To this day I'm gutted I wasn't in the Greyhound pub in Dovecot when she (Joss Stone)met someone there. I was there the night after to meet a few old people from work.



That would have been cool, John. I like Stone's voice, she's a talented woman.I met Ron Carter in a bar in New York back in the 90's, that, for me, was as cool as it could get. We chatted for 30 minutes about his own music and the various, thousands of sessions he has worked on. A really nice man.