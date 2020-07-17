« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 831 832 833 834 835 [836]   Go Down

Author Topic: What are you listening to now?  (Read 945265 times)

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,166
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33400 on: July 17, 2020, 07:07:04 PM »
I can't get enough of this live version, it's achingly beautiful.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5yEAjXonYXY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5yEAjXonYXY</a>
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,208
  • Justice.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33401 on: Today at 01:57:17 AM »
Hideo Kojima has immaculate taste in music. Every track which plays in Death Stranding is absolute perfection for the moment.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R2t8pHCbVFc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R2t8pHCbVFc</a>

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 831 832 833 834 835 [836]   Go Up
« previous next »
 