Topic: Tickets and Travel FAQ

Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
February 23, 2015, 10:55:57 pm
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on February 23, 2015, 10:48:08 pm
How will season tickets work for next season? I really wanna get a cop end st but heard there was a waiting list. How do i get my name on it?

ST waiting list is closed at the moment as the current length of wait for those on it is about 100 years. ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
February 23, 2015, 10:58:34 pm
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on February 23, 2015, 10:48:08 pm
How will season tickets work for next season? I really wanna get a cop end st but heard there was a waiting list. How do i get my name on it?

Easy peasy mate. Just fill this out and return it to the club. Plenty of spares on the Kop last I heard.  :wave
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
February 23, 2015, 11:20:38 pm
Quote from: AnfieldIron on February 23, 2015, 10:58:34 pm
Easy peasy mate. Just fill this out and return it to the club. Plenty of spares on the Kop last I heard.  :wave


 ;D
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
February 24, 2015, 12:43:34 pm
Looks like theres a very long waiting list by the answers i got....  :butt
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
February 24, 2015, 12:48:18 pm
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on February 24, 2015, 12:43:34 pm
Looks like theres a very long waiting list by the answers i got....  :butt

Out of interest, if you live in America why are you after a seasie?
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
February 25, 2015, 11:38:52 am
Quote from: EstonianRed on January 28, 2015, 03:44:43 pm
We didn't make it to Wembley so my journey is now certain, City and Burnley in start of March. Will arrive in London Stansted 12.45 pm and trying to catch the 4.07 pm train to Liverpool, I hope its doable. Also buying from nationalrail.co.uk and the question is how do I get my tickets if I purchase from there? If there is any better advice, will be thankful.


Cheers
If we get past Beşiktaş.... the Burnley game will move as this will be round of 16 Europa leagues matches 12th March !
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
February 25, 2015, 11:40:36 am
Quote from: King Kenny Play on February 25, 2015, 11:38:52 am
If we get past Beşiktaş.... the Burnley game will move as this will be round of 16 Europa leagues matches 12th March !

No it won't. The round of 16 is the following week. Burnley game is 4th March
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
August 3, 2015, 01:25:49 pm
The 'When will such and such tickets go on sale?' link appears to be broken.

I'm curious to know details about Crystal Palace tickets for November, though think they've already been and gone?
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
August 3, 2015, 01:37:23 pm
Quote from: ceebee_ni on August  3, 2015, 01:25:49 pm
The 'When will such and such tickets go on sale?' link appears to be broken.

I'm curious to know details about Crystal Palace tickets for November, though think they've already been and gone?

The page it pointed to had details of 2004 tickets. I have amended it to point to the official site at http://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability.

You have missed the Palace sale, but there may be returns and you can always try the exchange on here closer to the date.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
September 1, 2015, 08:40:16 am
I need 2 tickets for Norwich game and I am not a member. Hospitality is my only option I believe. But there are some websites selling tickets at a cheaper rate than hospitality. Are these sites any good? Like - https://sportticketspro.com/Liverpool/963-Liverpool-vs-Norwich-City-Tickets&Liverpool-vs-Norwich-City
Please suggest ASAP.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
September 1, 2015, 09:09:21 am
Quote from: Indian_Red on September  1, 2015, 08:40:16 am
I need 2 tickets for Norwich game and I am not a member. Hospitality is my only option I believe. But there are some websites selling tickets at a cheaper rate than hospitality. Are these sites any good? Like -
Please suggest ASAP.

No, those websites are not good and will probably rip you off. If you want to guarentee your tickets, buy the LFC Hospitality. Alternative, the RAWK exchange which opens about 7 days before the game will probably help you out.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
September 1, 2015, 09:18:23 am
Quote from: swoopy on September  1, 2015, 09:09:21 am
No, those websites are not good and will probably rip you off. If you want to guarentee your tickets, buy the LFC Hospitality. Alternative, the RAWK exchange which opens about 7 days before the game will probably help you out.

Moreover, there might be a general sale for this game so if you're lucky you'll get tickets there too.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
September 1, 2015, 09:19:28 am
Quote from: DutchRed on September  1, 2015, 09:18:23 am
Moreover, there might be a general sale for this game so if you're lucky you'll get tickets there too.

The general sale has already taken place
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
September 1, 2015, 09:24:22 am
General sales now take place 6 weeks before each home game.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
September 1, 2015, 09:36:03 am
Quote from: Trev20 on September  1, 2015, 09:24:22 am
General sales now take place 6 weeks before each home game.

So no more late availability sales or have they become members-only? I remember back in the day you could buy a ticket a week or even a day before the game.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
September 1, 2015, 09:37:06 am
Quote from: DutchRed on September  1, 2015, 09:36:03 am
So no more late availability sales or have they become members-only? I remember back in the day you could buy a ticket a week or even a day before the game.

Late availablility sales will start about 2 weeks before the game and be members only
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
April 18, 2016, 10:12:06 pm
What age do children need their own ticket from? Is it a set age across all grounds or do each club vary? Thanks.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
October 13, 2016, 08:35:44 pm
I'm in England for the year and want to get to at least one game at Anfield. What's the best way to go about this? If I get a membership how good are my chances of getting one or more tickets when they go on sale?
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
October 13, 2016, 09:38:14 pm
You should be fine for Bournemouth at Anfield on Wednesday 5 April, they'll be plenty of spares and I'd imagine they'll return tickets to us.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
October 13, 2016, 09:40:19 pm
Quote from: Alf on October 13, 2016, 09:38:14 pm
You should be fine for Bournemouth at Anfield on Wednesday 5 April, they'll be plenty of spares and I'd imagine they'll return tickets to us.

Unless we're on a title run!
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
February 28, 2017, 03:56:54 pm
What's it like catching a 16:30 kick off match and then catching a train back to London via Lime Street?

I see the latest train on the match day I'm attending leaves at 19:52 and/or 20:55.

Is that likely or unlikely.  Would have to book it back after match to hotel, pick up bags, and make it to train station.

Would that be feasible or would it be better to plan on staying the night?

Just checking for scheduling purposes.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
May 3, 2018, 08:56:40 am
Any idea which ticket gate numbers we are getting for the CL final in Kiev?
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
January 12, 2020, 12:35:17 pm
Hope it is OK to ask this, but I was wondering if anyone knows if you can return tickets to the club? I can't make the Southampton game 1st Feb anymore due to a family matter. I have a Dugout Hospo ticket so it cost me £250 which I would ideally like to get back. I read you can return match tickets up to 14 days before game, but does anyone know if it is the same with hospo?
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
January 12, 2020, 12:47:22 pm
Quote from: Macca201188 on January 12, 2020, 12:35:17 pm
Hope it is OK to ask this, but I was wondering if anyone knows if you can return tickets to the club? I can't make the Southampton game 1st Feb anymore due to a family matter. I have a Dugout Hospo ticket so it cost me £250 which I would ideally like to get back. I read you can return match tickets up to 14 days before game, but does anyone know if it is the same with hospo?

https://bookings.liverpoolfc.com/events/terms.htm?&_ga=2.51415978.2003626470.1577624597-687395327.1577624597#all

Section 3.4 I think covers it

Reckon call them and see if you can get a credit note which it talks about somewhere else
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
January 12, 2020, 12:54:39 pm
Quote from: dudleyred on January 12, 2020, 12:47:22 pm
https://bookings.liverpoolfc.com/events/terms.htm?&_ga=2.51415978.2003626470.1577624597-687395327.1577624597#all

Section 3.4 I think covers it

Reckon call them and see if you can get a credit note which it talks about somewhere else

Thanks for that, hefty fee so will go with the credit note it possible. Would happily transfer to another game but don't think that will be an option this season! Thanks again.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
January 12, 2020, 12:55:15 pm
Quote from: Macca201188 on January 12, 2020, 12:54:39 pm
Thanks for that, hefty fee so will go with the credit note it possible. Would happily transfer to another game but don't think that will be an option this season! Thanks again.

Say youll happily swap to Chelsea match ;)
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
January 12, 2020, 02:46:42 pm
Quote from: dudleyred on January 12, 2020, 12:55:15 pm
Say you’ll happily swap to Chelsea match ;)

Haha I will certainly offer them!
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
March 6, 2020, 10:03:49 am
Cheers everyone, sorry if this is in the wrong thread. I'm coming to Anfield for the Villa game next month, flying from Budapest to Manchester. Is trainline.com legit site to buy tickets for the train? Thanks in advance.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
March 6, 2020, 10:13:51 am
Quote from: shwabo1892 on March  6, 2020, 10:03:49 am
Cheers everyone, sorry if this is in the wrong thread. I'm coming to Anfield for the Villa game next month, flying from Budapest to Manchester. Is trainline.com legit site to buy tickets for the train? Thanks in advance.

Don't use the trainline as they charge booking fees.
Use any of the operators websites e.g. https://www.northernrailway.co.uk
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
March 6, 2020, 10:15:06 am
Quote from: swoopy on March  6, 2020, 10:13:51 am
Don't use the trainline as they charge booking fees.
Use any of the operators websites e.g. https://www.northernrailway.co.uk
Cheers!

Gesendet von meinem SM-G920F mit Tapatalk

Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
March 6, 2020, 10:45:25 am
Most convenient train from Manchester to Liverpool is the Transpenine Express, so book directly through their website. Goes from Victoria to Lime Street in around 45 minutes  :)
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
July 24, 2020, 01:30:24 pm
First thing you should Contact the club. However, they will normally only issue re-prints an hour or less before kick-off.

But If you have ordered your tickets within 2-3 days of a game then the Ticket Office will not post them out. You will have to collect them from the ticket office window on the day of the game (the Ticket Office is located at the Kop end of the ground)

If you have ordered them more than 3-4 days before the game then you will have to turn up at the Ticket Office on the day of the game with appropriate ID (fancard, the card used to buy the tickets, possibly drivers license or similar if you do not have a fancard) and they will issue a re-print/duplicate. Note that the Ticket Office tend only to do this within approximately 90 minutes of kick-off.
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
July 24, 2020, 01:31:20 pm
Quote from: StrategicERP on July 24, 2020, 01:30:24 pm
First thing you should Contact the club. However, they will normally only issue re-prints an hour or less before kick-off.

But If you have ordered your tickets within 2-3 days of a game then the Ticket Office will not post them out. You will have to collect them from the ticket office window on the day of the game (the Ticket Office is located at the Kop end of the ground)

If you have ordered them more than 3-4 days before the game then you will have to turn up at the Ticket Office on the day of the game with appropriate ID (fancard, the card used to buy the tickets, possibly drivers license or similar if you do not have a fancard) and they will issue a re-print/duplicate. Note that the Ticket Office tend only to do this within approximately 90 minutes of kick-off.

What on earth are you replying to? ;D
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
July 24, 2020, 02:52:46 pm
Quote from: swoopy on July 24, 2020, 01:31:20 pm
What on earth are you replying to? ;D

It's pretty sound advice though  :D
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
November 30, 2020, 05:00:26 pm
Sorry i couldn't find anything on here - is there a list of supporters clubs that get tickets?

I used to be part of the Gwent Supporters club (Kop Shop in Maindy) but moved out of the area. I'm also heading out of London this week so keen to see what there is available.

Thanks in advance!
Re: Tickets and Travel FAQ
Today at 07:03:48 am
Hello,

sorry if this is not the right thread. I had success finding an away ticket in the past through posting on this forum. I'm looking for an away ticket for Man utd vs lfc match in august (visiting from Canada). Can anyone please point me to the best place to buy these tickets from or if you know someone who has a spare ticket I would really appreciate it.  :)
