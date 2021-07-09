My Padres!
Lived in San Diego for a few years and although perennial also rans you still loved the Friars. And now with owners who will shell out to compete (witnessed by the contracts handed out to Manny Machado and the most exciting player in baseball Fernando Tatis Jr) means it's an exciting time to be a Pads fan.
Brilliant whats happening in San Diego.
Since the Chargers left the Padres ownership wised up, threw money at the team and the fanbase looks revitalized, just a pity they have 2 huge market teams in the division with them.
Are they going to have MLS team in San Diego soon, with the large Mexican-American population there they could be another LAFC which have a fantastic passionate fanbase in LA.
San Diego needs more than one major Sports team in that City.