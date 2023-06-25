« previous next »
Author Topic: What are you listening to now?  (Read 1096387 times)

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33960 on: June 25, 2023, 12:17:37 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e0Oz75vBe7c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e0Oz75vBe7c</a>

From 1970 (heart emoji)
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33961 on: July 1, 2023, 01:44:20 pm »
Haircut 100 - Love Plus One ft BBC Concert Orchestra
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N6J5njY3F2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N6J5njY3F2g</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33962 on: July 1, 2023, 01:49:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NkAe30aEG5c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NkAe30aEG5c</a>

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33963 on: Today at 05:58:05 pm »
whatever happened to Steven Gerrard 
He got a paycheck
That made his wife smile.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2B4bsqYxwo0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2B4bsqYxwo0</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33964 on: Today at 10:04:23 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AU0IiziwvAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AU0IiziwvAA</a>

Sonic Youth: Nevermind, What Was It Anyway? (2004)
