Got into baseball about 6 years ago, and try to catch as many games as possible live while also reading pretty much daily about results, goings on etc. However, one thing Ive never got the grasp of is how important a manager is? I get there are in-game decisions to be made, but surely majority of that is data/analytics lead. Is the majority of responsibility about clubhouse management or does it differ team to team? E.g. more analytically inclined front offices reduce impact, while some old fashioned clubs put more faith & responsibility on manager to make decisions.