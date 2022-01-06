« previous next »
Family Tree Searches

Re: Family Tree Searches
January 6, 2022, 05:17:05 pm
Sounds like the first 24 hrs have been a shitshow:

- Subscribers angry that the costs are extra
- Subscribers and non-subscribers fuming over the costs
- Loads of reports of basic transcription errors
- Confusion over how to locate addresses resulting in people buying additional documents when they don't need to
- Loads of complaints about people being unable to make purchases and told to use a different card or call their bank/credit card company to resolve the issue, only for the former to bring up the same error message if they use a different card and the latter to say there are no holds/blocks and the problem is likely a merchant error caused by a system that should have taken into account multiple individual purchases
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 6, 2022, 07:01:02 pm
So I've had an Ancestry subscription running for ages in anticipation of this, and it's only available on another site? That requires specific payments per record?

There's a 14 day free trial, I assume that doesn't cover the cost of actually getting any info?
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 6, 2022, 07:13:35 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January  6, 2022, 07:01:02 pm
So I've had an Ancestry subscription running for ages in anticipation of this, and it's only available on another site? That requires specific payments per record?

There's a 14 day free trial, I assume that doesn't cover the cost of actually getting any info?

Find My Past has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Census for three years. Any subscription (trial or paid) with them does not cover any of the 2021 Census materials. Similarly to Scotland's People, Find My Past are charging £2.50 per transcript and £3.50 per original record. Apparently there are three places that offer free access (National Archives at Kew, Manchester Central Library; National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth)

Based on the info contained in the 2021 Census, I'm just hoping to get records for about 8 direct ancestors and then just wait it out. I retrieved five of them before it told me my payment info wouldn't work.
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 6, 2022, 07:49:16 pm
The occupation codes for anyone struggling to decipher the handwriting and looking for more clarity
https://www.findmypast.co.uk/articles/world-records/1921-census---occupation-codes
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 6, 2022, 11:49:41 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January  6, 2022, 07:13:35 pm
Find My Past has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Census for three years. Any subscription (trial or paid) with them does not cover any of the 2021 Census materials. Similarly to Scotland's People, Find My Past are charging £2.50 per transcript and £3.50 per original record.
It's a fucking scam and I wonder if it was a known part of the exclusivity deal. Nobody wants something for nothing but if you pay a sub £2.50 per doc is fucking outrageous. I've been quite happy paying NA £7.50 for the odd copy cert but to have to pay extra just to look at where someone lived is mental.

An absolute rip-off.

Good job I only needed one piece of information from 1921 (so far).
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 7, 2022, 08:44:55 am
Quote from: John C on January  6, 2022, 11:49:41 pm
An absolute rip-off.

Good job I only needed one piece of information from 1921 (so far).

Yeah. I created an account, didn't subscribe and just paid £2.50 for a single record that confirmed a great-grandparent survived WW1 and thus tied up the possibly conflicting death in 1937.

The identity of a man called 'Fred' that my dad knew as his grandfather is consigned now to probably forever be a mystery, as that entire generation is long dead. I still believe it may have been his step-uncle (who at 22 was still living at home with father Harry and his much younger wife), but it's not like Fred was a rare name for people born in Yorkshire in the 1880s/90s so could be any random bloke.
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 7, 2022, 09:22:42 am
Quote from: John C on January  6, 2022, 11:49:41 pm
It's a fucking scam and I wonder if it was a known part of the exclusivity deal. Nobody wants something for nothing but if you pay a sub £2.50 per doc is fucking outrageous. I've been quite happy paying NA £7.50 for the odd copy cert but to have to pay extra just to look at where someone lived is mental.

An absolute rip-off.

Good job I only needed one piece of information from 1921 (so far).

Absolute joke isn't it. Times like this I miss an ex of mine, her Ma used to work for the ONS and used to dig out all the old stuff for me and print it for free.

With my surname its dead easy to find stuff on it, there were only two families in Liverpool with the surname, so I know when I look at the Kirkdale records I am looking at my immediate family, I can see my Grandad, Great Uncle and Great Grandad and Great Nan. The others lived in the West Derby area and I know they are all from the same family tree. Its confusing though as the men were named either William or Henry, which goes back to the original William and Henry my ex's Ma traced for me from 1841. Loads of women though that I don't know who they are.
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 7, 2022, 09:27:53 am
Quote from: Riquende on January  7, 2022, 08:44:55 am
Yeah. I created an account, didn't subscribe and just paid £2.50 for a single record
Ah, that's interesting, I won't renew my months subscription if we can just buy a doc to view basis. Ta mate.
Quote from: rob1966 on January  7, 2022, 09:22:42 am
Absolute joke isn't it.
Indeed Rob mate, good luck with the search.
Consider a DNA test also. It's not resolved my search but it's interesting.
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 7, 2022, 10:24:34 am
Does anyone know if there is a Gore's/Kelly's directory circa 1921 for Liverpool that is online that is actually searchable?

I noticed on one of the census forms two of my ancestors working for a company that appears to be called either Sitcus & Clickmann or Sircus & Clickmann (?) on Camden Street. I'm trying to figure out what the company did.
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 7, 2022, 11:23:31 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January  7, 2022, 10:24:34 am
Does anyone know if there is a Gore's/Kelly's directory circa 1921 for Liverpool that is online that is actually searchable?

I noticed on one of the census forms two of my ancestors working for a company that appears to be called either Sitcus & Clickmann or Sircus & Clickmann (?) on Camden Street. I'm trying to figure out what the company did.

Ancestry have the 1911 and 1938 but nothing in between.
Although they do have the 1925 Electoral Register showing the addresses of eligible voters.
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 7, 2022, 12:16:07 pm
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on January  7, 2022, 11:23:31 am
Ancestry have the 1911 and 1938 but nothing in between.
Although they do have the 1925 Electoral Register showing the addresses of eligible voters.

Thanks. What I'm looking for though is a business directory which was the Yellow Pages/phone book of its day. I know there are some Gore's/Kelly's directories for Liverpool available, but I'm wondering if there is one online from the early 1920s that has been OCR'ed so I don't need to read through every page :wave
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 22, 2022, 11:08:20 am
Got sent a pic of my Great Great Great Nan last night. Her Dad was from the US Virgin Islands



Re: Family Tree Searches
January 22, 2022, 11:17:12 am
That's amazing Rob, you must be delighted with that.
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 22, 2022, 12:39:37 pm
Amazing stuff. Her Dad likely lived there when the U.S. Virgin Islands was a Danish colony
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 22, 2022, 01:33:50 pm
Quote from: John C on January 22, 2022, 11:17:12 am
That's amazing Rob, you must be delighted with that.

I am mate, its amazing to actually see an ancestor. It's the only photo of anyone older than my Grandads that I have ever seen.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 22, 2022, 12:39:37 pm
Amazing stuff. Her Dad likely lived there when the U.S. Virgin Islands was a Danish colony

That's one thing I would love to find out, did he marry a local? was her Mum from the islands? and also how she eventually ended up in Liverpool. We did have a lot of sailors in the family then, so I do wonder if one of them met her out there and brought her back with him.
Re: Family Tree Searches
January 23, 2023, 10:39:34 am
Jealous here.

Lovely face the lady has.
Re: Family Tree Searches
March 18, 2023, 09:42:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 22, 2022, 11:08:20 am
Got sent a pic of my Great Great Great Nan last night. Her Dad was from the US Virgin Islands



Aww thats amazing.
Re: Family Tree Searches
March 19, 2023, 11:06:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 22, 2022, 11:08:20 am
Got sent a pic of my Great Great Great Nan last night. Her Dad was from the US Virgin Islands





I've had a quick dabble at trying to repair your pic mate, I hope you don't mind. I've got a better programme at home and will have another go tonight if you want?
Re: Family Tree Searches
March 20, 2023, 09:06:33 am
Here you go Rob, if you don't like them just delete them mate.
Re: Family Tree Searches
March 20, 2023, 05:04:24 pm
nice work mate - i think rob is taking a break for a couple of weeks
Re: Family Tree Searches
March 21, 2023, 11:36:00 am
Quote from: L12 on August 13, 2013, 12:11:44 am
Hey John,
how's the search for gf & ggf coming along?
L12 started looking in to this with me back in 2013. It's my mum's father and his ancestors we've been searching for.
A massive issue was that we did suspect there had been a name change at some stage in his life.
We put in so much effort and hit so many brickwalls for years.

In January 2023, L12 contacted me again to see how I was getting on, I'd made zero progress despite hours and hours of searching, purchasing various wedding & birth certificates, creating false/test family trees and looking in to DNA matches.

L12 had another look, possibly from a different angle, and after a week or so presented me with a theory. At first glance it didn't seem plausible but I followed it all up and slowly the evidence, DNA matches and some newspaper articles has given me 100% confidence he absolutely nailed it.
There are still a couple of mysteries about him but my conclusion that we found him is unequivocal.

It's quite astonishing really and I can't thank L12 enough for his dedication, know-how and efforts.

Thank you L12 mate, you're a star.
Re: Family Tree Searches
April 13, 2023, 07:54:42 pm
Quote from: BSBW on March 20, 2023, 09:06:33 am
Here you go Rob, if you don't like them just delete them mate.

Wonderful - thank you very much :wave
Re: Family Tree Searches
April 27, 2023, 07:08:27 pm
Thanks John ;D, I have to admit your family kept me awake some nights, nothing made sense.
Re: Family Tree Searches
April 28, 2023, 08:23:20 am
Quote from: L12 on April 27, 2023, 07:08:27 pm
Thanks John ;D , I have to admit your family kept me awake some nights, nothing made sense.
I'm not sure if I emailed you two final, absolutely fascinating newspaper articles?
I'll do it now mate.

Thanks again  ;D
Re: Family Tree Searches
Today at 07:34:37 pm
The GRO have started digitising their records; so far they have 1837 to 1887 deaths, and 1837 to 1922 births. Priced at £2.50 a go.

You do need to register.

See under 'Standard Service'   https://www.gro.gov.uk/gro/content/certificates/faq.asp?fbclid=IwAR2YKXWEY_7JUPgLmEy9rUJNooTIjw_dI0UQn14cuIZBJYWrLMcxGWRSycg
Re: Family Tree Searches
Today at 08:10:09 pm
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on Today at 07:34:37 pm
The GRO have started digitising their records; so far they have 1837 to 1887 deaths, and 1837 to 1922 births. Priced at £2.50 a go.

You do need to register.

See under 'Standard Service'   https://www.gro.gov.uk/gro/content/certificates/faq.asp?fbclid=IwAR2YKXWEY_7JUPgLmEy9rUJNooTIjw_dI0UQn14cuIZBJYWrLMcxGWRSycg
Hello mate, what's new about this? What do you receive for £2.50? If it's actual certificates then that cheap as they usually charge about £7.50 for an on-line PdF or £11 for a delivered cert.
