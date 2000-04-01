.Some info and videos on Emile Heskey...
LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/318
LiverpoolFC Wiki Player Profile page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Emile_Heskey
Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emile_Heskey
'Emile Heskey joining Liverpool 2000
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9zoNqMqFACY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9zoNqMqFACY</a>
'Emile Heskey's 60 goals for Liverpool FC
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Eaqv6aJpexA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Eaqv6aJpexA</a>
'Emile Heskey - (BEEEAAAASSSSTTTT) Heskey Tribute
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qe8LppMpB5g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qe8LppMpB5g</a>
'Kop 10: Emile Heskey's best Liverpool goals
':-www.liverpoolfc.com/news/features/391458-kop-10-emile-heskey-s-best-liverpool-goals (and then scroll down for each video)
'A few of Heskey's goals for Liverpool
':-https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1369574814185357315
'Emile Heskey at his unstoppable best for Liverpool
':-https://twitter.com/MundialMag/status/1475739027378692096Derby County vs Liverpool 0-4 : Heskey hat-trick
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xme2LN07qaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xme2LN07qaI</a>Heskey lobbed goal vs Coventry
:-https://twitter.com/ryan3levis/status/1115367429918666752Heskey with a brace vs Ipswich
:-https://twitter.com/_TheKopite/status/1226434405314461698Bradford v Liverpool: Emile Heskey
:-www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10156404754592573
'A brace for Heskey vs Leeds
':-https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1489280255621840896Heskey goal vs Man City (superb assist from Litmanen)
:-https://twitter.com/EscapeToSuomi/status/1494592616666652673A late Heskey winner away at Leeds in the Cup
:-https://twitter.com/lfcmumble/status/1437028042073837571Heskey for Liverpool vs Backburn in 2004
:-www.facebook.com/100052036128838/videos/251644236046324
'Premier League Classic: Everton 2-3 Liverpool | Incredible late derby drama
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SofwFm7m2XM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SofwFm7m2XM</a>
'Every Goal from LFC's 99/00 season
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w8ZS-1KRUM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w8ZS-1KRUM8</a>
'Every Goal from LFC's 00/01 Season | Heskey's unstoppable season
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9lxDtx6DSsg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9lxDtx6DSsg</a>
'Every Goal from LFC's 01/02 Season
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qQaQtWRfZ5U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qQaQtWRfZ5U</a>
'Every Premier League Goal 2002/03
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/19RPDS_XDuU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/19RPDS_XDuU</a>
'Every Premier League Goal 2003/04
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RWTzq5X5ngg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RWTzq5X5ngg</a>
'Emile Heskey - all England Goals
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vaKXy4vlJAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vaKXy4vlJAw</a>
'Emile Heskey | All 7 Goals for England
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lbR-kRlMpBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lbR-kRlMpBI</a>Germany 1 - 5 England in 2000; Owen hattrick, Gerrard and Heskey on the scoresheet
:-https://twitter.com/3retro_/status/1533767134475653121
'Emile Heskey: Every Premier League Goal
' (for Leicester City)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2zlH1mAersA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2zlH1mAersA</a>
'A Brief History of Emile Heskey
' - from Tifo Football:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JHsVmcHrI7c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JHsVmcHrI7c</a>
'Emile Heskey | Liverpool, criticism, legacy, the 5-1, Stephen Ireland | OTB AM
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q9WPLDypxpo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q9WPLDypxpo</a>
'Emile Heskey Exclusive: Signing for Liverpool and dealing with criticism | Part One
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JIcqKPVRf-8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JIcqKPVRf-8</a>
'Emile Heskey Exclusive: Leaving Liverpool & his biggest regret | Part Two
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DbkEQwpjUUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DbkEQwpjUUA</a>
'Heskey scores for Liverpool Legends vs Rangers
' (in 2019):-https://twitter.com/SportingLifeFC/status/1183028187997102080Some articles on Emile Heskey...
Liverpool secure Heskey for £11m - www.theguardian.com/football/2000/mar/10/newsstory.sport1
Emile Heskey - 2000-04: The Red Fox - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4533
Emile Heskey on fulfilling a dream by playing for Liverpool at Anfield - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4131
I've tracked Heskey for four years - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1742
Emile Heskey, Liverpools team player - www.livemint.com/mint-lounge/features/emile-heskey-liverpool-s-team-player-11584114961557.html
Celebrating Emile Heskey, altruism and the beauty of the ugly assist - www.planetfootball.com/nostalgia/emile-heskey-liverpool-england-assists-goals-scholes-owen-tribute-profile
Much mocked Liverpool striker is my favourite ever player - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/emile-heskey-liverpool-goals-highlights-19599820
Heskey on Owen partnership: 'Our chemistry just clicked' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/254920-heskey-on-owen-partnership-our-chemistry-just-clicked
The truth, Emile truth ... and nothing but the TRUTH! - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1740
Emile Heskey reveals early regrets over Liverpool move - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/emile-heskey-liverpool-fc-news-latest-autobiography-book-a9100236.html
Emile Heskey's greatest games - www.fourfourtwo.com/features/emile-heskeys-greatest-games-it-felt-like-the-start-of-something-special
Emile Heskey's first ever hat-trick in senior football - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1607
Emile Heskey player profile info at Transfermarkt - www.transfermarkt.co.uk/emile-heskey/profil/spieler/3142
