According to Rosenthal, the Padres are close to acquiring Max Scherzer. Holy guacamole.



Talk about going all in.Not surprised they're trying though. Snell's been really bad. He's walked 55 in 84 innings. Darvish and Musgrove have walked a combined 55 in 224 innings.Lamet's health is always an issue, and Paddack hasn't been good either. Mackenzie Gore hasn't really gotten going in the minors either with health issues too. Weathers has been nice for a spot-start or opener role here and there, but getting Scherzer changes the game.It's crazy that a Darvish-Snell-Musgrove first 3 with all the depth and talent behind them would necessitate a trade for an ace at the deadline, but here we are.