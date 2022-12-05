« previous next »
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9920 on: December 5, 2022, 05:46:54 pm
He'll be a huge loss for the Astros.
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9921 on: December 5, 2022, 08:59:55 pm
Massive deal for Trea Turner to Philadelphia.  Wow.
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9922 on: December 7, 2022, 01:59:24 am
1-year prove it deal for Cody Bellinger ($17.5 million) to the Cubs.  Big chance for him.

On Trea Turner, supposedly the Padres offered significantly more.  Damn it, Trea!  NL East getting more difficult.


And baseball reporter Jon Heyman clowning around on Judge.

https://ftw.usatoday.com/lists/aaron-judge-arson-jon-heyman-typo-tweet-reaction-meme-mlb-twitter-free-agency

First he tweeted that "Arson Judge" is going to the Giants.  Then the retraction

Jon Heyman

@JonHeyman
Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.
« Last Edit: December 7, 2022, 02:12:21 am by skipper757 »
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9923 on: December 7, 2022, 01:29:40 pm
Aaron Judge resigning with the Yankees.

Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First:
@JonMorosi


Sources: Aaron Judge is in agreement with the #Yankees.
https://twitter.com/jonmorosi/status/1600480262072123392?s
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9924 on: December 7, 2022, 04:46:47 pm
Horrible contract, I'd rather he'd gone somewhere else.

Stanton's is already looking ugly and Judge has had two injury hit seasons.

Big Guy that he is and about to hit his 30's. ::)

Hate this era of Cashman just wanting sluggers in a lineup, Astros and Braves have shown the way and Cashman is to blind to see.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9925 on: December 7, 2022, 05:29:59 pm
Yep, I would despise this contract. Paying a near 30 year old outfielder not named Mike Trout that kind of money is wrong. Outfielders that slug are 10 a penny. Long balls arent everything.
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9926 on: December 7, 2022, 05:34:53 pm
Long ball is everything to the yankees it seems, in that shite ballpark of theres that is like a little league field.
PatriotScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9927 on: December 7, 2022, 05:38:16 pm
He's worth every penny of the contract.........to the Yankees. As they want attractions at Yankee Stadium. All style no substance.

Though I can't speak as a Red Sox supporter - we are appalling and will be appalling next year.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9928 on: December 8, 2022, 10:48:52 am
11 year deal from Padres for Bogaerts. $280m for a 30 year old shortstop. Its like these GMs started watching baseball yesterday and never saw all these kind of deals go tits up. Why would you want a shortstop until hes 41. Braindead stuff, it really is. The second half of this contract will look horrendous when hes parked at 1B and doesnt have enough pop to justify it.
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9929 on: December 8, 2022, 11:34:04 am
Madness that deal.

Baseball is like the early 00's again when Arod got that crazy $252 million deal with the Rangers, there was some horrible contracts around that time and it's happening again.

Should only be starting pitchers who are durable workhorse bonafide aces that should be getting big annual salaries in their late 30's, Hitters start losing bat speed in early 30s, Pitchers never lose much in their 30's, the great ones develop new pitches and add off speed stuff that makes them better.

Judge, Stanton, Seager, Heyward, Renden Hosmer, Betts and Strasburg are just gut wrenching horrible contracts right now.

Verlander and Scherzer are well worth paying 35-40 million a year at their age.

I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9930 on: December 8, 2022, 01:02:40 pm
Red Sox fans are fuming with John Henry I see :lmao
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9931 on: December 8, 2022, 01:48:41 pm
If owners in these non-traditional big markets want to spend, let them.

These guys sit on a cash cow and it's better they spend it on the team rather than doing nothing (Looking at you, Pittsburgh).

The AAVs in these contracts aren't terrible if the team is willing to put up with it.  $25 million a year in an over the hill player isn't a big deal if they team is willing to spend generally.  The Dodgers had a $280 million payroll, the league average is $151 million, and the Orioles in last had a $45 million payroll.  The Bogaerts contract on a AAV basis is the difference between Atlanta and St. Louis in terms of payroll (which isn't that remarkable).

The only problem is if the owner pulls the plug on the spending as they're way over budget, and they don't win the World Series.  Then, you end up with Machado opting out next year.  Soto should wait for FA (and the Padres gave up their top prospects for him).  Could be a problem if the Padres go from near a league high in payroll back to league average.

But ultimately, if the owners want to spend, a couple of major contracts into players late into their careers isn't a huge problem, particularly if you can also develop your own talent well.

I will say, the days of a salary cap and salary floor like in the NFL are a long, long away off.  That's for sure.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9932 on: December 9, 2022, 10:14:31 am
As things stand unless the Mets shed salary somewhere theyre on the hook for $398m next year when tax is accounted for. Stupid stuff.
Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9933 on: December 9, 2022, 04:38:11 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December  8, 2022, 01:02:40 pm
Red Sox fans are fuming with John Henry I see :lmao

Are they? Most of the folks i know that would class themselves fans don't get to worked over the off season trades.John Henry does seem to generate more anti-stuff from the local media types than the other Boston franchise owners so that might be it.
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9934 on: December 11, 2022, 07:55:49 am
Steve Cohen keeps on spending  ;D :o Kodai Senga to the Mets on a 5 year deal.
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9935 on: December 11, 2022, 03:01:32 pm
Cohen's plan was to spend a lot upfront to keep the Mets competitive while building up all areas of operation and player development?

So some big deals and long-term ones but some high-cost short term ones as well that won't be an issue a few years down the line (e.g. Verlander and Scherzer).  Should be more reasonable in a few years assuming player development goes as planned.
ShatnersBassoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9936 on: December 12, 2022, 10:05:43 pm
Bassitt to blue jays on a not too bad deal compared to some of the crazy contracts being handed out.

should be a good innings eater at least after all the kikuchi/ berrios blow ups
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9937 on: December 12, 2022, 10:15:09 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on December 12, 2022, 10:05:43 pm
Bassitt to blue jays on a not too bad deal compared to some of the crazy contracts being handed out.

should be a good innings eater at least after all the kikuchi/ berrios blow ups

Be interesting to see how he adjusts to the pitch clock! He is excruciating, as he has about 7 different pitches and in NY could not get on the same page as the catcher half the time!

Maybe Toronto will be a better personal fit too, he struggled a bit with New York from a spotlight/pressure perspective, but he was still a good pitcher for the most part, and yes, should give a team some steady starts.
ShatnersBassoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9938 on: December 12, 2022, 11:04:38 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December 12, 2022, 10:15:09 pm
Be interesting to see how he adjusts to the pitch clock! He is excruciating, as he has about 7 different pitches and in NY could not get on the same page as the catcher half the time!

Maybe Toronto will be a better personal fit too, he struggled a bit with New York from a spotlight/pressure perspective, but he was still a good pitcher for the most part, and yes, should give a team some steady starts.

yeah he shakes off a lot of catcher suggestions!

probably will be better off keeping Jansen in the impending catcher trade thatll happen
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9939 on: Yesterday at 12:17:47 pm
These Yankees Tatis Jr rumours won't go away.

Hope it's a load of BS, the Guy will not be in Baseball within 5 years, PEDS, his stupid fascination with riding motorbikes in the off season that already derailed the first half of the season.

He makes Manny Ramirez look like an model pro, take a big swerve Hal and sign Carlos Correa instead.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Reply #9940 on: Today at 05:37:57 am
13 years 350m for Correa from the Giants. These are some Humungous contracts being dished out. Feels very risky for Correa because he has a history of a lot of injuries and he doesnt have major pop even at this age.
