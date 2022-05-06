Wanna make a banner with my lad ( for Paris.
Will come up with something good (eg we won it in gay Paris), but where to start in terms of materials? Would appreciate a push in the right direction.
Mine are not of Imperator standards, of course.
I simply buy a plain red or white flag off the internet. You can get all kinds of sizes.
I then buy acrylic paint from art and craft stores. Even Home and Bargain do acrylic paints cheaply. I mix the paint with Liquitex* which then makes your work water resistant. I then make a template of what I want on the flag, draw it on in pencil, then paint it in.
*Make sure you get the right Liquitex product here. I'm not home now, and can't recall the name of the Liquitex medium I used. They have different ones for different things.
Ps, I think there is a banner-making thread on here if you do a search. Good tips in there if I recall correctly.
All the best with yours. 😊👍