Twins.  So may pick them.

No probs!

Yeah, I like baseball, its the 3rd of my 3 sports as it where (behind ice hockey and footy), but I still enjoy watching it a lot.

My team is New York Mets, certainly a team that knows how to break the hearts and cause a lot of pain to its fanbase :lmao

Weve got ourselves a rich new owner quite recently  though- an actual local Mets fan too, which is quite something, so at least these days the team is splashing some serious cash and have got the players to prove it, very different to how it was under the old owners. Fun team to watch.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9965 on: March 4, 2023, 03:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  4, 2023, 02:43:07 pm
Brilliant, cheers Dim.  Got it now :)

Have enjoyed watching a bit of MLB in the distant past.  Might start watching it a bit more the coming season.

Not got a favourite team yet.  Not sure I should just choose RedSox just because of FSG.

The Team that always jumps to mind for some strange reason is the Minnesota Twins.  So may pick them.

red sox will probably finish last in the AL east again as their offseason wasnt particularly inspiring! so pick them if you want to double up on the fsg out type fanbase :D

from watching a few spring training games with the new pitchclock, mlb should be faster paced and more interesting for new viewers. its cut out the 10 minutes of hitters adjusting their gloves... helmet.... then arm guards, etc every at bat.

generally the rule changes made seem pretty good so far
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9966 on: March 16, 2023, 07:59:35 pm »
Anyone watching the World baseball cup thing? Bit of club v country thing cos one of the Mets players got hurt in a post game celebration and is done for the year.Also Britain won a game in this beat Colombia.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9967 on: March 17, 2023, 10:30:55 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 16, 2023, 07:59:35 pm
Anyone watching the World baseball cup thing? Bit of club v country thing cos one of the Mets players got hurt in a post game celebration and is done for the year.Also Britain won a game in this beat Colombia.

Yeah I was happy for GB but as a Mets fan I'm gutted about Edwin Diaz. Such bad luck.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9968 on: March 17, 2023, 10:41:59 am »
Mike Trout is absolutely beasting. Pitchers cant get him out. Such a shame hes been on a trash team for his career. He could do some mad things in a World Series. Japan are definitely the ones to beat though.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9969 on: March 21, 2023, 03:14:14 am »
Japan Mexico game was SO good

I really didnt expect the wbc to be this exciting. Hopefully the final follows suit
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9970 on: March 21, 2023, 12:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  4, 2023, 02:43:07 pm
Brilliant, cheers Dim.  Got it now :)

Have enjoyed watching a bit of MLB in the distant past.  Might start watching it a bit more the coming season.

Not got a favourite team yet.  Not sure I should just choose RedSox just because of FSG.

The Team that always jumps to mind for some strange reason is the Minnesota Twins.  So may pick them.

Don't pick the Red Sox.  They are going to be average at best this year. 
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9971 on: March 21, 2023, 03:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 21, 2023, 12:18:27 pm
Don't pick the Red Sox.  They are going to be average at best this year.

why would that be a reason not to pick a team?

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9972 on: March 21, 2023, 04:09:43 pm »
yoshida is looking pretty good pick up for red sox. be interesting to see how he settles in
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9973 on: March 22, 2023, 09:08:08 am »
So Japan beat America in the WBC final last night proving once and for all that Japan is the best baseball nation.

Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout for the final out. It's a pity we can't see those two playing for the same MLB team - they'd win multiple world series titles.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9974 on: March 22, 2023, 10:55:50 am »
Ohtani is a phenom. Seriously should be even more noise around him. Youve got an All-Star hitter and an All-Star pitcher who throws 100mph in the same body! He is absurd.

How does somebody have a 2.96 ERA in the majors with 11 punchies per 9 innings pitched and 121 bombs and a .886 OPS. I honestly now believe nobody has seen a better baseball player in their lifetime.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9975 on: March 22, 2023, 01:28:07 pm »
ohtani is up there with any athlete in any sport. he is just ridiculously good

im going to some blue jays vs angels games in july. hoping it times up with an ohtani start
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9976 on: March 22, 2023, 03:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 17, 2023, 10:41:59 am
Mike Trout is absolutely beasting. Pitchers cant get him out. Such a shame hes been on a trash team for his career. He could do some mad things in a World Series. Japan are definitely the ones to beat though.
He needs to leave, his contract has an average of $35 million a year which is a bloody bargain in today's money when yearly salaries for the top players is going into the $40 odd million a year.

Angels are wasting money and wasting a generational talent.

Does Ohtani have a year left?, his next contract is going to be interesting to see what he gets and definitely will not be at the Angels. ;D

If Angels had any balls or sense they'd trade both right now, get them off the payroll and trade for tier 1 minor league prospects and rebuild, Trout has 8 years and $283 million left.

I bet the Astros amazing farm has some top prospects, Trout at the Astros would be amazing.
« Reply #9977 on: March 27, 2023, 09:06:24 pm »
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9978 on: Yesterday at 08:00:44 pm »
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9979 on: Yesterday at 09:21:50 pm »
I don't know how I feel about the pitch clock. Baseball exists in its own bubble, like cricket or snooker, it's a sport where the proverbial time or modernity stands still the moment you enter a stadium or a watch the game on the telly.

I know, I know, it's a romantic and even an unpopular view perhaps, and I do understand the need to shorten games, I guess I'm one of the few that really enjoyed the gripping tension between pitches when we get to the business end of big games.

They're saying it's taken some 25 or 30 minutes off spring training games. Let's see how it goes....
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9980 on: Yesterday at 10:50:49 pm »
I love the new rules personally, think the game flows a lot better.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9981 on: Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:21:50 pm
I don't know how I feel about the pitch clock. Baseball exists in its own bubble, like cricket or snooker, it's a sport where the proverbial time or modernity stands still the moment you enter a stadium or a watch the game on the telly.

I know, I know, it's a romantic and even an unpopular view perhaps, and I do understand the need to shorten games, I guess I'm one of the few that really enjoyed the gripping tension between pitches when we get to the business end of big games.

They're saying it's taken some 25 or 30 minutes off spring training games. Let's see how it goes....

I mean a Red Sox/Yankees game usually goes for 5 hours from my perception. Nothing needs to last even close to that long and why I have no interest in Cricket. European Football has grown on me more and more as the years go by in that generally I know it's only a 2 hour commitment and then I have time to do other things that day or in my case even morning.

Have tickets for Dodgers/Cubs on the 14th, can't wait. Friday night under the lights, mid 60's at first pitch with the palm trees in the background. Not a lot of things better in life aside from them bringing back the fucking onions and sauerkraut this year for the Dodger Dogs.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9982 on: Yesterday at 11:28:57 pm »
i watched most of the blue jay spring training games and the pitch clock has been really good i think. just cuts out a lot of time wasting.

all the new rules seem to be a positive change for me. should be a lot more stolen bases too

gonna do a road trip at some point to visit a few more stadiums. will try get to pittsburgh, orioles, phillies, mets this season if possible. as well as a few blue jays games
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9983 on: Today at 11:49:22 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:21:50 pm
I don't know how I feel about the pitch clock. Baseball exists in its own bubble, like cricket or snooker, it's a sport where the proverbial time or modernity stands still the moment you enter a stadium or a watch the game on the telly.

I know, I know, it's a romantic and even an unpopular view perhaps, and I do understand the need to shorten games, I guess I'm one of the few that really enjoyed the gripping tension between pitches when we get to the business end of big games.

They're saying it's taken some 25 or 30 minutes off spring training games. Let's see how it goes....

Be interesting see how it goes, 9 inning games last season were taking 4 to 5 hours which was ridiculous [you normally expect 9 innings to take 3 hours to 3 hours 30 min], something had to be done, for those who haven't seen the rule changes in the off season

A pitch clock will be introduced, with these requirements:

A standardized period of 30 seconds between batters within each half-inning.
A timer between pitches of 15 seconds with the bases empty, and 20 seconds with at least one runner on base.
The pitcher must start his motion before the expiration of the pitch timer. A violation will result in an automatic ball.

The batter must be in the box and alert to the pitcher with no less than eight seconds remaining. A violation will result in an automatic strike.
With runners on base, the timer resets if the pitcher attempts a pickoff or steps off the rubber (collectively called a "disengagement").

Only two disengagements are allowed per plate appearance; however, this count resets if a baserunner advances. Mound visits, injury timeouts, and offensive team timeouts do not count against this.

On a third disengagement, an unsuccessful pickoff attempt will cause that runner to advance one base.
If a team has used up all of its allowed five mound visits by the ninth inning, it receives an extra visit in the ninth.
Umpires can provide extra time if circumstances warrant.

Infield shifts will be restricted:

The defensive team must have no fewer than four players in infield positions, with at least two on each side of second base.
All infielders must have both feet on or inside the outer edge of the marked infield while the pitcher is on the rubber.
Infielders cannot switch sides of the infield before a pitch is released.

If infielders are improperly aligned at the time of the pitch, the offensive team may choose to accept the result of the play, or receive an automatic ball.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9984 on: Today at 12:01:47 pm »
Good rule changes to me. Dead pull hitters will be pleased.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9985 on: Today at 01:52:59 pm »
Happy Opening Day to all those who celebrate!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9986 on: Today at 01:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:52:59 pm
Happy Opening Day to all those who celebrate!


Ill have to remember to watch, I dont do spring training, seen a grand total of about half an hour of 1 game.  ;D  So I have to keep reminding myself its baseball season!

Scherzer vs Alcantara down in Miami today.

Looking forward as much to the Mets broadcast as I am the game, best booth in baseball!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9987 on: Today at 02:34:50 pm »
Used to love baseball, spent my uni days up until 4am watching the Channel 5 coverage and got hooked. But as time got more strained and responsibilities got bigger I let it slide about 10 years ago.

I have a good mate who moved to the US and is now a big baseball fan, he is a Red but has fallen out of love with modern football as the years have gone by, and he's replaced his lack of enthusiasm for non-Liverpool football with a love of baseball. Every year I tell him I'll get back into it and I don't, even last April when I was in NY and actually went to a Yankees game and loved it, I still didn't follow up on it when I got home. But this season I'll give it a go and I'm sure I'll fall back into watching it.

Giants at Yankees is at 6pm today so will give that a watch, and I got 6 months free Apple TV from Sky so will make an effort to watch their Friday night games on a Saturday morning. I suppose if I never contribute to this thread again all season it didn't work out, so hopefully speak to you all again for the next 5 or 6 months.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9988 on: Today at 02:36:52 pm »
Braves v Astros WS if a gun was put to my head right now.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9989 on: Today at 02:43:30 pm »
Is it quite unusual to start the season off with an inter conference game, they normally start off against teams in the division/conference.

Oh, & the Os [& a few others] want the season to end now, as it's the only time they'll be top of the standings. ;D
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9990 on: Today at 02:48:48 pm »
Yankees finally beat Astros in the ALCS and play the Dodgers in the WS and win #28. :lickin
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9991 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:48:48 pm
Yankees finally beat Astros in the ALCS and play the Dodgers in the WS and win #28. :lickin

Think the Dodgers are vulnerable this year, especially in that division. Padres are stacked and the Dodgers just dont seem like theyll be scary. Good but definitely at the top of my list.
