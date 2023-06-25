Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
What are you listening to now?
Topic: What are you listening to now? (Read 1096387 times)
Filler.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,733
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,733
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33960 on:
June 25, 2023, 12:17:37 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e0Oz75vBe7c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e0Oz75vBe7c</a>
From 1970 (heart emoji)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vej0UcHA7jE
BarryCrocker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,403
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33961 on:
July 1, 2023, 01:44:20 pm
Haircut 100 - Love Plus One ft BBC Concert Orchestra
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N6J5njY3F2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N6J5njY3F2g</a>
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,687
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33962 on:
July 1, 2023, 01:49:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NkAe30aEG5c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NkAe30aEG5c</a>
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Boston always unofficial
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,331
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33963 on:
Today
at 05:58:05 pm
whatever happened to Steven Gerrard
He got a paycheck
That made his wife smile.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2B4bsqYxwo0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2B4bsqYxwo0</a>
Filler.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,733
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,733
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33964 on:
Today
at 10:04:23 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AU0IiziwvAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AU0IiziwvAA</a>
Sonic Youth: Nevermind, What Was It Anyway? (2004)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vej0UcHA7jE
