« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 842 843 844 845 846 [847]   Go Down

Author Topic: What are you listening to now?  (Read 1056600 times)

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,511
  • Never Forget
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33840 on: October 4, 2022, 01:54:05 am »
Spotify playlist called Housewerk

Has a track on it that is just fun

Zorro by Jaded and Carlita
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,152
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33841 on: October 5, 2022, 10:10:41 am »
Fella I know recommended the band Midnight

listening to them now, its great music

they are around since 2012 but a very 80s sound off them
« Last Edit: October 5, 2022, 10:15:37 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
  • @sattapaal on Twitter
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33842 on: October 5, 2022, 10:39:24 am »
Dr Syntax - The Tonic (Album)

Though i listened to the drum and bassy song The Mission
Logged
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,610
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33843 on: October 14, 2022, 01:09:45 am »
John Butler Trio-Happy (Pharrell Williams Cover)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7N28FRdCs3k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7N28FRdCs3k</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33844 on: October 14, 2022, 02:13:52 am »
Its not often a song gets me hooked on first listen but heard Superorganism - Solar System today and its fantastic

https://youtu.be/MErFw9sRjLg
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,152
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33845 on: October 14, 2022, 09:37:47 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 14, 2022, 02:13:52 am
Its not often a song gets me hooked on first listen but heard Superorganism - Solar System today and its fantastic

https://youtu.be/MErFw9sRjLg
What the hell is this?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33846 on: October 14, 2022, 11:53:35 am »
Sasha - Xpander (1999)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z3Gu7CXfRdA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z3Gu7CXfRdA</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33847 on: October 17, 2022, 08:10:42 pm »
A damn good live session/mini gig from Crack Cloud on Marc Riley's show,well worth a listen again if ya like stuff on the noisey side of things.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,080
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33848 on: October 28, 2022, 11:02:04 pm »
Quote from: androulla on September 23, 2022, 11:27:48 pm
Listening to John Legend on a chilled Friday night 🥰
Love John Legend.

All of the versions of All of Me are superb.

Typical of me, I'm a bit disappointed he's gigging in Abu Dhabi in November though :)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,069
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33849 on: October 29, 2022, 04:57:20 pm »
Found a playlist, MyMix, on You Tube - Faith No More, Kate Bush, Temple of the Dog, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden and others.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pllRW9wETzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pllRW9wETzw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U8b88US-6ts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U8b88US-6ts</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VUb450Alpps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VUb450Alpps</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dbckIuT_YDc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dbckIuT_YDc</a>
« Last Edit: October 29, 2022, 05:05:28 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,258
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33850 on: October 29, 2022, 05:26:59 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZLbarDNOa-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZLbarDNOa-0</a>
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,752
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33851 on: October 29, 2022, 10:42:09 pm »
youtube rabbit holing orchestra renditions of film scores

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EAFtiUoq6TE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EAFtiUoq6TE</a>

im not really a fan of brass instruments but Poledouris' use of it in his brilliant score is very reminiscent of Ennio Morricone's in his spaghetti western scores (in the ensemble passages) - dont know if it gets better than The Good, the Bad and the Ugly when it comes to film scores, outrageously awesome and Ecstasy of Gold may be the best piece of music ever penned

and they both make heavy use of the best instrument on the planet - the human voice

that said i can't find a live orchestra version that does it justice, even Ennio Morricone's own fucking orchestra  ;D

so here's the original in all its glory

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ubVc2MQwMkg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ubVc2MQwMkg</a>
(the use of tubular bells at the end to create the chaos is a masterful touch)

i love Tuco the mad bastard, he makes me  :lmao
« Last Edit: October 29, 2022, 10:50:42 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,069
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33852 on: October 30, 2022, 08:34:01 pm »
Bit of Slayer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DECp8LKurKs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DECp8LKurKs</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,610
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33853 on: Today at 01:00:19 am »
Stranglers-Straighten Out
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vqZq9uUAmDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vqZq9uUAmDo</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 842 843 844 845 846 [847]   Go Up
« previous next »
 