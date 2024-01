This is the title track from what for me was one of 2023's best releases. There's notes of Mayfield, Gaye and Ruffin,Tamla, Atlantic Records, a massive nod to the 70's soul scene. it's not an homage though, it is a massive breath of fresh air.A release, that had my feet moving from the first track.This from a lad who is based in Liverpool, went to LIPA and is now making sweet, sweet soul music. Musically, lyrically,vocally, this is a 10-10 release.The second track is the latest single.