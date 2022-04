They're profiting from your worryThey're selling blanks down at the DMZThey're banking on the sound and furyMakes you wonder what it all's got to do with meBloodless for nowI'm keeping mine with the altruistsI'm putting my weight behind the dancerI know it's hard to be an optimistWhen you trust least the ones who claim to have the answersIt's an uncivil warIt's an uncivil warIt's an uncivil warBloodless for nowAnd the poets they explode like bombs(Bloodless for now)The gentry is drinking Moet Chandon(Bloodless for now)Turn around and quote a well known psalmDon't you worry 'bout the wickedDon't you envy those who do wrongAnd your innocence will be like the dawnWhile the justice of your cause will shine like the noonday sunWell, the best lack all convictionAnd the worst keep sharpening their clawsThey're peddling in their dark fictionsWhile what's left of usWell, we just hem and we hawAnd it feels like 1936In CataloniaIn CataloniaBloodless for nowBloodless for nowAnd the poets they explode like bombs(Bloodless for now)Drinking Moet Chandon(Bloodless for now)Turn around and quote a well known psalmDon't you worry 'bout the wickedDon't you envy those who do wrongAnd your innocence will be like the dawnWhile the justice of your cause will shine like the noonday sun