Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
What are you listening to now?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
856
857
858
859
860
[
861
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: What are you listening to now? (Read 1308140 times)
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34400 on:
November 29, 2024, 10:49:50 pm »
David Rawlings - Cumberland Gap
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/V4c4yQXk6Ug&si=P4wSS5h4BY79rBmD" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/V4c4yQXk6Ug&si=P4wSS5h4BY79rBmD</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34401 on:
November 29, 2024, 10:52:06 pm »
Blake Mills - Skeleton is Walking
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Ri-pr4Egzng&si=vFkS8wUSHa5kuIO5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Ri-pr4Egzng&si=vFkS8wUSHa5kuIO5</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34402 on:
November 29, 2024, 10:55:08 pm »
Tim OBrien - The Garden
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/TXzdEmTcXmQ&si=E_yEVmk7g6D9Lms8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/TXzdEmTcXmQ&si=E_yEVmk7g6D9Lms8</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34403 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:01:35 pm »
Cleveland Francis - Just Think It For A While
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Wa1oFFZmDv0&si=Pyi4_dYRY7xzapGb" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Wa1oFFZmDv0&si=Pyi4_dYRY7xzapGb</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34404 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:03:52 pm »
Lord Huron - I Lied
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/6fk_i1oPR2U&si=Kf8O2TVu8OkujbwQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/6fk_i1oPR2U&si=Kf8O2TVu8OkujbwQ</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34405 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:07:51 pm »
Akai Tori - Takeda No Komoriuta
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/dGUlluHZ92A&si=rdhVUOY6Zl41SuDf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/dGUlluHZ92A&si=rdhVUOY6Zl41SuDf</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34406 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:21:29 pm »
Shozo Nakamura - I Became A Fish
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_b4ezDLAxfI&si=P8i2_zd-g8slipR7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_b4ezDLAxfI&si=P8i2_zd-g8slipR7</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34407 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:26:09 pm »
Lhasa - De Cara a la Pared
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/k_N_FQuSeuo&si=BeD-M5v6Fh5K-CsT" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/k_N_FQuSeuo&si=BeD-M5v6Fh5K-CsT</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Snail
Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,241
How are we
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34408 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:29:33 pm »
black midi - of schlagenheim
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oWjgK1Dy_mk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oWjgK1Dy_mk</a>
«
Last Edit: November 29, 2024, 11:31:14 pm by Snail
»
Logged
https://www.last.fm/user/grxsxn
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34409 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:30:06 pm »
Pans Labyrinth - A Princess
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/aGFu93SYCH4&si=7FGVaCCe_h2SULBD" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/aGFu93SYCH4&si=7FGVaCCe_h2SULBD</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34410 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:34:57 pm »
Lucifer - I Can See The Sun In Late December
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/XIfjScMBw-s&si=Fw7RUZcZ6tQjlK9L" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/XIfjScMBw-s&si=Fw7RUZcZ6tQjlK9L</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34411 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:40:26 pm »
Three Dog Night - Easy To Be Hard
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/SrD14jqTtAE&si=k5YAnGx9Wx5KbN1r" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/SrD14jqTtAE&si=k5YAnGx9Wx5KbN1r</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34412 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:45:03 pm »
Maggie MacNeal - When Youre Gone
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/uhCX0BinDbc&si=6Kl9F0KYwLue4Mv0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/uhCX0BinDbc&si=6Kl9F0KYwLue4Mv0</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34413 on:
November 29, 2024, 11:56:48 pm »
Odyssey - Our Lives Are Shaped By What We Love
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/zWdnX3XlaI4&si=e9cobvG3zLYvRXBR" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/zWdnX3XlaI4&si=e9cobvG3zLYvRXBR</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34414 on:
November 30, 2024, 12:03:19 am »
Wayne Davis - .One Last Thing
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/W9gkFKmE01s&si=2vBP8dfb52zEGtFR" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/W9gkFKmE01s&si=2vBP8dfb52zEGtFR</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
kesey
Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,524
Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34415 on:
November 30, 2024, 09:45:50 am »
Om Tare Tutare Turu Soha , Shalom , Kyri Eleison , Yeshua , Jai Ma , Om Namaha Shivaya , Hare Krsna Krsna Krsna , Alhumdillah La Illah Il Allah Hu , My harmonium and of course .. . Blessed are the Cheesemakers...
https://youtu.be/5TAxTzPKmvI?si=qB93lMmhzVTWgEuy
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.
- The Upanishads.
The heart knows the way. Run in that direction
- Rumi
You are held . You are loved . You are seen - Some wise fella .
Boston Bosox
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,239
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34416 on:
November 30, 2024, 01:36:29 pm »
Johnny Cash - I Walk The Line
Logged
The holly and the jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 81,785
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34417 on:
November 30, 2024, 08:09:13 pm »
Shuffle of my favourite Coral songs, so many classics on it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34418 on:
December 2, 2024, 01:27:46 am »
Sheb Wooley - Thats My Pa
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/COxqFTYH_f8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/COxqFTYH_f8</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Snail
Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,241
How are we
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34419 on:
December 2, 2024, 10:05:34 pm »
Just an absurdly talented bunch of lads. Morgan Simpson is one of the best drummers alive.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RxcRiPApBZQ&t=2775s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RxcRiPApBZQ&t=2775s</a>
Logged
https://www.last.fm/user/grxsxn
BarryCrocker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,535
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34420 on:
December 4, 2024, 08:48:11 am »
Loving this guys work lately.
PRINCE - deep cuts (Vinyl Mix DVS) chill & relax late night smooth set with Ameritaner
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/i9wswkhunrA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/i9wswkhunrA</a>
SADE - deep cuts (Vinyl Mix) chill & relax late night smooth jazz set with Ameritaner
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Rbig5-6_m3o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Rbig5-6_m3o</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34421 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:42 pm »
Cat Clyde & Jeremie Albino - Girl From The North Country (Dylan Cover)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PuMM2C9HatM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PuMM2C9HatM</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34422 on:
Today
at 12:43:24 am »
Ólafur Arnalds, JFDR - Back To The Sky (Sunrise Session)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5GIBRelGHpc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5GIBRelGHpc</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Sir Capon of Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,527
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #34423 on:
Today
at 12:50:46 am »
Ludovico Einaudi - Main Theme Of The Third Murder
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hzFeRsEb80k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hzFeRsEb80k</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://silasbuss.bandcamp.com/track/lfsc-ene
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
https://drlegerdemain1.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1
Print
Pages:
1
...
856
857
858
859
860
[
861
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
What are you listening to now?
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2