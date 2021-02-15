« previous next »
Author Topic: What are you listening to now?  (Read 977285 times)

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33600 on: February 15, 2021, 12:36:42 am »
Quote from: Szemerényi on February 15, 2021, 12:13:10 am
The list of great records he appeared on has no end. Rip, Rig and Panic with Roland Kirk is one of my favorites.
Sounds worth a try.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33601 on: February 19, 2021, 11:07:49 am »
Medicine at Midnight, quite like a few of the songs, don't usually like that many Albums but Foo Fighters doing ok there
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33602 on: February 20, 2021, 02:51:09 pm »
I think is the greatest live song i've ever seen, the musicianship is ridiculous.

The one from 1970 Filmore East is pretty famous, but this version from 2014 is better.

You decide. :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rx_UaQx5eZQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rx_UaQx5eZQ</a>  <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FUvxRjYqjEQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FUvxRjYqjEQ</a>

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33603 on: February 20, 2021, 07:46:26 pm »
Listening to Wilco's whole cateloge, my three year old loves them, current song 'I must be high', I'm not unfortunately.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33604 on: February 24, 2021, 04:00:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AFPMoIJk6jU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AFPMoIJk6jU</a>
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is, along golf, much, much more important than that."

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33605 on: February 25, 2021, 09:01:17 am »
"Help" (alternate take) - Deep Purple from their album "Shades of Deep Purple".
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33606 on: February 25, 2021, 05:58:25 pm »
Donuts by J Dilla.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33607 on: February 27, 2021, 09:04:08 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_Tu-qDHSSZo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_Tu-qDHSSZo</a>

Good morning!
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33608 on: February 27, 2021, 03:38:25 pm »
Heard this on Radio 6 the other day, not heard it for a lot time.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/qJHEI8fJdiM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/qJHEI8fJdiM</a>

Now that is proper hip-hop, turn it up.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33609 on: March 4, 2021, 01:39:16 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ySUolGBRQXY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ySUolGBRQXY</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33610 on: March 4, 2021, 02:06:22 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V_AdVIuJSS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V_AdVIuJSS8</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33611 on: March 4, 2021, 11:31:51 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/76n_uE_W31A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/76n_uE_W31A</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33612 on: March 5, 2021, 09:33:53 am »
The Twin Peaks soundtrack. Weve just got a puppy and it very much relaxes her post-zoomies.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33613 on: March 5, 2021, 10:45:49 am »
The Doors - Absolutely live
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33614 on: March 6, 2021, 03:55:05 am »
Standing at the door of the Pink Flamingo, crying in the rain.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33615 on: March 10, 2021, 03:03:18 pm »
The Notorious B.I.G. - Ready To Die album.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33616 on: March 10, 2021, 03:36:52 pm »
My name it means nothing, my fortune is less
My future is shrouded in dark wilderness
Sunshine is far away, clouds linger on
Everything I posessed, now they are gone
They are gone
They are gone

Oh, where can I go to and what can I do?
Nothing can please me, only thoughts are of you
You just left when I begged you to stay
I've not stopped crying since you went away
You went away
You went away

The world is a lonely place, you're on your own
Guess I will go home, sit down and mourn
Crying and thinking is all that I do
Memories I have remind me of you
Of you
Of you
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33617 on: March 10, 2021, 04:38:14 pm »
Everything Will Change. A live recording of The Postal Service's album Give Up which is possibly my favourite ever album.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33618 on: March 10, 2021, 10:26:58 pm »
Enjoy!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H3hHJItI810" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H3hHJItI810</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33619 on: March 12, 2021, 12:31:45 pm »
sister seagull - be bop deluxe
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33620 on: March 12, 2021, 06:22:32 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gZF5m7WiQX8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gZF5m7WiQX8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IHN-OiKp9ww" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IHN-OiKp9ww</a>



Loving Cat Myers on drums.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33621 on: March 12, 2021, 08:48:24 pm »
Saw Mogwai live when we lived in Spain. Was a great gig, the locals loved it too.

Currently listening to an album by the Wedding Present that Liverpool supporters might not have been immediately attracted to as they flicked through the vinyl in Probe, having as it does Man Uniteds greatest footballing legend on the cover. But it still sounds great.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33622 on: March 12, 2021, 11:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on March 12, 2021, 08:48:24 pm
Saw Mogwai live when we lived in Spain. Was a great gig, the locals loved it too.

Currently listening to an album by the Wedding Present that Liverpool supporters might not have been immediately attracted to as they flicked through the vinyl in Probe, having as it does Man Uniteds greatest footballing legend on the cover. But it still sounds great.

They are great live, aren't they.

I saw them years ago in Liverpool. The sound was like a hurricane that had you plastered to the back wall of the venue as your face rippled with the G-force.

Ah, George Best by the Wedding Present. I went out with a girl in the 90s who loved that, but the Manc association put me right off.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33623 on: March 13, 2021, 12:05:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 12, 2021, 11:34:05 pm
They are great live, aren't they.

I saw them years ago in Liverpool. The sound was like a hurricane that had you plastered to the back wall of the venue as your face rippled with the G-force.

Ah, George Best by the Wedding Present. I went out with a girl in the 90s who loved that, but the Manc association put me right off.
Had a similar effect when we saw them....even though it was an outdoor gig! ;D

Yes the album cover is a bit off putting! Then again, I think a lot of fans of that generation quite admired Bestie. Probably hard not to the way he played.

Theres a good article on him on lfchistory with some funny anecdotes about Shanks...

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1269
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33624 on: March 13, 2021, 01:43:38 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/45m0TkLpmQg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/45m0TkLpmQg</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33625 on: March 14, 2021, 04:23:00 pm »
The La's did some brooding mad epic called The Way We Came in the Cafe Berlin in town back in the 80s, and I dusted up my bootleg of it and made it sound immense so I am listening to that

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D-UZbO92C1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D-UZbO92C1Y</a>

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33626 on: March 17, 2021, 09:06:50 pm »
Hope this makes someone's day, brand new to me

An Ocean In Between The Waves (Original Vernhes Mix)
Burning (Alternate Mix)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gHtOQSjJgn8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gHtOQSjJgn8</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33627 on: March 18, 2021, 03:01:18 pm »
All the tracks are great but these versions of Walk Like an Egyptian and You Keep Me Hanging On must now be regarded as the definitive ones:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TU-MYe0SL9Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TU-MYe0SL9Q</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33628 on: March 18, 2021, 04:48:48 pm »
Late to the Sofi Tukker Thing

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lCsBbeh9uRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lCsBbeh9uRo</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NLynxwbALaE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NLynxwbALaE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1yiVLftINpw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1yiVLftINpw</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33629 on: March 20, 2021, 06:58:54 pm »
Graham Coxon has a boss song

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZmVSg9mv8I8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZmVSg9mv8I8</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33630 on: March 22, 2021, 08:55:43 pm »
New Gem Club out, as beautiful as they left off nearly a decade ago.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kbKkmjNQvwc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kbKkmjNQvwc</a>

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33631 on: Today at 11:29:52 pm »
Just gone back and listened to Zombie by the Cranberries.  Couldn't love this song enough, never knew until recently the BBC banned the video at the time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Ejga4kJUts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Ejga4kJUts</a>
