Emile Heskey

Re: Emile Heskey
January 22, 2015, 08:59:38 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Emile Heskey
January 25, 2015, 08:08:07 am
He just comes across as such a lovely, shy, friendly chap. Who wouldn't want to have a friend like him!?
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Re: Emile Heskey
January 25, 2015, 09:43:57 pm
Loved the guy and glad he got a standing ovation when he was subbed!
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Re: Emile Heskey
January 26, 2015, 04:15:18 am
I trained a player who was at one of his later clubs when he was there (but they weren't on the first team). They said he wasn't just one of the nicest football people they'd met, but one of the nicest people they'd met, full stop. A great ambassador for the club, and looking back at that 2 year period from 2000-2002, you can't help but still cheer when he thunders a ball into the back of the net, and wheels away doing that DJ celebration. A proper player, and a proper Liverpool player. Glad he got a good welcome and ovation when he went off in the Cup game.
Re: Emile Heskey
Today at 02:06:47 pm
.
Some info and videos on Emile Heskey...






LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/318

LiverpoolFC Wiki Player Profile page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Emile_Heskey

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emile_Heskey










'Emile Heskey joining Liverpool 2000':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9zoNqMqFACY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9zoNqMqFACY</a>



'Emile Heskey's 60 goals for Liverpool FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Eaqv6aJpexA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Eaqv6aJpexA</a>



'Emile Heskey - (BEEEAAAASSSSTTTT) Heskey Tribute':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qe8LppMpB5g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qe8LppMpB5g</a>



'Kop 10: Emile Heskey's best Liverpool goals':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/features/391458-kop-10-emile-heskey-s-best-liverpool-goals (and then scroll down for each video)



'A few of Heskey's goals for Liverpool':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1369574814185357315



'Emile Heskey at his unstoppable best for Liverpool':-

https://twitter.com/MundialMag/status/1475739027378692096



Derby County vs Liverpool 0-4 : Heskey hat-trick:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xme2LN07qaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xme2LN07qaI</a>



Heskey lobbed goal vs Coventry:-

https://twitter.com/ryan3levis/status/1115367429918666752



Heskey with a brace vs Ipswich:-

https://twitter.com/_TheKopite/status/1226434405314461698



Bradford v Liverpool: Emile Heskey:-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10156404754592573



'A brace for Heskey vs Leeds':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1489280255621840896



Heskey goal vs Man City (superb assist from Litmanen):-

https://twitter.com/EscapeToSuomi/status/1494592616666652673



A late Heskey winner away at Leeds in the Cup:-

https://twitter.com/lfcmumble/status/1437028042073837571



Heskey for Liverpool vs Backburn in 2004:-

www.facebook.com/100052036128838/videos/251644236046324



'Premier League Classic: Everton 2-3 Liverpool | Incredible late derby drama':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SofwFm7m2XM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SofwFm7m2XM</a>






'Every Goal from LFC's 99/00 season':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w8ZS-1KRUM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w8ZS-1KRUM8</a>



'Every Goal from LFC's 00/01 Season | Heskey's unstoppable season':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9lxDtx6DSsg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9lxDtx6DSsg</a>



'Every Goal from LFC's 01/02 Season':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qQaQtWRfZ5U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qQaQtWRfZ5U</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2002/03':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/19RPDS_XDuU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/19RPDS_XDuU</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2003/04':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RWTzq5X5ngg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RWTzq5X5ngg</a>

























'Emile Heskey - all England Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vaKXy4vlJAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vaKXy4vlJAw</a>



'Emile Heskey | All 7 Goals for England':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lbR-kRlMpBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lbR-kRlMpBI</a>



Germany 1 - 5 England in 2000; Owen hattrick, Gerrard and Heskey on the scoresheet:-

https://twitter.com/3retro_/status/1533767134475653121



'Emile Heskey: Every Premier League Goal' (for Leicester City):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2zlH1mAersA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2zlH1mAersA</a>



'A Brief History of Emile Heskey' - from Tifo Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JHsVmcHrI7c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JHsVmcHrI7c</a>



'Emile Heskey | Liverpool, criticism, legacy, the 5-1, Stephen Ireland | OTB AM':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q9WPLDypxpo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q9WPLDypxpo</a>



'Emile Heskey Exclusive: Signing for Liverpool and dealing with criticism | Part One':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JIcqKPVRf-8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JIcqKPVRf-8</a>



'Emile Heskey Exclusive: Leaving Liverpool & his biggest regret | Part Two':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DbkEQwpjUUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DbkEQwpjUUA</a>



'Heskey scores for Liverpool Legends vs Rangers' (in 2019):-

https://twitter.com/SportingLifeFC/status/1183028187997102080















Some articles on Emile Heskey...


Liverpool secure Heskey for £11m - www.theguardian.com/football/2000/mar/10/newsstory.sport1

Emile Heskey - 2000-04: The Red Fox - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4533

Emile Heskey on fulfilling a dream by playing for Liverpool at Anfield - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4131

I've tracked Heskey for four years - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1742

Emile Heskey, Liverpools team player - www.livemint.com/mint-lounge/features/emile-heskey-liverpool-s-team-player-11584114961557.html

Celebrating Emile Heskey, altruism and the beauty of the ugly assist - www.planetfootball.com/nostalgia/emile-heskey-liverpool-england-assists-goals-scholes-owen-tribute-profile

Much mocked Liverpool striker is my favourite ever player - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/emile-heskey-liverpool-goals-highlights-19599820

Heskey on Owen partnership: 'Our chemistry just clicked' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/254920-heskey-on-owen-partnership-our-chemistry-just-clicked

The truth, Emile truth ... and nothing but the TRUTH! - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1740

Emile Heskey reveals early regrets over Liverpool move - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/emile-heskey-liverpool-fc-news-latest-autobiography-book-a9100236.html

Emile Heskey's greatest games - www.fourfourtwo.com/features/emile-heskeys-greatest-games-it-felt-like-the-start-of-something-special

Emile Heskey's first ever hat-trick in senior football - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1607

Emile Heskey player profile info at Transfermarkt - www.transfermarkt.co.uk/emile-heskey/profil/spieler/3142














-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

Re: Emile Heskey
Today at 02:19:28 pm
Excellent, thanks Jason!  I'll be watching through those later today.

Heskey was a player I always liked and in my view he was unfairly criticised for not scoring enough goals.  As a strike partner for Owen he was great.
Re: Emile Heskey
Today at 02:24:53 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:19:28 pm
Excellent, thanks Jason!  I'll be watching through those later today.

Heskey was a player I always liked and in my view he was unfairly criticised for not scoring enough goals.  As a strike partner for Owen he was great.

The game that maybe summed him up best was a 3-1 win over Villa in early 00/01. Owen scored a first half hat trick and Heskey assisted them all, one with a flick on, one with him pulling wide and crossingcant remember the third! Definitely very selfless for us although he lead the attack at times in the Autumn of that season. Scored some belters.

And without seeing it back, that Super Cup goal v Bayern was like something the original Ronaldo would have scored. Great strength and pace and a silky finish.

Think by the time he left it was probably best for all parties but he was a really handy player for us.
Logged

Re: Emile Heskey
Today at 02:29:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:24:53 pm
The game that maybe summed him up best was a 3-1 win over Villa in early 00/01. Owen scored a first half hat trick and Heskey assisted them all, one with a flick on, one with him pulling wide and crossingcant remember the third! Definitely very selfless for us although he lead the attack at times in the Autumn of that season. Scored some belters.

And without seeing it back, that Super Cup goal v Bayern was like something the original Ronaldo would have scored. Great strength and pace and a silky finish.

Think by the time he left it was probably best for all parties but he was a really handy player for us.
Shame for him he was sold before Rafa was appointed.....he'd have a dream player for Rafa!
Re: Emile Heskey
Today at 02:32:45 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:29:23 pm
Shame for him he was sold before Rafa was appointed.....he'd have a dream player for Rafa!

hadnt thought of it like that and looking back hed have been very important for us given the ongoing injuries to our strikers in 04/05.
