Topic: What are you listening to now? (Read 1311757 times)
Black Bull Nova
emo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,599
The cheesy side of town
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34520 on:
Today
at 12:38:17 am »
1. Jeff Lang and John Butler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SH9cxyE0Zpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SH9cxyE0Zpg</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SH9cxyE0Zpg&list=OLAK5uy_mWXMZEnuJoulBN6i5Un9A4i2mppqtQjqc
2. Above and Beyond/Gemma Hayes (1 hour loop)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CE2wF6MN7m4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CE2wF6MN7m4</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CE2wF6MN7m4
3. Calexico/Gaby Moreno-Cumbia de Donde
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZEN23VgcMI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZEN23VgcMI</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZEN23VgcMI
4. Father John Misty-Being You
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R3n3rmHgnOg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R3n3rmHgnOg</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3n3rmHgnOg
5. Jess Roden-On Broadway
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CjIY983WCMo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CjIY983WCMo</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjIY983WCMo
6. Terry Reid-Without Expression
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jwa7KgVuypk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jwa7KgVuypk</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jwa7KgVuypk
7. Gaby Moreno-Tangled Up In Plaid (QOTSA cover)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d1VmDTYeUcg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d1VmDTYeUcg</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1VmDTYeUcg&list=PLmxgRfH2fs1FzZDm0p3a9ATAMjPPF6EJP&index=7
aarf, aarf, aarf.
