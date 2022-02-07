« previous next »
What are you listening to now?

Re: What are you listening to now?
February 7, 2022, 09:55:39 pm
Been listening to a lot of Future Islands recently, intriguing sound.
Re: What are you listening to now?
February 8, 2022, 02:19:46 pm
I'd forgotten how good Jam & Spoon were 😯

Right in the Night OMG what a tune 👏👏👏
Re: What are you listening to now?
Today at 10:46:27 pm
RIP Owen Moran. Fazakerley's finest.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iTY1aFB71KY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iTY1aFB71KY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w1SHxzC5YgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w1SHxzC5YgA</a>

