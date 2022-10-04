« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 842 843 844 845 846 [847]   Go Down

Author Topic: What are you listening to now?  (Read 1056095 times)

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,511
  • Never Forget
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33840 on: October 4, 2022, 01:54:05 am »
Spotify playlist called Housewerk

Has a track on it that is just fun

Zorro by Jaded and Carlita
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,144
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33841 on: October 5, 2022, 10:10:41 am »
Fella I know recommended the band Midnight

listening to them now, its great music

they are around since 2012 but a very 80s sound off them
« Last Edit: October 5, 2022, 10:15:37 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
  • @sattapaal on Twitter
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33842 on: October 5, 2022, 10:39:24 am »
Dr Syntax - The Tonic (Album)

Though i listened to the drum and bassy song The Mission
Logged
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,594
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33843 on: October 14, 2022, 01:09:45 am »
John Butler Trio-Happy (Pharrell Williams Cover)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7N28FRdCs3k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7N28FRdCs3k</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,485
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33844 on: October 14, 2022, 02:13:52 am »
Its not often a song gets me hooked on first listen but heard Superorganism - Solar System today and its fantastic

https://youtu.be/MErFw9sRjLg
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,144
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33845 on: October 14, 2022, 09:37:47 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 14, 2022, 02:13:52 am
Its not often a song gets me hooked on first listen but heard Superorganism - Solar System today and its fantastic

https://youtu.be/MErFw9sRjLg
What the hell is this?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33846 on: October 14, 2022, 11:53:35 am »
Sasha - Xpander (1999)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z3Gu7CXfRdA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z3Gu7CXfRdA</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33847 on: October 17, 2022, 08:10:42 pm »
A damn good live session/mini gig from Crack Cloud on Marc Riley's show,well worth a listen again if ya like stuff on the noisey side of things.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,052
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33848 on: Today at 11:02:04 pm »
Quote from: androulla on September 23, 2022, 11:27:48 pm
Listening to John Legend on a chilled Friday night 🥰
Love John Legend.

All of the versions of All of Me are superb.

Typical of me, I'm a bit disappointed he's gigging in Abu Dhabi in November though :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 842 843 844 845 846 [847]   Go Up
« previous next »
 