<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EAFtiUoq6TE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EAFtiUoq6TE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ubVc2MQwMkg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ubVc2MQwMkg</a>

youtube rabbit holing orchestra renditions of film scoresim not really a fan of brass instruments but Poledouris' use of it in his brilliant score is very reminiscent of Ennio Morricone's in his spaghetti western scores (in the ensemble passages) - dont know if it gets better than The Good, the Bad and the Ugly when it comes to film scores, outrageously awesome and Ecstasy of Gold may be the best piece of music ever pennedand they both make heavy use of the best instrument on the planet - the human voicethat said i can't find a live orchestra version that does it justice, even Ennio Morricone's own fucking orchestraso here's the original in all its glory(the use of tubular bells at the end to create the chaos is a masterful touch)i love Tuco the mad bastard, he makes me