Trees

Bit obsessed lately by this Italian dark-shoegazey sort of band,Their site calls them "the Godfathers of Italogaze". Napoli band. I was ignorant of them, had never heard of them. If they got packaged up and labelled it might say gloomcoreThey've been going since 93 in a stop starty fashion. The keys are apocalyptic and the tones are just to luxuriate in. Have been listening to everything I can find really, but booped onto the song below on a hunch, and got fuckin confused cause Apple Music confuses them for the 70s band. But no, these are a different TREES and they're very goodBeen listening / watching to their live shows on Youtube too, they still seem somewhat active(!) Bucket list updated. That'd be a fun gigLudicrously unsung in my estimation - very pleased by this findCheck out this other song I reckon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fo-32_O9a4