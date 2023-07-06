« previous next »
Family Tree Searches

John C

Re: Family Tree Searches
Reply #320 on: July 6, 2023, 08:10:09 pm
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on July  6, 2023, 07:34:37 pm
The GRO have started digitising their records; so far they have 1837 to 1887 deaths, and 1837 to 1922 births. Priced at £2.50 a go.

You do need to register.

See under 'Standard Service'   https://www.gro.gov.uk/gro/content/certificates/faq.asp?fbclid=IwAR2YKXWEY_7JUPgLmEy9rUJNooTIjw_dI0UQn14cuIZBJYWrLMcxGWRSycg
Hello mate, what's new about this? What do you receive for £2.50? If it's actual certificates then that cheap as they usually charge about £7.50 for an on-line PdF or £11 for a delivered cert.
Tsar Kastik

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Family Tree Searches
Reply #321 on: July 6, 2023, 08:31:13 pm
Hi John, the images are digitised and viewable online. Apart from that and the price, I don't know.
I've never had any dealings with the GRO - it's just took me a quarter of an hour just to register.
John C

Re: Family Tree Searches
Reply #322 on: July 6, 2023, 08:34:32 pm
Ta mate, appreciated.
It would have been useful for me over the last 10 years, I've spent a few bob on various explorative certs :)
Manila Vanilla

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Family Tree Searches
Reply #323 on: July 8, 2023, 02:03:30 pm
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on July  6, 2023, 07:34:37 pm
The GRO have started digitising their records; so far they have 1837 to 1887 deaths, and 1837 to 1922 births. Priced at £2.50 a go.

You do need to register.

See under 'Standard Service'   https://www.gro.gov.uk/gro/content/certificates/faq.asp?fbclid=IwAR2YKXWEY_7JUPgLmEy9rUJNooTIjw_dI0UQn14cuIZBJYWrLMcxGWRSycg
Thanks for the heads up on that. The large drop in price and instant access made it possible to look at more peripheral characters.

I've learnt that most of the working class in Liverpool died of TB or bronchitis. Failing that they got finished off by one of the cholera outbreaks. And we think life is hard.....

One strange case was a gt-gt grandmother,  where one of the causes of death was given as hypochondria. This seems a contradiction along the lines of Spike Milligan's epitaph, "I told them I was ill". I can only assume she suffered 10 years of acute anxiety before 8 weeks of bronchitis really did take her.

Tsar Kastik

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Family Tree Searches
Reply #324 on: December 19, 2023, 10:55:09 pm
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on July  6, 2023, 07:34:37 pm
The GRO have started digitising their records; so far they have 1837 to 1887 deaths, and 1837 to 1922 births. Priced at £2.50 a go.

You do need to register.

See under 'Standard Service'   https://www.gro.gov.uk/gro/content/certificates/faq.asp?fbclid=IwAR2YKXWEY_7JUPgLmEy9rUJNooTIjw_dI0UQn14cuIZBJYWrLMcxGWRSycg
The date for the deaths has been extended to 1957
rafathegaffa83

Re: Family Tree Searches
Reply #325 on: December 19, 2023, 11:07:39 pm
Didn't know about this. Thanks for the heads-up
John C

Re: Family Tree Searches
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm
The Ancestry site had a major flaw in my profile which has been resolved now.
If you have issues with the site, don't think it's you - its them.

Pain in the arse but I must admit they are extremely helpful.
Peabee

Re: Family Tree Searches
Reply #327 on: Today at 01:17:43 am
It's pretty interesting when you find a line that goes way back. I've traced one line directly to the Daundelyon and Pettit families (Sir John Pettit and Lady Daundelyon; lived in the Dent-de-Lion fortress/manor in Sussex in 15th/16th century). The Daundelyons are descendants of one of William the Conqueror's men. Trying to find more details. Someone called "Aybeuare".
afc tukrish

Re: Family Tree Searches
Reply #328 on: Today at 01:47:10 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:17:43 am
It's pretty interesting when you find a line that goes way back. I've traced one line directly to the Daundelyon and Pettit families (Sir John Pettit and Lady Daundelyon; lived in the Dent-de-Lion fortress/manor in Sussex in 15th/16th century). The Daundelyons are descendants of one of William the Conqueror's men. Trying to find more details. Someone called "Aybeuare".

Maybe you'll find a "Peabeuare" line somewheres... :D
Peabee

Re: Family Tree Searches
Reply #329 on: Today at 02:04:19 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:47:10 am
Maybe you'll find a "Peabeuare" line somewheres... :D

 :D there's only one of me...

Someone else has done the work for me on the Pettit side. All the way back to the 11th century. Looks like they came over with William the Conqueror too ffs. Sir Otes Pettit, Knight, Lord of Ardevora. What a name. Can I change my username to this?  ;D

https://freepages.rootsweb.com/~petytandnewiss/genealogy/Ardevora.html
