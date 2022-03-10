« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 839 840 841 842 843 [844]   Go Down

Author Topic: What are you listening to now?  (Read 1026596 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,272
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33720 on: April 1, 2022, 07:41:33 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uJrbz0wiT28" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uJrbz0wiT28</a>
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33721 on: April 2, 2022, 08:13:53 am »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AfbiIZ_Kh34" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AfbiIZ_Kh34</a>


Way down yonder (sometime)
Below the log (sometime)
Bullfrog marry (sometime)
His mother-in-law (sometime)
Now let's get on board (sometime)
I'm going to ball that Jack (sometime)
Until my honey come back (sometime)
I wanna rare back, jack (sometime)
And get a hump in my back (sometime)
I'm going over here (sometime)
Gonna get my pal (sometime)

Way down yonder (sometime)
Below the log (sometime)
Bullfrog marry (sometime)
His mother-in-law (sometime)
Now let's get on board (sometime)
I'm going to ball that Jack (sometime)
Until my honey come back (sometime)
I wanna rare back, jack (sometime)
And get a hump in my back (sometime)
I'm going over here (sometime)
Gonna get my pal
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33722 on: April 7, 2022, 01:14:15 am »
Bloodless-Andrew Bird (2018)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YEFLR2JnMd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YEFLR2JnMd0</a>



They're profiting from your worry
They're selling blanks down at the DMZ
They're banking on the sound and fury
Makes you wonder what it all's got to do with me
Bloodless for now
I'm keeping mine with the altruists
I'm putting my weight behind the dancer
I know it's hard to be an optimist
When you trust least the ones who claim to have the answers
It's an uncivil war
It's an uncivil war
It's an uncivil war
Bloodless for now
And the poets they explode like bombs
(Bloodless for now)
The gentry is drinking Moet Chandon
(Bloodless for now)
Turn around and quote a well known psalm
Don't you worry 'bout the wicked
Don't you envy those who do wrong
And your innocence will be like the dawn
While the justice of your cause will shine like the noonday sun
Well, the best lack all conviction
And the worst keep sharpening their claws
They're peddling in their dark fictions
While what's left of us
Well, we just hem and we haw
And it feels like 1936
In Catalonia
In Catalonia
Bloodless for now
Bloodless for now
And the poets they explode like bombs
(Bloodless for now)
Drinking Moet Chandon
(Bloodless for now)
Turn around and quote a well known psalm
Don't you worry 'bout the wicked
Don't you envy those who do wrong
And your innocence will be like the dawn
While the justice of your cause will shine like the noonday sun
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline M4tt

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33723 on: April 7, 2022, 08:15:19 am »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,625
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33724 on: April 7, 2022, 11:17:27 am »
Listening to recommended 1001 albums (Never been able to do it before as I didn't own many of them, but now on Amazon Music - the world is my lobster)

So far..

In the Wee Small Hours - Frank Sinatra
Elvis Presley - Elvis Presley
Tragic Songs of Life - The Louvin Brothers
The Wildest! - Louis Prima
This is Fats - Fats Domino
Ellington at Newport - Duke Ellington
Songs for Swinging Lovers - Frank Sinatra
The Chirping Crickets - The Crickets
The Atomic Mr. Basie - Count Basie
Brilliant Corners - Thaladius Monk
Palo Congo - Sabu
Birth of the Cool - Miles Davies
Kenya - Machito
Here's Little Richard - Little Richard
Dance Mania (Vol 1) - Tibo Puente
Lady in Satin - Billie Holiday
Jack Takes the Floor - Jack Elliot
Sarah Vaughan at Mister Kelleys - Sarah Vaughan


All these are from 1956 - 1958 and really enjoying it :)
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33725 on: April 8, 2022, 11:56:16 pm »
Thanks for that list, just enjoyed sampling that list and I've saved them to go back to. It's really interesting listening to music from that period because it is so very different, it's almost alien but recognisable but pre-beatles stuff feels like ancient history now.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 714
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33726 on: April 9, 2022, 12:40:26 am »
Right now listening to

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OBztjGjcshc&amp;list=OLAK5uy_kXj2_Tide2W-_QZv5wAgoXR31eGcQcgb8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OBztjGjcshc&amp;list=OLAK5uy_kXj2_Tide2W-_QZv5wAgoXR31eGcQcgb8</a>

And while sharing this, I learned you can share youtube play list here.

It's the whole album.
« Last Edit: April 9, 2022, 01:09:08 am by dimwit »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33727 on: April 9, 2022, 10:06:07 am »
J-Walk Soul Vibration 2002
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M88NXmmuaOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M88NXmmuaOU</a>
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,625
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33728 on: Yesterday at 12:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April  8, 2022, 11:56:16 pm
Thanks for that list, just enjoyed sampling that list and I've saved them to go back to. It's really interesting listening to music from that period because it is so very different, it's almost alien but recognisable but pre-beatles stuff feels like ancient history now.


I got quite into listening to Big Band and Swing stuff because I like doing karaoke, but I haven't got a squeaky enough voice to sing pop songs. That's why I sing stuff like Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Perry Como, Nat King Cole and the like - they all sing with a lower register. From listening to stuff like that, you expand it out and there is some amazing stuff out there. A lot of it is a lot more complicated and amazing than many modern tracks.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33729 on: Today at 03:14:46 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vqlfD8sEVo4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vqlfD8sEVo4</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 839 840 841 842 843 [844]   Go Up
« previous next »
 