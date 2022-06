Could some kind person link me to the telescopic flag poles used for the big wavers on the Kop, please?



There are loads on Amazon and suchlike, but I'm hoping someone can point me towards ones they know are decent quality.



Thanks.



Most of the ones on Amazon are sound mate. One of the best people to ask is Hoppy or Stoz they have done them for a long time. I don't think Hoppy does them anymore but he will definitely be able to point you in the right direction mate.I've bought 3-4 poles but they are left down by the Kop as are a couple flags I've made. When it's a big European game it's great to see that my flag has been handed out but obviously I'm not sure who is using my poles.They are the telescopic poles from memory but as I say I can't remember the exact size I had to purchase. It needs to be quite lengthy to get the flag high and above the fans. Hoppy/Stoz will know for sure though mate. Good luck with it!