What are you listening to now?

Black Bull Nova

Re: What are you listening to now?
Reply #34520 on: Today at 12:38:17 am
1. Jeff Lang and John Butler
https://www.youtube.com/v/SH9cxyE0Zpg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SH9cxyE0Zpg&list=OLAK5uy_mWXMZEnuJoulBN6i5Un9A4i2mppqtQjqc
2. Above and Beyond/Gemma Hayes (1 hour loop)

https://www.youtube.com/v/CE2wF6MN7m4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CE2wF6MN7m4



3. Calexico/Gaby Moreno-Cumbia de Donde
https://www.youtube.com/v/XZEN23VgcMI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZEN23VgcMI



4. Father John Misty-Being You
https://www.youtube.com/v/R3n3rmHgnOg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3n3rmHgnOg

5. Jess Roden-On Broadway
https://www.youtube.com/v/CjIY983WCMo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjIY983WCMo


6. Terry Reid-Without Expression


https://www.youtube.com/v/Jwa7KgVuypk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jwa7KgVuypk


7. Gaby Moreno-Tangled Up In Plaid (QOTSA cover)


https://www.youtube.com/v/d1VmDTYeUcg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1VmDTYeUcg&list=PLmxgRfH2fs1FzZDm0p3a9ATAMjPPF6EJP&index=7
