it has always been thus. Ridiculous low win total for such an incredible talent, he hardly ever gets run support it seems like. It’s utterly infuriating. I love Jake deGrom, no idea why he’s been so loyal to this ridiculous team. He needs to leave next time his contract is up, to end his career on a high somewhere else. I wouldn’t begruge him for a second.







Luckily for him, the Cy Young voters no longer overrate wins, so at least he's been recognized properly for his incredible pitching.It's insane the lack of run support he gets (I think there was a crazy stretch in 2019 where he allowed 4 ER in 25 innings against the Braves across 4 starts and the Mets lost all four; I think he also had a 2-1 loss against the Pirates where he drove in the only run), but no one doubts his greatness, so to be honest, he should stay with an upstart Mets team. If the Mets weren't going to be competitive at all, then he should go. But they're 6th favorites for the World Series this year per oddsmakers, and as long as Cohen manages to run a good team, it's not like he'll get too many better teams to go.