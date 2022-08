That assuming a lot with the young talent nats have in a big market and possibly new owners who are not as Luxury tax cheap as the lerners.

Also They didnt offer him enough money.



They're over 30 games below .500 already. It's going to take quite a few years for them to be in a position to compete. And do they have new owners yet? I know they are looking to sell but haven't seen if anyone has bid to buy them yet.