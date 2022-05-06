Wanna make a banner with my lad ( for Paris.



Will come up with something good (eg we won it in gay Paris), but where to start in terms of materials? Would appreciate a push in the right direction.



Mine are not of Imperator standards, of course.I simply buy a plain red or white flag off the internet. You can get all kinds of sizes.I then buy acrylic paint from art and craft stores. Even Home and Bargain do acrylic paints cheaply. I mix the paint with Liquitex* which then makes your work water resistant. I then make a template of what I want on the flag, draw it on in pencil, then paint it in.*Make sure you get the right Liquitex product here. I'm not home now, and can't recall the name of the Liquitex medium I used. They have different ones for different things.Ps, I think there is a banner-making thread on here if you do a search. Good tips in there if I recall correctly.All the best with yours. 😊👍