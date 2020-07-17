Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
Media and Arts
Topic:
What are you listening to now?
Topic: What are you listening to now?
Spineless
Believer
Posts: 9,166
Tonight, Tonight
Re: What are you listening to now?
Reply #33400 on:
July 17, 2020, 07:07:04 PM »
I can't get enough of this live version, it's achingly beautiful.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5yEAjXonYXY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5yEAjXonYXY</a>
Logged
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 16,208
Justice.
Re: What are you listening to now?
Reply #33401 on:
Today
at 01:57:17 AM »
Hideo Kojima has immaculate taste in music. Every track which plays in Death Stranding is absolute perfection for the moment.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R2t8pHCbVFc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R2t8pHCbVFc</a>
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
Media and Arts
WAP2