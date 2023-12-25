« previous next »
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34080 on: December 25, 2023, 06:15:37 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cxqQtUQErhQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cxqQtUQErhQ</a>
« Reply #34081 on: December 25, 2023, 11:27:04 pm »
Keane - Somewhere Only We Know.
« Reply #34082 on: December 26, 2023, 06:49:51 am »
I found this really moving, a song called"Voilà" sung by Emma Kok who is 15 years old and has a stunning voice.

She suffers from the rare chronic disease gastroparesis, also called gastric paralysis. She therefore receives liquid food through a stomach tube 22 hours a day.

An amazing song and it still pisses me off that it didn't win France Eurovision in 2021


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qrz1VLtIQMw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qrz1VLtIQMw</a>
« Reply #34083 on: December 26, 2023, 07:53:12 pm »
Oasis - Stay Young
« Reply #34084 on: January 5, 2024, 11:13:26 pm »
Its been ages since Ive listened to his songs.Michael Bolton 😊
« Reply #34085 on: January 6, 2024, 02:51:24 pm »
Joe Brown & The Bruvvers

A Picture Of You
« Reply #34086 on: January 6, 2024, 02:54:11 pm »
Manfred Mann

Do Wah Diddy Diddy
« Reply #34087 on: January 6, 2024, 06:34:14 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A2zKARkpDW4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A2zKARkpDW4</a>
« Reply #34088 on: January 6, 2024, 09:29:25 pm »
hank williams - hey good lookin'
« Reply #34089 on: January 6, 2024, 09:41:37 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V6Dfo4zDduI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V6Dfo4zDduI</a>
« Reply #34090 on: January 6, 2024, 09:41:46 pm »
Diamonds - Chris rea
« Reply #34091 on: January 7, 2024, 11:35:40 am »
Something About You (my song)
« Reply #34092 on: January 7, 2024, 12:49:16 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/29lZ7hwUr1w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/29lZ7hwUr1w</a>

From Letterkenny...
« Reply #34093 on: January 8, 2024, 08:37:47 am »
Kris Kristofferson & Rita Coolidge - I heard the bluebirds sing (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4k1gg8nJnI
« Reply #34094 on: January 8, 2024, 08:43:33 am »
Willie Nelson - It's Hard to Be Humble (Official Video)    ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdZ5wY9XxdA
« Reply #34095 on: January 9, 2024, 02:00:06 am »
Juanes - Una Flor
« Reply #34096 on: January 11, 2024, 02:46:50 pm »
The Ozric Tentacles - just sorting out a playlist on Spoti
« Reply #34097 on: January 11, 2024, 03:23:52 pm »
The Rain Drops

got the tricky 3/4 rhythm down for everything. Needs ebow work, already have nice strings. Me bassist is taking a look. Nice lilting acoustic guitar figure
« Reply #34098 on: January 11, 2024, 09:04:07 pm »
Merle Haggard & Willie Nelson "Okie from Muskogee"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5feWCmPYFeM
« Reply #34099 on: January 11, 2024, 09:12:14 pm »
Ray Charles - Hit the Road Jack on Saturday Live 1996

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyVuYAHiZb8
« Reply #34100 on: January 12, 2024, 12:41:51 am »
You're thinking of Belichik?!  ;D
« Reply #34101 on: January 12, 2024, 08:41:03 pm »
Been listening to a lot of Kanye recently. Particularly a lot of the stuff featured in My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, probably the closest to high-art a rap album has come in the last 15-20 years? Runaway is probably his best song, Rick Ross casually lays down the best guest verse of all time on Devil In A New Dress and Nicki Minaj's verse on Monster was probably her real "ehhh hang on, who was that?!" moment.
« Reply #34102 on: January 13, 2024, 03:34:03 am »
Goo Goo Dolls - Tonight Together
« Reply #34103 on: January 13, 2024, 09:51:42 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wkqfPuQhW9I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wkqfPuQhW9I</a>

What a band they was

Hilariously square for the sixties. What songs. Fogerty would write songs staring at a while wall. Mood
« Reply #34104 on: January 17, 2024, 10:20:23 pm »
Wildwood Weed by Jim Stafford

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItrzLCGv044
« Reply #34105 on: January 17, 2024, 10:25:09 pm »
Frank Zappa Why does it hurt when I pee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vmPwZT-9zY
« Reply #34106 on: January 17, 2024, 11:31:06 pm »
Baby I'm Yours - Arctic Monkeys
« Reply #34107 on: January 18, 2024, 09:22:29 pm »
Marty Robbins' El Paso

« Reply #34108 on: January 20, 2024, 09:57:42 am »
Five for Fighting - 100 Years
« Reply #34109 on: January 20, 2024, 11:44:39 am »
Some song I got this morning
hard to play though don't really care about such matters, practice makes everything doable
« Reply #34110 on: January 21, 2024, 08:46:20 pm »
Juanes - Difícil
« Reply #34111 on: January 25, 2024, 10:57:38 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDOApsYhtrk

The 'Jar of Flies' EP by Alice in Chains ... released 30 years ago today.
« Reply #34112 on: January 25, 2024, 11:49:06 am »
This is the title track from what for me was one of 2023's best releases. There's notes of Mayfield, Gaye and Ruffin,Tamla, Atlantic Records, a massive nod to the 70's soul scene. it's not an homage though, it is a massive breath of fresh air.A release, that had my feet moving from the first track.

This from a lad who is based in Liverpool, went to LIPA and is now making sweet, sweet soul music. Musically, lyrically,vocally, this is a 10-10 release.

The second track is the latest single.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WST1L64XRbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WST1L64XRbc</a>



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/clZH-CxKFLo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/clZH-CxKFLo</a>

« Reply #34113 on: Yesterday at 07:47:50 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MRkxMEUTFNY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MRkxMEUTFNY</a>
« Reply #34114 on: Yesterday at 07:56:08 pm »
This is an homage to Marvin. Another of last years best releases:The Rebirth Of Marvin: October London.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L0IJisroj9w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L0IJisroj9w</a>
« Reply #34115 on: Yesterday at 10:32:03 pm »
No Excuses - Alice in Chains
« Reply #34116 on: Today at 08:59:23 pm »
Something for the rest of us - Goo Goo Dolls.
« Reply #34117 on: Today at 09:19:58 pm »
Alice and the Goos, nice to hear someone else listening to two bands that don't necessarily seem an aural coupling...
« Reply #34118 on: Today at 09:28:34 pm »
« Reply #34119 on: Today at 09:33:03 pm »
Oh I go everywhere as far as rock/metal ;D especially 80's to 2010's.

Recent stuff not so much, as the genre has basically gone to either dark, Scandinavian or cosplay. Guitar music in general is dead unfortunately.
