Bloodless-Andrew Bird (2018)





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YEFLR2JnMd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YEFLR2JnMd0</a>







They're profiting from your worry

They're selling blanks down at the DMZ

They're banking on the sound and fury

Makes you wonder what it all's got to do with me

Bloodless for now

I'm keeping mine with the altruists

I'm putting my weight behind the dancer

I know it's hard to be an optimist

When you trust least the ones who claim to have the answers

It's an uncivil war

It's an uncivil war

It's an uncivil war

Bloodless for now

And the poets they explode like bombs

(Bloodless for now)

The gentry is drinking Moet Chandon

(Bloodless for now)

Turn around and quote a well known psalm

Don't you worry 'bout the wicked

Don't you envy those who do wrong

And your innocence will be like the dawn

While the justice of your cause will shine like the noonday sun

Well, the best lack all conviction

And the worst keep sharpening their claws

They're peddling in their dark fictions

While what's left of us

Well, we just hem and we haw

And it feels like 1936

In Catalonia

In Catalonia

Bloodless for now

Bloodless for now

And the poets they explode like bombs

(Bloodless for now)

Drinking Moet Chandon

(Bloodless for now)

Turn around and quote a well known psalm

Don't you worry 'bout the wicked

Don't you envy those who do wrong

And your innocence will be like the dawn

While the justice of your cause will shine like the noonday sun