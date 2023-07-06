The GRO have started digitising their records; so far they have 1837 to 1887 deaths, and 1837 to 1922 births. Priced at £2.50 a go.



You do need to register.



See under 'Standard Service' https://www.gro.gov.uk/gro/content/certificates/faq.asp?fbclid=IwAR2YKXWEY_7JUPgLmEy9rUJNooTIjw_dI0UQn14cuIZBJYWrLMcxGWRSycg



Thanks for the heads up on that. The large drop in price and instant access made it possible to look at more peripheral characters.I've learnt that most of the working class in Liverpool died of TB or bronchitis. Failing that they got finished off by one of the cholera outbreaks. And we think life is hard.....One strange case was a gt-gt grandmother, where one of the causes of death was given as hypochondria. This seems a contradiction along the lines of Spike Milligan's epitaph, "I told them I was ill". I can only assume she suffered 10 years of acute anxiety before 8 weeks of bronchitis really did take her.