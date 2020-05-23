« previous next »
Author Topic: Family Tree Searches  (Read 23459 times)

Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #240 on: May 23, 2020, 01:12:02 AM »
Quote from: L12 on May 22, 2020, 08:50:38 PM
The town of Armagh is now a city

I do believe so but was just on about the county as thought you didn't know were both were.

L12 .

A lot of the Hoares ended up on Baycliffe Road in L12 it would be funny if our family's knew eacother given the lineage.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #241 on: May 23, 2020, 10:23:45 AM »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on May 22, 2020, 10:53:25 PM

The real story happened when I did my partners DNA . We did at around February got the results in early April time .

Very interesting Paul. Something similar happened with my mate in work, he knew his dad was illegitimate and for a couple of years I'd been telling him to do his DNA. He did it and about January this year he said he'd got his results and was excited about what would happen next. Within an hour he came in to my office holding his phone and said I've had notification of a potential cousin. Fucking hell I was so excited for him.
Very fortunately the guy was receptive to having a chat and not just fucking him off, they met and concluded who his granddad was. Brilliant.

Re your other point, 95% of my dna links are all in America, its nuts.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #242 on: May 23, 2020, 01:36:08 PM »
Quote from: John C on May 23, 2020, 10:23:45 AM

Re your other point, 95% of my dna links are all in America, its nuts.


If there is a lot of Irish in your DNA, then this would make sense, as I'd assume some families probably split with some siblings going straight to America and some after spending time in Liverpool. I also get the sense that Ancestry is more popular in certain countries (U.S., Australia, N.Z) so it potential skews the results. I've also wondered based on my own tree if there were several ancestors working on ships or in docks that may have had flings that resulted in kids in other parts of the world.

Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on May 22, 2020, 10:53:25 PM


Hope that makes sense

Interesting. I recently started grouping mine into broad groups. On the paper record tree there are several strands where I wasn't able to trace beyond the 3rd great-grandparent. Almost all of these are Irish and it's like they came from the moon as there is little record of where they came from.

I do find it very curious that in the largest group I've collated, I've collected 200+ people with the highest one having 177cm to me. I When I looked into this person, I found a tree elsewhere suggesting that her grandfather was not her dad's biological father. I have wondered if this person belongs to a branch  of mine that was known for having loads of kids. However, a lot of the corresponding matches either a) have no trees b) have trees that are underdeveloped, error-strewn or c) have trees that go back to Ireland or the U.S, which complicate things.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #243 on: May 23, 2020, 04:55:57 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 23, 2020, 01:36:08 PM
If there is a lot of Irish in your DNA, then this would make sense, as I'd assume some families probably split with some siblings going straight to America and some after spending time in Liverpool. I also get the sense that Ancestry is more popular in certain countries (U.S., Australia, N.Z)
35% Ireland and Scotland so yeah that's a fair amount mate.
You're right about the popularity of dna testing, I think the US is far ahead of UK. I'm waiting for some significant hints from England.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #244 on: May 23, 2020, 04:59:56 PM »
Quote from: John C on May 23, 2020, 04:55:57 PM
35% Ireland and Scotland so yeah that's a fair amount mate.
You're right about the popularity of dna testing, I think the US is far ahead of UK. I'm waiting for some significant hints from England.

I fancy doing my DNA, my Dad reckons we have Persian in the family from a few hundred years ago and looking at pics of my Dad as a teenager, he does look middle eastern.

My surname is old English, mainly Derbyshire and Yorkshire, extremely rare in the NW though, there was one other family in the Liverpool phone book with our surname when I was growing up.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #245 on: May 23, 2020, 05:14:00 PM »
I've been doing a bit of this recently, not all that much interesting turned up but it turns out that the man who my dad always thought was his maternal grandfather might have actually been his half-uncle (it definitely wasn't his biological grandfather, who he had no idea died in WWI).

He knew his grandparents as 'Grace and Fred', but Grace was married to a man named Harry. Funnily enough, Harry was a bit older than her and had married previously to an Elizabeth, and they had a son called Fred (who was closer in age to Grace than Harry was).

Grace had a daughter after the war in 1920, years after her husband died, presumably with the Fred my dad remembers, but I've got no way of knowing if it's the same stepson Fred. It is possibly just coincidental that the daughter emigrated to Canada, but it could have also been to escape a scandal! Nobody in the family knows anything about it, it's possible my dad's mum never even knew who her real father was, as she would have been 2 when he joined up in 1914.

I did a DNA test recently which threw up 1/6th Scots/Irish ancestry but haven't identified it in any in the family branches at all (except for a Jackson who moved to Kent from Peebles 200 years ago), so I'm assuming the involvement of a roving navvy with a glint in his eye somewhere.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #246 on: May 26, 2020, 03:29:48 PM »
Fell into this rabbit hole today. And quite the rabbit hole it is.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #247 on: June 12, 2020, 11:35:25 AM »
Can I ask those of you who have taken the DNA test, which company you used and which you would recommend?

I'm getting desperate now!
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #248 on: June 12, 2020, 11:13:48 PM »
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on June 12, 2020, 11:35:25 AM
Can I ask those of you who have taken the DNA test, which company you used and which you would recommend?

I'm getting desperate now!
Hi mate, I used Ancestry as it seemed the most logical method as its one of the largest sites in the world. But I've discovered its mainly American and by virtue that 90% of my dna links are American and I have few clues from my mums side, something is missing.
So I'm reviewing my search as well.

Find My Past is a popular site, but I've not checked it properly yet.

Good luck with yours.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #249 on: June 13, 2020, 11:51:27 AM »
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on June 12, 2020, 11:35:25 AM
Can I ask those of you who have taken the DNA test, which company you used and which you would recommend?

I'm getting desperate now!
A mate of mine was in the same situation as you, and I said that unless you use two companies and they both come to the same conclusion I'd be very dubious. He agreed but he'd already got Ancestry on the job. Ancestry identified 100% (!) of his DNA as coming from a fairly small area slap bang in the middle of Ireland. He's a plastic paddy anyway and although his mum and dad met in London, they were both from the same tiny village slap bang in the middle of the area Ancestry identified! Needless to say I have now used them myself.
« Reply #250 on: June 13, 2020, 12:50:57 PM »
Thanks John and Dr. B.

My concern is mainly about how specific it can be; my 4xGGfather was born in either Wiltshire or Hampshire - neighborouring counties - I've always gone with the Hants one simply because his only son's name was the same as his own supposed father in Micheldever.
It's been a bitch for 20 years! the brickwall can be seen from the moon.

John, the thought of getting hundreds of 'connects' from America is alone enough to put me right off - I've seen too many of their efforts with c50,000 people in their tree and multiple coats of arms. I have a dozen or more master mariners who been doing the transatlantic gig since about 1800 on. Same applies to Australia/New Zealand.
Might have to rely on the afterlife.

Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #251 on: June 13, 2020, 06:18:16 PM »
Before getting a dna test kit recommend doing research for the best option, 'Ancestry' for example does not cover mtdna and Ydna, plus if you don't catch a certain clause when you sign up your data will be shared.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #252 on: June 13, 2020, 07:35:53 PM »
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on June 13, 2020, 12:50:57 PM


John, the thought of getting hundreds of 'connects' from America is alone enough to put me right off

It's overwhelming in comparison to UK matches mate.
Couple of other points.
My mate in work found his granddad via Ancestry, a very successful story.
However, I've asked Ancestry about their algorithms, their Thru-lines service has suggested two different directions of my Grt GF. And I doubt both of them.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #253 on: June 13, 2020, 08:14:10 PM »
Quote from: L12 on June 13, 2020, 06:18:16 PM
Before getting a dna test kit recommend doing research for the best option, 'Ancestry' for example does not cover mtdna and Ydna, plus if you don't catch a certain clause when you sign up your data will be shared.

Thanks for the advice, mate, I knew absolutely nothing of such things.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #254 on: June 13, 2020, 08:19:13 PM »
Quote from: John C on June 13, 2020, 07:35:53 PM
It's overwhelming in comparison to UK matches mate.
Couple of other points.
My mate in work found his granddad via Ancestry, a very successful story.
However, I've asked Ancestry about their algorithms, their Thru-lines service has suggested two different directions of my Grt GF. And I doubt both of them.

Cheers, John.

Do you suspect your GGF is from England, if so which area do you reckon?
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #255 on: June 13, 2020, 08:27:07 PM »
I used Ancestry, only because I used it to do my main research and didn't expect any surprises. There were none. The biology and Thrulines backed up the documents. I was wondering if it might confirm a possible common ancestor but suspected the link was too far back. We found no link. I would have been interested in USA links as two people disappeared over there.

I already knew the ethnicity, so wasn't that interested.  The only surprise was 4% Germanic Europe. Since that could be in the range 0%-10% I'm satisfied it's 0%. I ran the same file through MyHeritage. It came up with 18% East European/Baltic and even the Celtic/English split made little sense. It's a science in it's infancy and I think it's unlikely you could differentiate between counties.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #256 on: June 13, 2020, 09:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June 13, 2020, 11:51:27 AM
A mate of mine was in the same situation as you, and I said that unless you use two companies and they both come to the same conclusion I'd be very dubious. He agreed but he'd already got Ancestry on the job. Ancestry identified 100% (!) of his DNA as coming from a fairly small area slap bang in the middle of Ireland. He's a plastic paddy anyway and although his mum and dad met in London, they were both from the same tiny village slap bang in the middle of the area Ancestry identified! Needless to say I have now used them myself.

I really like that feature (although I think it could be explained a lot better, particularly for the areas outside of the specific DNA communities, as well as an explanation re: the size of the circles) and had hoped it would help me figure out where exactly in Ireland some of my ancestors were from, because you eventually hit a massive wall with them at some point. The problem I have is that given more than 2/3 of my DNA is in the Ireland/Scotland camp, the DNA communities I get back for are ridiculous. I think Kerry, Clare, Derry and Donegal are the only counties that I don't have any circles in and the overlap in some of them makes it difficult to actually pin down likely areas.

Quote from: Tsar Kastik on June 13, 2020, 12:50:57 PM
John, the thought of getting hundreds of 'connects' from America is alone enough to put me right off - I've seen too many of their efforts with c50,000 people in their tree and multiple coats of arms. I have a dozen or more master mariners who been doing the transatlantic gig since about 1800 on. Same applies to Australia/New Zealand.
Might have to rely on the afterlife.

On mine, I've got tons of results from the U.S., Australia and N.Z. likely through people that left Ireland to the point of it being frustrating. I also have a significant amount of ancestors that worked in shipping (which is ironic because I hate boats ;D), which I've have always thought could result in the possibility of people having unknowingly had children through er... the results of relations in foreign lands  :P. I've managed to basically find people on the DNA tests that link to most of the branches, except for one of my grandfather's. Now it could be that there aren't too many people residing in Liverpool (or who had relatives who resided there) which explains why, but I have this one group that I've colour-coded that has like 250 people in it and I have no clue who any of them are. It might be that my great grandfather's dad wasn't his biological parent. Then again his mam had something like a dozen kids, so it could be that I'm getting results back related people within that particular branch.

Quote from: John C on June 13, 2020, 07:35:53 PM
It's overwhelming in comparison to UK matches mate.
Couple of other points.
My mate in work found his granddad via Ancestry, a very successful story.
However, I've asked Ancestry about their algorithms, their Thru-lines service has suggested two different directions of my Grt GF. And I doubt both of them.

The thing with ThruLines isn't aren't they mostly connecting through trees that others have populated? Because I've had a few come up through there where loads of people seem to be copying the same jarg tree with information that doesn't make any logical sense for the time period. Like yeah it makes perfect sense that someone would marry in Pennsylvania move back to Dumfries to have their kid and then move to Virginia in the space of 12 months in the late 18th century ::)

A lot of U.S. users have very extensive trees, but I question a lot of them, particularly once they venture outside of the United States where the records aren't as deep. I think some people forget that a lot of people wouldn't frequently move around in great distances two hundred years ago. Additionally, there are a sizable minority that seem to try to link back to some royal, aristocrat or military figure when it makes little historical sense.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #257 on: June 13, 2020, 10:57:29 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 13, 2020, 09:28:47 PM
jarg tree
:) Exactly mate. I'm guilty of that trying to link my grt GF to many trees in the same distric,t with the same surname.
Two things concerned me about my Ancestry results as I've pointed out before. Put Covid aside.
1. Why are 90% American - are English people not taking the test? Or have Ancestry's results got a propensity?
2. Why do I have lines through different potential grandparents? Are Ancestry's algorithms manipulate in your research?
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #258 on: June 14, 2020, 01:51:05 AM »
Quote from: John C on June 13, 2020, 10:57:29 PM
:) Exactly mate. I'm guilty of that trying to link my grt GF to many trees in the same distric,t with the same surname.
Two things concerned me about my Ancestry results as I've pointed out before. Put Covid aside.
1. Why are 90% American - are English people not taking the test? Or have Ancestry's results got a propensity?
2. Why do I have lines through different potential grandparents? Are Ancestry's algorithms manipulate in your research?

1. I think it's likely because many Americans are going to have ancestry for a variety of places and may not necessarily know where their ancestors are from. Whereas many British people will probably assume that their ancestors have always come from somewhere in the UK and may be less interested

2. Per Ancestry's website the wonky suggestions in ThruLines are likely caused by incorrect trees

Quote
Since ThruLines are based on the family trees of you and other members of Ancestry, they're as accurate as the trees they're based on. Mistakes in family trees can cause inaccurate ThruLines. Because they're based on trees, ThruLines don't prove your specific connection to a DNA match

Because they're based on trees, ThruLines don't prove your specific connection to a DNA match. For example, if you have someone listed in your tree as a second cousin, and that person appears as a DNA match and in a ThruLine as your second cousin, they could still actually be a first cousin once removed, a half-first cousin, or a number of other relationships to you.
https://support.ancestry.com/s/article/AncestryDNA-ThruLines
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #259 on: July 7, 2020, 01:15:44 PM »
National Archives are allowing free downloading of a lot of their records for as long as Kew is closed. You need to register, but that's painless and free.


https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/digital-downloads/
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #260 on: July 7, 2020, 01:28:22 PM »
Done mine through Ancestry and found my mothers side all English and mainly Liverpool going back to the late 1700s. Proper Scouse that 👍😊.

My dads side was Edinburgh and Northern Irish. Done a Wikipedia search on the little town near Balllymena called Ahoghill that my grandmothers family came from and it said staunch loyalist 😳
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #261 on: July 7, 2020, 08:17:12 PM »
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on July  7, 2020, 01:15:44 PM
National Archives are allowing free downloading of a lot of their records for as long as Kew is closed. You need to register, but that's painless and free.


https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/digital-downloads/

Cheers

Found my Great Grandads War medals record from 1921, for being a merchant seaman during WWI. I think I've also found his brothers medal card from the Liverpool Regiment, from 1914.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 03:28:19 PM »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on May 26, 2020, 03:29:48 PM
Fell into this rabbit hole today. And quite the rabbit hole it is.

So, I started with the names of three Grandparents and nothing else. Within a week or so I'd found my paternal Granddad (the missing one of the four), and discovered that he passed away before my Dad's first birthday, hence my Dad never knowing him. From there I traced my Dad's side of the family back to the mid-1700's, including finding my Great-Granddad's grave and first world war memorial over on the east coast. A little bit trickier on my mum's side, with a few links suggested by the site that made no logical sense and then hit a bit of a dead end. Looks like my maternal family line were very much based on the east coast, in Suffolk, and the paternal side from the North West, by Shap. Overall I've managed to tell my mum more about her own family than she ever knew, and frankly 99% of it was new to me as well, and all thanks to a week of messing about on Ancestry's free trial, which is amazing, really. There was one uncle who had a record of boarding a ship from Liverpool to New York. The free trial doesn't include international documents, and I wasn't sure whether I have the desire to follow that thread, or how successful that might prove to be. Interesting though!
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #263 on: Today at 09:02:43 AM »
I don't know how people do this for a living. But at the same time I absolutely see the appeal.

I've spent the last three days finding out who lived in a particular house during a particular year for something which I'm writing. I started off with a simple search for the street itself on any document at all, so that I could find a resident of the house during any period whose entries on a census or electoral register I could use to learn which districts the street fell under. Once I knew roughly where in a census or electoral register it might be documented, I went looking for it in the ones dated closest to the year I want. And I'm there with a big smile on my face as I'm clicking through the pages thinking I've cracked it - only to find the street is nowhere to be seen. It has all the surrounding streets, just not my one. Yet I know it exists on later records. My first thought was the street got built after the year I wanted. My second was that it was built but was going by a different name during the year I wanted. Took me the best part of two days to discover it was explanation number two. But within a few minutes of eventually learning the original name of the street, I had Dr Robert Jackson's entire life in front of me. My head is absolutely fried from it all. But I would happily sit there and do it over and over again because the satisfaction from finally figuring out the answer to my question was immense.
