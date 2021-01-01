Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
What are you listening to now?
Author
Topic: What are you listening to now? (Read 1310211 times)
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34480 on:
Today
at 01:16:48 am
Glen Porter - Hands Without Eyes
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kKaRvPMi2pc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kKaRvPMi2pc</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34481 on:
Today
at 01:21:14 am
Jimmie Dale Gilmore - Mack The Knife
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AnrzKBpKsq0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AnrzKBpKsq0</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34482 on:
Today
at 01:25:00 am
Jim Reeves - Distant Drums
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QEFDHQHMtsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QEFDHQHMtsQ</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34483 on:
Today
at 01:31:54 am
Slim Whitman - Roll River Roll
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dc002xJO1zo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dc002xJO1zo</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34484 on:
Today
at 01:37:33 am
Webb Pierce - More and More
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bAkh5CrUvDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bAkh5CrUvDE</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34485 on:
Today
at 01:40:55 am
Dolly Parton - Love Is Like a Butterfly
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N057bnM44UM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N057bnM44UM</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34486 on:
Today
at 01:44:50 am
Julia Jacklin - Body
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ktvJ2PiBgtQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ktvJ2PiBgtQ</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34487 on:
Today
at 01:53:11 am
All Them Witches - The Children of Coyote Woman
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2MbkyLaAysI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2MbkyLaAysI</a>
