This may be biased since it's a book with Joe Maddon, but there's some insight into how some analytics-driven GMs are overreaching into day-to-day management.Baseball is the ultimate "spreadsheet" sport in the utilization of data. It makes sense that this is hugely predictable for regular season success. But in the playoffs, you wonder if managers are just overmanaging or if the front office's data usage just isn't as reliable in a 3/5/7-game series vs. 162-game regular season.I wonder how much say someone like Dave Roberts actually has in lineups and bullpen usage. If any. I'd imagine sacking people like Roberts and Boone won't change anything since the front offices drive so much.It's kind of similar to Pep Guardiola in the Champions League. You can have the perfectly well-drilled expensive team that can execute instructions perfectly. You can achieve 90+ points or even 100 points. But in a chaotic CL scenario where it comes down to fine margins, craziness environments, referees, etc, no matter how well-drilled your team is, it can all fall apart.It's the beauty of sport in some ways. Everyone remembers the crazy unforgettable moments. And many of those are ones that defy logic and analytics. Analytics is the foundation of building any long-term winner (you can't ignore the numbers and managing your team to the T), but in one-offs, there are limitations and things outside of your control."He's got that dawg in him" sounds stupid, yet that's what we remember in sport. No one remembers Divock Origi's xG or what the analytics said about Game 7 of the 2014 World Series. They do remember "corner taken quickly" and MadBum's 5 scoreless innings on 2-days rest though.