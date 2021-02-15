My name it means nothing, my fortune is less
My future is shrouded in dark wilderness
Sunshine is far away, clouds linger on
Everything I posessed, now they are gone
They are gone
They are gone
Oh, where can I go to and what can I do?
Nothing can please me, only thoughts are of you
You just left when I begged you to stay
I've not stopped crying since you went away
You went away
You went away
The world is a lonely place, you're on your own
Guess I will go home, sit down and mourn
Crying and thinking is all that I do
Memories I have remind me of you
Of you
Of you