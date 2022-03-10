Listening to recommended 1001 albums (Never been able to do it before as I didn't own many of them, but now on Amazon Music - the world is my lobster)
So far..
In the Wee Small Hours - Frank Sinatra
Elvis Presley - Elvis Presley
Tragic Songs of Life - The Louvin Brothers
The Wildest! - Louis Prima
This is Fats - Fats Domino
Ellington at Newport - Duke Ellington
Songs for Swinging Lovers - Frank Sinatra
The Chirping Crickets - The Crickets
The Atomic Mr. Basie - Count Basie
Brilliant Corners - Thaladius Monk
Palo Congo - Sabu
Birth of the Cool - Miles Davies
Kenya - Machito
Here's Little Richard - Little Richard
Dance Mania (Vol 1) - Tibo Puente
Lady in Satin - Billie Holiday
Jack Takes the Floor - Jack Elliot
Sarah Vaughan at Mister Kelleys - Sarah Vaughan
All these are from 1956 - 1958 and really enjoying it