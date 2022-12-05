If owners in these non-traditional big markets want to spend, let them.



These guys sit on a cash cow and it's better they spend it on the team rather than doing nothing (Looking at you, Pittsburgh).



The AAVs in these contracts aren't terrible if the team is willing to put up with it. $25 million a year in an over the hill player isn't a big deal if they team is willing to spend generally. The Dodgers had a $280 million payroll, the league average is $151 million, and the Orioles in last had a $45 million payroll. The Bogaerts contract on a AAV basis is the difference between Atlanta and St. Louis in terms of payroll (which isn't that remarkable).



The only problem is if the owner pulls the plug on the spending as they're way over budget, and they don't win the World Series. Then, you end up with Machado opting out next year. Soto should wait for FA (and the Padres gave up their top prospects for him). Could be a problem if the Padres go from near a league high in payroll back to league average.



But ultimately, if the owners want to spend, a couple of major contracts into players late into their careers isn't a huge problem, particularly if you can also develop your own talent well.



I will say, the days of a salary cap and salary floor like in the NFL are a long, long away off. That's for sure.