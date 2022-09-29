« previous next »
Any Baseball Lovers Around

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 29, 2022, 01:11:05 pm
And on brink for a Triple Crown as well.

Amazing how players in the last year of contracts start to become injury free and post their best numbers. ;D

Can see him getting a monster 10 year contract which the Yankees will not go to, Mets and Dodgers are the richest teams they'll deffo be in for him, and the Giants tried to get Stanton and Harper so they'll be in with a shout as well as they want a franchise star there.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 29, 2022, 01:43:14 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 29, 2022, 01:11:05 pm
And on brink for a Triple Crown as well.

Amazing how players in the last year of contracts start to become injury free and post their best numbers. ;D

Can see him getting a monster 10 year contract which the Yankees will not go to, Mets and Dodgers are the richest teams they'll deffo be in for him, and the Giants tried to get Stanton and Harper so they'll be in with a shout as well as they want a franchise star there.

Listened to Buster Olney's Baseball Tonight podcast the other day and either he or Karl Ravitch said that they think Judge will end up with the Giants. 
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 3, 2022, 03:43:46 am
That was an incredible series.  Braves on the brink of clinching the NL East now after a sweep.  Not over yet but very close.

A real playoff-like series.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 3, 2022, 01:55:22 pm
The series was so disappointing as a Mets fan. One of the team's best regular seasons ever and it's going to feel like such an anti-climax now. Nigh on impossible to see them going all the way now.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 5, 2022, 01:17:33 am
Aaron Judge hits HR 62, breaks the single season AL record.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 5, 2022, 01:19:02 am
Quote from: Statto Red on October  5, 2022, 01:17:33 am
Aaron Judge hits HR 62, breaks the single season AL record.
https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1577451253566783491
There is the video of it
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 5, 2022, 11:41:24 am
Not doubting that he is a huge talent, but isn't Yankee Stadium the easiest place to hit a HR statistically due to being smaller? I'm sure I've seen someone on Twitter who checks whether a HR would be a HR at every other ground and a lot of those hit there wouldn't be anywhere else
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 5, 2022, 12:32:28 pm
Judge is the true home run season King.

Did it clean not like the disgraced Sosa, McGwire and Bonds who went past Maris's record.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 5, 2022, 12:42:47 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on October  5, 2022, 11:41:24 am
Not doubting that he is a huge talent, but isn't Yankee Stadium the easiest place to hit a HR statistically due to being smaller? I'm sure I've seen someone on Twitter who checks whether a HR would be a HR at every other ground and a lot of those hit there wouldn't be anywhere else
For left handed power hitters Yankee stadium is home run friendly due to short porch in left field, that what makes it quite impressive for Judge, if he was a left handed hitter he'd have hit more homers at Home.

The old Yankee stadium was built for Babe Ruth and was 313 metres to left field and new stadium followed suit for Left handed power hitters, it's only 318 feet to left field, right field is 385 feet and centre field is 404 metres

Shows why Cashman is a utterly useless GM this century, for years he persisted with filling the line up with right handed sluggers, i could do a better job as GM than that waste of space, 1 WS in 21 years spending over $4 billion.

Rockies, Reds, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles, Astros, Phillies are easy Home run friendly parks for both left and righties.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 5, 2022, 02:22:22 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October  5, 2022, 12:42:47 pm

Rockies, Reds, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles, Astros, Phillies are easy Home run friendly parks for both left and righties.

Camden yards not so much anymore since they changed that left field wall
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 5, 2022, 02:55:07 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October  5, 2022, 12:42:47 pm
For left handed power hitters Yankee stadium is home run friendly due to short porch in left field, that what makes it quite impressive for Judge, if he was a left handed hitter he'd have hit more homers at Home.

The old Yankee stadium was built for Babe Ruth and was 313 metres to left field and new stadium followed suit for Left handed power hitters, it's only 318 feet to left field, right field is 385 feet and centre field is 404 metres

Shows why Cashman is a utterly useless GM this century, for years he persisted with filling the line up with right handed sluggers, i could do a better job as GM than that waste of space, 1 WS in 21 years spending over $4 billion.

Rockies, Reds, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles, Astros, Phillies are easy Home run friendly parks for both left and righties.

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 7, 2022, 11:04:01 am
I predicted a Astros v Dodgers WS a few months ago.

But the Dodgers rotation has been decimated so i'm swapping the Dodgers with the Braves.

Braves to win it all again.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 7, 2022, 02:40:54 pm
astros vs braves i think. with astros to win it

hopefully the blue jays get past seattle but i cant see them then beating houston. the rotation cant go beyond 3 games
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2022, 05:45:46 am
Zero faith in the Jays line up. Havent all season. Theyre too streaky. Doesnt win play off ball games and series. Gausman will start now and have to be brilliant. Hopefully we scrap a few runs together. This team is so short in some key areas.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2022, 08:07:44 am
My Mariners in the playoffs for the first time in 20 years, and we shut out the Jays in the opener, I'll remember this for a while, not feeling very confident for the second game though, Ray against the righty heavy lineup, we'll have to score at least 4+ to have a chance I think.  I do feel pretty decent with Gilbert though in a potential game 3.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2022, 11:13:32 am
What's wrong with the Mets?
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2022, 11:49:08 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on October  8, 2022, 11:13:32 am
What's wrong with the Mets?

Nothing, they are just the Mets.

A team that knows a million ways to disappoint and break the hearts of its fans.

What they are doing now is not a surprise to anyone that follows this ridiculous team.  Its been the inevitable slow painful death for weeks. Thank god theres only 1 more day to go.

Hockey starts early next week, so at least many of us Mets fans who also like being tortured by the New York Rangers can consign this team to the bin for the winter, and until it all starts again next year  ;D
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2022, 01:55:48 pm
The Cards losing by conceding 6 runs in the 9th last night was funny. Still, at least they lost in the right way.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 9, 2022, 01:39:58 am
Oh boy the blue jays bullpen well and truly shit the bed.

What an embarrassing way to go out.

I really hope they bring back the Expos
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 9, 2022, 01:59:14 pm
Cleveland's pitching is solid, but it's a very young lineup outside of Ramirez.  Yankees will be heavy favorites but you never know.

The Cardinals weren't at the strongest but they at least looked like they could get a shot at the Braves.  Feel good stories all summer.  Multiple MVP caliber players.  A Phillies team that's not playing well and flawed.  Helsley's finger probably wasn't healthy, and he gets blown up.  Arenado and Goldschmidt combine for 1 for 15 in the series.  Off you go then.

Can't make a reading on the Phillies.  One on hand, the Braves will be big favorites.  On the other hand, they swept aside the Cardinals' voodoo playoff magic.  Can't lie, definitely worried here.

The Mets can make it 3 NL East teams in the NLDS if they win tonight.  Ottavino sure made it interesting last night.  Diaz faced 5 batters in the 7th and 8th.  Everyone was yelling to pull him earlier after the Mets big inning, but based on it went with Ottavino, maybe it wasn't so easy...
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 10, 2022, 12:07:22 pm
What a disappointing ending for the Mets.  1st place in the East for almost the entire season and now out of the playoffs.  Think they will go big after Judge in the offseason. 
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 10, 2022, 01:15:34 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on October 10, 2022, 12:07:22 pm
What a disappointing ending for the Mets.  1st place in the East for almost the entire season and now out of the playoffs.  Think they will go big after Judge in the offseason.

They need to go big after pitchers (starting and otherwise). deGrom likely gone, Bassitt hopefully not re-signed.   So theyll need 2 starters, 3 if they dont re-sign Taj Walker (hopefully they do).  And the bullpen is far too untrustworthy bar Diaz (who also needs re-signing) and 1 or 2 others.

None of what happened was a surprise to Mets fans, its what they do - dissapoint, its Mets DNA.

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 10, 2022, 03:02:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 10, 2022, 01:15:34 pm
They need to go big after pitchers (starting and otherwise). deGrom likely gone, Bassitt hopefully not re-signed.   So theyll need 2 starters, 3 if they dont re-sign Taj Walker (hopefully they do).  And the bullpen is far too untrustworthy bar Diaz (who also needs re-signing) and 1 or 2 others.

None of what happened was a surprise to Mets fans, its what they do - dissapoint, its Mets DNA.

haha.  They do have a propensity for that don't they. 

The one thing that should help Mets fans get over their disappointment is the fact that the owner is fucking loaded and is willing to spend as much as possible in order to compete.  They'll for sure splash a lot of cash again this offseason. 
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 10, 2022, 03:24:11 pm
Diaz is gonna get a huge payday, highest ever for a reliever

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 10, 2022, 03:42:21 pm
Watching the Mets bats fall away last night was so reminiscent of all those Braves teams that came up short.  You just knew it wasn't going to happen.  In 2013, when the Braves left Kimbrel in the pen as Uribe gave the Dodgers the lead, I knew the bats would do nothing in the top of the 9th.  Or in 2020 when Betts doubled up Ozuna in Game 5 or the base running mess in Game 7.  The lineup wasn't going to work.  You just had that feeling.

Mets put some decent swings on the ball actually, but nothing dropped.

The Mets can definitely do with another bat or two in there.  They can go with the Braves/Dodgers approach and hit someone like Lindor at leadoff.  Or McNeil (those two at the top in some order).  A new bat third.  Alonso fourth.  Another solid bat 5th.  Then they can use someone like Alvarez as he develops.  He might not be there defensively yet, but it's nice to have a catcher that can hit (another Braves/Dodgers trait).  Baty isn't projected as an elite defender, but if his bat develops, you put him around 6-8 somewhere.  Someone like Canha 8th.  Nimmo (or a comparable, cheaper player) 9th.  Get some depth at the bottom of the lineup and put a player that can get on-base (or create a headache for a pitcher) ahead of turning over the lineup card.  The Dodgers hilariously had guys like Chris Taylor and Kike Hernandez near the bottom of the lineup in some of their runs.  Taylor has like a .900+ OPS in the NLCS and is one of the more "clutch" players in baseball.  Both guys have had 3-homer games in the postseason.  Have fun pitching to guys like that (they can do it with Lux this year) with Betts waiting in the wings.  The Mets can construct something similar if they want to go with a Lindor-type player hitting leadoff, adding some good hitters at 8/9 leading into that spot.

A lot of luck goes into it too, but this Mets team didn't seem ready for the postseason.  The dodgy bullpen (as Dim Glas mentioned) outside of Diaz didn't help either.  Bassitt's Mets legacy will unfortunately be the two terrible starts to end the year.

Cohen has the money, but the Mets front office will need to build something good again for the regular season and make better moves for the postseason.  Cheap bats on bad teams are viable even for lower-tier prospects mid-year.  Got to get some depth in there.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 10, 2022, 04:31:59 pm
the way musgrove pitched and how the defense performed behind him, i doubt many if any would have done better last night.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 10, 2022, 06:17:49 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on October 10, 2022, 04:31:59 pm
the way musgrove pitched and how the defense performed behind him, i doubt many if any would have done better last night.

When Musgrove is on he can be almost un-hittable and was all business last night. He also reacted well to Showalter's substance check, giving the Kenny Powers salute and staying locked in.

Coming up against an 111-win Dodgers team will be as tough as it gets but SD has the players if they're on form and anything can happen in a 5-game series. The town is buzzing...it'll be a fun NLDS!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 10, 2022, 06:25:18 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on October 10, 2022, 04:31:59 pm
the way musgrove pitched and how the defense performed behind him, i doubt many if any would have done better last night.

for sure last night, but thats the thing - if the Mets (including their 3 best starting pitchers) hadnt shat the bed the last few weeks they wouldnt have been playing the game last night. The damange was done in that spell when they got swept by the cubs and lost 2 out 3 to the Nats. That so called easy run the last few weeks of the Season - thats when the Mets blew it. They needed one more win, but blew it big time in typical Mets fashion. This team is something else, but well all be back watching them next season  :P

Ive only been a fan around 12 years, but my poor old husband has been a fan from the day he was born. And you can tell from how he speaks of them and reacts, and what he expects of them, the damage this damn team has one over the years to the fanbase!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 12:58:38 am
Braves leave a million guys on base en route to a 1-run loss.  Yikes, not a good start here.  The Phillies will still have Nola and Wheeler.  This was the game to jump on the Phillies.

And then the Mariners........., that is an incredibly hard loss to get over.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 01:04:01 am
That Alvarez dinger was wild.

But bringing in Robbie ray there. It just felt so inevitable. Servais picking up some bad moves from Toronto there
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 03:49:36 am
Gerrit Cole was masterful tonight.

Need Nestor and Severino to continue it.
