Hey John,

how's the search for gf & ggf coming along?



L12 started looking in to this with me back in 2013. It's my mum's father and his ancestors we've been searching for.A massive issue was that we did suspect there had been a name change at some stage in his life.We put in so much effort and hit so many brickwalls for years.In January 2023, L12 contacted me again to see how I was getting on, I'd made zero progress despite hours and hours of searching, purchasing various wedding & birth certificates, creating false/test family trees and looking in to DNA matches.L12 had another look, possibly from a different angle, and after a week or so presented me with a theory. At first glance it didn't seem plausible but I followed it all up and slowly the evidence, DNA matches and some newspaper articles has given me 100% confidence he absolutely nailed it.There are still a couple of mysteries about him but my conclusion that we found him is unequivocal.It's quite astonishing really and I can't thank L12 enough for his dedication, know-how and efforts.Thank you L12 mate, you're a star.