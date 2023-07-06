The GRO have started digitising their records; so far they have 1837 to 1887 deaths, and 1837 to 1922 births. Priced at £2.50 a go. You do need to register.See under 'Standard Service' https://www.gro.gov.uk/gro/content/certificates/faq.asp?fbclid=IwAR2YKXWEY_7JUPgLmEy9rUJNooTIjw_dI0UQn14cuIZBJYWrLMcxGWRSycg
It's pretty interesting when you find a line that goes way back. I've traced one line directly to the Daundelyon and Pettit families (Sir John Pettit and Lady Daundelyon; lived in the Dent-de-Lion fortress/manor in Sussex in 15th/16th century). The Daundelyons are descendants of one of William the Conqueror's men. Trying to find more details. Someone called "Aybeuare".
Maybe you'll find a "Peabeuare" line somewheres...
