Idles, went to see rescheduled gigs last Monday and Wednesday. Which were on a school night, involved beer and getting amongst it in the mosh. Excellent fun. The band has great energy and that is transpotred into the crowd. Insane. I was absolutely fooked by Thursday though at work. I'm 56 and no spring chicken. But for 2 nights, I felt like I was 20 again.



So still playing all their albums currently...