Whichever team you support, Friday night sees the Padres visit the Dodgers and it will very interesting to see the games between these 2 going forward (more so when Tatis comes back).



I still think Dodgers have enough, and their 12 game lead is probably too much for the Padres to catch up, but the gap is really closer now than ever.



With both NY teams, Trashstros, Padres, Dodgers and the champ Braves it is looking like a wonderful set of games this postseason. Really looking forward to it.