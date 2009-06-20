« previous next »
Author Topic: What are you listening to now?  (Read 1200519 times)

Online Boston Bosox

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34200 on: March 25, 2024, 08:49:18 am »
Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick & Titch - Zabadak
Online Boston Bosox

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34201 on: March 25, 2024, 10:41:10 pm »
Kickapoo

Tenacious D


Online Boston Bosox

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34202 on: March 26, 2024, 10:49:06 pm »
Love potion number 9, The Searchers
Offline jambutty

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34203 on: March 27, 2024, 02:13:57 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WEC8zdJW2vQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WEC8zdJW2vQ</a>

Some lad had quite the experience.

"I remember (all too well) going to the Academy of Music in NYC (14th st) to see Robin Trower, Spooky Tooth, and Peter Frampton in the early 70s with a friend. We did not have tickets but my friend knew someone who got us through the doors. I met a pretty girl with a Grateful Dead T-shirt and we talked a bit. She gave each of us a hit of windowpane and sheech,  it must have been an 8-way hit.  We sat through Robin Trower's act and then the acid kicked in. We were blown away and both of us melted into our seats. Spooky Tooth was next, and when they played "I Am the Walrus"  it was unforgettable.  Then, during their concert, I felt something poke my shoulder. It was a dude who actually had tickets for the seats that we were in. As it ended up the show sold out. We had nowhere to go except in the lobby. I ended up losing my shirt somehow, and with nothing to occupy my brain started freaking out. We left the Academy and just wandered around lower Manhattan. We met a bunch of prostitutes asking if we were "going out boys," but they had no idea of how far-out we were. Long story short, we ended up in Belview Hospital and just waited it out. I finally made it to the subway, and from there to the  LI railroad and I never felt the train touching the tracks. I got off the LIR in Mineola, got my parked car,  and c a r e f u l l y drove home in the afterglow. I got home about 6AM and went to bed where, of course, I could not sleep but I was tired as could be. My dad came into my room at about 9AM and asked me if I had a good time last night. I told him that I did (what else could I say!). He said, "I bet you did, you left your car parked in the middle of the street.""
Online Boston Bosox

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34204 on: March 27, 2024, 02:38:39 pm »
Homer & Jethro - She Made Toothpicks Of The Timber Of My Heart
Online Boston Bosox

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34205 on: March 27, 2024, 08:45:30 pm »
Game Of Love  -  Mindbenders
Offline Only Me

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34206 on: March 27, 2024, 09:12:56 pm »
Blue Heaven - Public Service Broadcasting
Offline jambutty

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34207 on: March 28, 2024, 04:48:05 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tELfdleuK8o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tELfdleuK8o</a>
Offline jambutty

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34208 on: March 28, 2024, 04:50:15 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qTk779gmgyY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qTk779gmgyY</a>
Online Boston Bosox

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34209 on: March 29, 2024, 10:00:39 pm »
The Buggles - Video Killed The Radio Star
Online Boston Bosox

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34210 on: March 30, 2024, 10:13:37 pm »
The Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop
Online [new username under construction]

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34211 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 25, 2024, 10:41:10 pm
Kickapoo

Tenacious D


Black's version of Hit Me Baby One More Time is quite good too :D
Offline ToneLa

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34212 on: Yesterday at 11:42:34 am »
no scrubs
Online kesey

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34213 on: Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm »
What a beauty this is !

Elephant Revival - Sing to the Mountain .





https://youtu.be/KCYUDBYpv0g?si=EpSndmP6Nh1ormDy
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34214 on: Yesterday at 11:52:33 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm
What a beauty this is !

Elephant Revival - Sing to the Mountain .





https://youtu.be/KCYUDBYpv0g?si=EpSndmP6Nh1ormDy
They are an interesting ittle band, saw (part of) them supporting Gregory Alan Isakov in a local British legion about 10 years ago.
Online kesey

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34215 on: Today at 01:11:10 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:52:33 pm
They are an interesting ittle band, saw (part of) them supporting Gregory Alan Isakov in a local British legion about 10 years ago.


Well in. I'd not even heard of them until about two years ago when I found that song on youtube. I really love the lyrics as they reflect on what I feel to be true about we are that in terms of everything is one .
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34216 on: Today at 01:18:08 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:11:10 am
Well in. I'd not even heard of them until about two years ago when I found that song on youtube. I really love the lyrics as they reflect on what I feel to be true about we are that in terms of everything is one .
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CFmWT8gFq2Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CFmWT8gFq2Y</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFmWT8gFq2Y
Online kesey

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34217 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:18:08 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CFmWT8gFq2Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CFmWT8gFq2Y</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFmWT8gFq2Y


Tune !  Nice one.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34218 on: Today at 02:52:39 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:42:57 am
Black's version of Hit Me Baby One More Time is quite good too :D


It Is
Online Boston Bosox

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34219 on: Today at 02:54:05 pm »
Elvis Costello & The Attractions - (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding
