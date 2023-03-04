I don't know how I feel about the pitch clock. Baseball exists in its own bubble, like cricket or snooker, it's a sport where the proverbial time or modernity stands still the moment you enter a stadium or a watch the game on the telly.
I know, I know, it's a romantic and even an unpopular view perhaps, and I do understand the need to shorten games, I guess I'm one of the few that really enjoyed the gripping tension between pitches when we get to the business end of big games.
They're saying it's taken some 25 or 30 minutes off spring training games. Let's see how it goes....