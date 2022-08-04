« previous next »
Any Baseball Lovers Around

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Whichever team you support, Friday night sees the Padres visit the Dodgers and it will very interesting to see the games between these 2 going forward (more so when Tatis comes back).

I still think Dodgers have enough, and their 12 game lead is probably too much for the Padres to catch up, but the gap is really closer now than ever.

With both NY teams, Trashstros, Padres, Dodgers and the champ Braves it is looking like a wonderful set of games this postseason. Really looking forward to it.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Quote from: TipTopKop on August  3, 2022, 09:28:22 am
Oh Vin, unlike any other. Gutted.

"High fly ball into right field, she is gone!"

RIP fella.

Just like here with other sports golf, cricket and footie the previous generation of commentators were so very much better than todays hyperbolic screamers. RIP Vin one of the best along with Jerry Coleman (Hang a star on that one) and Harry Carey (Holy cow!).
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Just announced Cubs/Cardinals at the London Stadium for 2 days next June.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Wow. Top of the 5th and Dodgers already up 8-0 on the Padres

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on August  4, 2022, 10:43:39 am
RIP Vin one of the best along with Jerry Coleman (Hang a star on that one) and Harry Carey (Holy cow!).
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Chris Sale injured his wrist in a biking accident and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing wrist surgery.

Red Sox fans trying to rewind time back to July 1.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Anyone know what's wrong with the Yankees at the moment?
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Cubs vs Reds tonight, normally nothing special in that fixture, but it's at Field Of Dreams.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Quote from: TipTopKop on August 11, 2022, 02:12:26 am
Anyone know what's wrong with the Yankees at the moment?

the joey gallo curse
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Phillies at Mets should be a hell of a series this weekend. 12-1 over the last 15 days takes on 13-2. What's going to happen?!

(Hopefully a Mets series win... Got to be a good chance with Scherzer and deGrom going in the first two).
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on August 11, 2022, 02:52:40 pm
the joey gallo curse
Right ;D ?!!

Field of Dreams game should be nice. I like the NHL's Winter Classic and this sort of thing as well.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Mets pitching staff is disgusting. Really is nasty. Beasts everywhere you look; whether that's starting rotation or from the pen. If they can get to a series with Scherzer, DeGrom and probably Carrasco with Ottavino and Diaz from the pen you're going to need to make sure Lindor and Alonso don't hit anything. Best squad they've had in donkeys.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
I agree on the Mets.

The best thing the Mets can do to is to manage their arms.  They have opened up a decent lead, and they have a bunch of pitchers who've all started but have durability issues.  They can manage them down the stretch, and then have some operate out of the pen (Walker's never been an innings-eater in his career and has always had durability concerns.  Megill's been injured much of the year.  Degrom's just coming back. etc).

Given how modern baseball approaches the postseason, you can almost see something like this in a 7-game series.

Game 1:  Scherzer goes 5/6; you bridge the bullpen and get Diaz the save opp (W)
Game 2:  Degrom goes 4/5 but doesn't have the stuff and you want to manage his innings; get Walker/Peterson/Megill in for a few innings (L)
Game 3:  Bassitt gets in trouble early so you burn Carrasco too to get out of it (presumed game 4 starter); Mets rally and you form the bridge to Diaz (W)
Game 4:  No Carrasco but someone like Walker/Peterson can give you a few innings each; bullpen game (L)
Game 5:  Scherzer goes 6; no problems (W)
Game 6:  Degrom goes 4 but gets in trouble, and you need to try to win the series; you bring in Bassitt for a few innings; tough loss (L)
Game 7:  Carrasco can start; as soon as he gets in trouble, if it's a lefty-heavy lineup, Peterson gets the ball; whoever isn't burned out of Walker/Megill can take a couple of innings; Scherzer is crazy, so he'll probably want an inning in there; and then you have the bridge to Diaz to win the series.

There are so many options in there.  You can have a not-100% Degrom, a relatively meh Bassitt, burning next game starters, etc, and it's still few problems to see out 7 games.  It's not like they have to rely on 3 guys to go 7+ innings every night.  They can mix-and-match based on form and injuries.

It's their best chance since 2015 for sure.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Tatis suspended for violating the leagues substance abuse policy.

Wow.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Quote from: skipper757 on August 13, 2022, 12:04:38 am
Tatis suspended for violating the leagues substance abuse policy.

Wow.

Oh, wow.

"Padres superstar Fernando Tatis, Jr. is facing a lengthy suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Agreement, according to multiple reports. The Associated Press reports it's an 80-game suspension -- which is standard for a first offense -- for the performance-enhancing drug Clostebol."
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Padres wow...   80 games, that's huge.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August 11, 2022, 05:03:52 pm
Mets pitching staff is disgusting. Really is nasty. Beasts everywhere you look; whether that's starting rotation or from the pen. If they can get to a series with Scherzer, DeGrom and probably Carrasco with Ottavino and Diaz from the pen you're going to need to make sure Lindor and Alonso don't hit anything. Best squad they've had in donkeys.

Bit of a question about the bullpen, but I s'pose the idea is for all the starters to go at least 6  ;D

Trevor Williams and Adam Ottovino are steady though, Drew Smith coming back would be a boost too, Lugo is ok, but you never quite know which one turns up, maybe they will put Tylor Megill in the pen when he is back too. As for Edwin Sugar' Diaz oh my word, him and the Blasterjaxx trumpets are the stuff of legend in New York  ;D

But anyway, the Metsies are a shitton of fun. I LOVE Buck Showalter, the ideal manager for this crew. Lindor, Alonso, Marte are 3 legitimate superstars on this team.  Jeff McNeil is close to that level too, and a decent supporting cast. And one of my favourite Mets - Luis Guillorme is one of the best defensive players in the league, and hugely underrated, very important player this season.

Oh and Dan Vogelbach as DH (platoon with Darin Ruf), I hope you all have been watching Vogey running the bases, the man is a legend  ;D
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
watching blue jays recently has just been a masochistic groundhog day

series against the equally spiraling yankees coming up this week so someones gotta snap out of it
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Braves just took 3 out of 4 against the Mets in Atlanta.  First time all year the Mets lost an intra-divisional series.

3.5 games now.  It looked bad after losing 4 of 5 in NY, but it's a race again.  Could have a classic NL East race here.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Wow, Arte Moreno is selling the Angels.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 11:02:06 pm
Wow, Arte Moreno is selling the Angels.

They're terrible and he's a bad owner and yet he's going to become even more obscenely rich in doing so.

On the other hand I'm going to be at Dodger Stadium in a couple of hours to drink some beers and pretend I care what's happening on the field. Really one of the most enjoyable things to do in LA alongside seeing a game at the Rose Bowl.
