Author Topic: What are you listening to now?  (Read 1310211 times)

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34480 on: Today at 01:16:48 am »
  Glen Porter - Hands Without Eyes   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kKaRvPMi2pc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kKaRvPMi2pc</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34481 on: Today at 01:21:14 am »
  Jimmie Dale Gilmore - Mack The Knife
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AnrzKBpKsq0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AnrzKBpKsq0</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34482 on: Today at 01:25:00 am »
  Jim Reeves - Distant Drums 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QEFDHQHMtsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QEFDHQHMtsQ</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34483 on: Today at 01:31:54 am »
  Slim Whitman - Roll River Roll 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dc002xJO1zo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dc002xJO1zo</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34484 on: Today at 01:37:33 am »
  Webb Pierce - More and More
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bAkh5CrUvDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bAkh5CrUvDE</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34485 on: Today at 01:40:55 am »
  Dolly Parton - Love Is Like a Butterfly   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N057bnM44UM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N057bnM44UM</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34486 on: Today at 01:44:50 am »
  Julia Jacklin - Body   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ktvJ2PiBgtQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ktvJ2PiBgtQ</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34487 on: Today at 01:53:11 am »
  All Them Witches - The Children of Coyote Woman 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2MbkyLaAysI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2MbkyLaAysI</a>
