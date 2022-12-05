Makes you wonder why the Dodgers signed Bauer in the first place, with all the things going on at the time, don't think Bauer was popular in the Dodgers locker room either.
Arrogance in the front office, I would imagine. 'We can buy anyone, so why not'.
It hasn't worked. 1 WS from 10 division titles, and the luxury tax multiplies with each consecutive year the team goes over, so I think they are now scaling back and looking to their farm system, which in fairness is healthy.
If there is a positive, it's that they haven't thrown prospects at teams in favour of getting bigger players, another sign they've probably realised this 'spend, spend' strategy is risky and unsustainable. You get a small window to succeed, they didn't.
As for Bauer, well, at this point in time all the media heads are saying no one will go near him, but I wouldn't be so sure somewhere down the line.
A team chasing the pennant, and needs a guy on the mound who's admittedly good, for just $700,000... it's probably tempting for some teams (not now), but say 7 months down the road when the dust settles.
We've seen it in the NFL with Cleveland taking onboard Watson who's had all the baggage.