And on brink for a Triple Crown as well.Amazing how players in the last year of contracts start to become injury free and post their best numbers.Can see him getting a monster 10 year contract which the Yankees will not go to, Mets and Dodgers are the richest teams they'll deffo be in for him, and the Giants tried to get Stanton and Harper so they'll be in with a shout as well as they want a franchise star there.