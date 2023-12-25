This is the title track from what for me was one of 2023's best releases. There's notes of Mayfield, Gaye and Ruffin,Tamla, Atlantic Records, a massive nod to the 70's soul scene. it's not an homage though, it is a massive breath of fresh air.A release, that had my feet moving from the first track.



This from a lad who is based in Liverpool, went to LIPA and is now making sweet, sweet soul music. Musically, lyrically,vocally, this is a 10-10 release.



The second track is the latest single.









<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WST1L64XRbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WST1L64XRbc</a>







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/clZH-CxKFLo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/clZH-CxKFLo</a>



