Any Baseball Lovers Around

RedG13

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 05:37:03 am
Quote from: skipper757 on October 16, 2022, 04:18:07 am
What a rally by Cleveland.

Schmidt did really well to get Naylor out and to get ahead of Gonzalez.  Not a bad pitch but Gonzalez comes through again.

Cleveland's young players and bats are really exciting.

If there was ever a day for the $300 million man to show up for the Yankees, it's tomorrow...
The Yankees where 167-0 before this game when entering the 9th inning with multiple runs.
https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1581482749197570050
demain

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 05:59:03 am
I'd prefer if the division series was a best of 7, if the current wild card structure persists. It'll give the better teams a chance to regain some of the lost momentum and also make it tougher for the wild card teams to sustain hot streaks. Of course, that makes the postseason longer than it already is. Ideally they should just scrap the new wild card system, but the tv deal with ESPN would suggest otherwise.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 09:42:28 am
Quote from: Ray K on October 16, 2022, 02:14:52 am
And still, 2 and a half hours later...
I fell asleep sometime in the 16th  ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 09:50:27 am
Imagine being the home plate umpire in a game like that. Must be absolutely brutal on your legs.
Suareznumber7

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 12:08:31 pm
MLB can't be happy that both the Braves and Dodgers are out and that the Yankees are likely going to be out as well.  TV ratings for the ALCS, NLCS, as well as the World Series are going to be awful. 

RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 01:10:17 pm
I hope the Padres win it if my team doesn't.

That amazing City got fucked over with the Chargers and Clippers leaving.

Be even more special if they did it while their star player is serving a drugs ban.

Baseball play offs are so hard to predict, be great if it was a Phillies/Padres and Mariners/Guardians championship games.
Suareznumber7

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 01:59:16 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 16, 2022, 01:10:17 pm
I hope the Padres win it if my team doesn't.

That amazing City got fucked over with the Chargers and Clippers leaving.

Be even more special if they did it while their star player is serving a drugs ban.

Baseball play offs are so hard to predict, be great if it was a Phillies/Padres and Mariners/Guardians championship games.

Well, the Astros already won their series so the Mariners are out.  It could very well be Astros v Guardians though. 

Astros are probably the best team left and I think they win the World Series. 
skipper757

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 02:24:58 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on October 16, 2022, 01:02:03 am
Baseball playoffs have a lot of randomness

It really is.

Dodgers (111 wins):  1-3
Braves (101 wins):  1-3
Mets (101 wins):  1-2
Yankees (99 wins):  1-2 (so far)

4 of the 5 best teams in baseball, who combined to win 412 games in the regular season, are 4-10 in the playoffs so far.
David in Edinburgh

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 03:08:27 pm
My Padres!

 :hally
ShatnersBassoon

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 03:25:52 pm
I like the crapshoot aspect of the playoffs. Just shows you can get hot and the right time and win it all. Irrespective of your wage bill. At least makes it more unpredictable and exciting that cheats like Man City walking it.

Im rooting for Cleveland now buy still is hard to see past Astros. That brainfart Robbie ray to Alvarez call is gonna haunt the mariners
skipper757

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 16, 2022, 03:42:38 pm
https://www.si.com/mlb/2022/10/06/joe-maddon-tom-verducci-book-excerpt

This may be biased since it's a book with Joe Maddon, but there's some insight into how some analytics-driven GMs are overreaching into day-to-day management.

Baseball is the ultimate "spreadsheet" sport in the utilization of data.  It makes sense that this is hugely predictable for regular season success.  But in the playoffs, you wonder if managers are just overmanaging or if the front office's data usage just isn't as reliable in a 3/5/7-game series vs. 162-game regular season.

I wonder how much say someone like Dave Roberts actually has in lineups and bullpen usage.  If any.  I'd imagine sacking people like Roberts and Boone won't change anything since the front offices drive so much.

It's kind of similar to Pep Guardiola in the Champions League.  You can have the perfectly well-drilled expensive team that can execute instructions perfectly.  You can achieve 90+ points or even 100 points.  But in a chaotic CL scenario where it comes down to fine margins, craziness environments, referees, etc, no matter how well-drilled your team is, it can all fall apart.

It's the beauty of sport in some ways.  Everyone remembers the crazy unforgettable moments.  And many of those are ones that defy logic and analytics.  Analytics is the foundation of building any long-term winner (you can't ignore the numbers and managing your team to the T), but in one-offs, there are limitations and things outside of your control.

"He's got that dawg in him" sounds stupid, yet that's what we remember in sport.  No one remembers Divock Origi's xG or what the analytics said about Game 7 of the 2014 World Series.  They do remember "corner taken quickly" and MadBum's 5 scoreless innings on 2-days rest though.
skipper757

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 17, 2022, 03:11:23 am
Cole lives up to the billing.  The Yankees aren't done yet!
RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 17, 2022, 03:19:11 am
Brilliant again form the big man.

He's so good in the post season.

Should be a close nervy game 5, Yankees need to be leading with a nice lead after 6 innings, can't have the Guardians Bullpen being a factor like game 2.
RedG13

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 17, 2022, 03:19:41 am
Quote from: skipper757 on October 16, 2022, 02:24:58 pm
It really is.

Dodgers (111 wins):  1-3
Braves (101 wins):  1-3
Mets (101 wins):  1-2
Yankees (99 wins):  1-2 (so far)

4 of the 5 best teams in baseball, who combined to win 412 games in the regular season, are 4-10 in the playoffs so far.
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1701.05976.pdf There a paper about the playoff there, pretty sure Baseball then Hockey has the most randomness.
RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 18, 2022, 09:33:31 pm
Guardians starter only lasted 1 out. :D

Stanton crushed that ball.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 06:47:58 am
Astros are in the World Series basically. Cant see the Yankees winning 4 on the spin. Phillies should be there too. Hard to see past the Astros now.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 11:55:38 am
Astros dominant last night. Yankees hitters misfiring badly
Suareznumber7

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 01:24:49 pm
Astros are going to sweep the Yankees and probably the Phillies.  Awful postseason for baseball from an MLB perspective.  They'd have wanted the Astros/Yankees series to go 7 and for the winner of that season to play the Dodgers/Braves/Mets. 

ShatnersBassoon

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:24:49 pm
Astros are going to sweep the Yankees and probably the Phillies.  Awful postseason for baseball from an MLB perspective.  They'd have wanted the Astros/Yankees series to go 7 and for the winner of that season to play the Dodgers/Braves/Mets.

I dunno. This Phillies padres series has been really great. Harper is in god mode
Suareznumber7

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 12:28:34 am
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm
I dunno. This Phillies padres series has been really great. Harper is in god mode

What I meant by that post is that the Phillies aren't a team to bring neutral or non-baseball fans in to watch the World Series.  TV viewing figures will be down this year which is important to MLB as an organization. 
