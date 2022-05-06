« previous next »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10640 on: May 6, 2022, 03:43:24 pm »
WE NEVER INHALED
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline kavah

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10641 on: May 7, 2022, 09:19:42 am »
Love these - what about LFC to Saint-Denis EFC to St. Andrews  ;D

Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May  6, 2022, 01:43:02 pm
Reds go Paris, Blues go Blackpool



Quote from: bradders1011 on May  6, 2022, 09:15:42 am
Reds go the Ceramica, Blues go the Potteries
Reds go the Estadio da Luz, Blues go the Stadium of Light

Quote from: kesey on May  6, 2022, 01:35:07 pm
My avatar is getting put on t shirts

that is boss
Offline ToneLa

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10642 on: May 7, 2022, 02:53:11 pm »
LIVE AND
BREATHE
LFC ;)
Offline ToneLa

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10643 on: May 7, 2022, 02:54:14 pm »
YOUR CLUB IS MERELY A CAPITALIST VENTURE
OURS IS SPIRIT WRIT IN SPORTING FORM
YOUR PROBLEM
YOU SORT IT OUT.



Works for virtually any opposition! Could walk through Dingle with it
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10644 on: May 10, 2022, 05:38:40 am »
Boss that!
Online redgriffin73

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10645 on: May 10, 2022, 11:16:20 am »
Love that! ^^^
"I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Lad

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10646 on: May 10, 2022, 04:06:01 pm »
Quote from: kavah on May  7, 2022, 09:19:42 am
Love these - what about LFC to Saint-Denis EFC to St. Andrews  ;D


that is boss

Famous old school one from maybe 20 years ago in Moscow...Scouse reds go to Spartak... Scouse blues go to Spa.
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Ghost Town

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10647 on: May 10, 2022, 06:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Lad on May 10, 2022, 04:06:01 pm
Famous old school one from maybe 20 years ago in Moscow...Scouse reds go to Spartak... Scouse blues go to Spa.
Well after all that rage and booing it's understandable if they need a bit of pampering, maybe a massage, a facial...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lad

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10648 on: May 10, 2022, 08:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 10, 2022, 06:12:14 pm
Well after all that rage and booing it's understandable if they need a bit of pampering, maybe a massage, a facial...

Well spotted. Missed an r off the end  😪
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline disgraced cake

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10649 on: May 10, 2022, 08:56:42 pm »
JON MOSS

FAT TWAT

*6 stars underneath, with space to amend for a 7th all going well in a few weeks.*
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline gravy red

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10650 on: May 11, 2022, 05:05:39 pm »
Where is the best place to get a flag custom made?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10651 on: May 11, 2022, 05:19:15 pm »
Quote from: gravy red on May 11, 2022, 05:05:39 pm
Where is the best place to get a flag custom made?
ordered one of china at the start of may. Hoping it arrives in time. Cost like 6 quid tbf
YNWA

Offline 24∗7

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10652 on: May 11, 2022, 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: gravy red on May 11, 2022, 05:05:39 pm
Where is the best place to get a flag custom made?
Our very own Imperator, or also Pete Carney.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline ToneLa

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10653 on: May 12, 2022, 09:50:19 am »
YOU SING ABOUT US
CAUSE YOU GOT NO SOUL
NO PRIDE, NO IDEAS
LESS TITLES
Online RainbowFlick

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10654 on: May 12, 2022, 10:58:58 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May 10, 2022, 05:38:40 am
Boss that!

going to be about 20 of these i reckon

just waiting for the 'i'm in Louvre with him and Eiffel fine" version  ;D
YNWA.

Offline ToneLa

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10655 on: May 12, 2022, 11:34:43 am »
flag for a certain fixture pls

Offline Gettin better all da time

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10656 on: May 13, 2022, 11:05:02 pm »
Wanna make a banner with my lad (8) for Paris.

Will come up with something good (eg we won it in gay Paris), but where to start in terms of materials? Would appreciate a push in the right direction.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10657 on: Yesterday at 05:59:55 am »
MOS JOTA BE OUR MANE MAN
HES A REAL BOBBY DIAZZLER
Online 12C

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10658 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 am »
Quote from: Lad on May 10, 2022, 04:06:01 pm
Famous old school one from maybe 20 years ago in Moscow...Scouse reds go to Spartak... Scouse blues go to Spa.
St Johns surely.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10659 on: Yesterday at 11:36:15 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 11, 2022, 10:37:23 pm
Our very own Imperator, or also Pete Carney.

Imperator is booked up well into next season. Made up for the lad
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 24∗7

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10660 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:36:15 am
Imperator is booked up well into next season. Made up for the lad
That's great news. His work is of supreme quality.

Meanwhile........Dynamo Kyiv came to town last night. Local team FC Flora had made a special banner. Too late for Wembley but I'll ask if we can borrow it for Paris ;D
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline danscib

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10661 on: Yesterday at 12:11:26 pm »
Anybody taking any Palestine flags to the game today? Happy to help get them in.
Online CraigDS

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10662 on: Yesterday at 03:32:32 pm »
KLOPP'S UNDERDOGS
EVERYONE SUPPORTS US
Online RainbowFlick

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10663 on: Today at 03:56:32 pm »
how do you go about getting a flagpole into the Stade De France? i've only ever taken a handheld one but possibly taking someones' larger flag with me which is one of those bigger waver-flags
YNWA.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10664 on: Today at 04:22:55 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:36:15 am
Imperator is booked up well into next season. Made up for the lad

That's great to hear,so long as he keeps his best for us  ;D

A few years time and he'll not be able to watch a match without seeing some of his artwork on display.
My cup,

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10665 on: Today at 04:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Gettin better all da time on May 13, 2022, 11:05:02 pm
Wanna make a banner with my lad (8) for Paris.

Will come up with something good (eg we won it in gay Paris), but where to start in terms of materials? Would appreciate a push in the right direction.


Just go through Imperators posts.

A bedsheet is a good base,cheap way to get decent material and you can dye them if need be.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10666 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Gettin better all da time on May 13, 2022, 11:05:02 pm
Wanna make a banner with my lad (8) for Paris.

Will come up with something good (eg we won it in gay Paris), but where to start in terms of materials? Would appreciate a push in the right direction.
Mine are not of Imperator standards, of course.

I simply buy a plain red or white flag off the internet. You can get all kinds of sizes.

I then buy acrylic paint from art and craft stores. Even Home and Bargain do acrylic paints cheaply. I mix the paint with Liquitex* which then makes your work water resistant. I then make a template of what I want on the flag, draw it on in pencil, then paint it in.


*Make sure you get the right Liquitex product here. I'm not home now, and can't recall the name of the Liquitex medium I used. They have different ones for different things.


Ps, I think there is a banner-making thread on here if you do a search. Good tips in there if I recall correctly.

All the best with yours. 😊👍
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10667 on: Today at 06:13:04 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:56:32 pm
how do you go about getting a flagpole into the Stade De France? i've only ever taken a handheld one but possibly taking someones' larger flag with me which is one of those bigger waver-flags

Telescopic metal extendable ones only way by hiding it under something like a jacket  in a bag, other than that have be contacting Spion Kop if there gonna be getting the big ones in.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10668 on: Today at 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:22:55 pm
That's great to hear,so long as he keeps his best for us  ;D

A few years time and he'll not be able to watch a match without seeing some of his artwork on display.

Yea and all the rest will look shit in comparison 😂
Online RainbowFlick

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10669 on: Today at 07:53:16 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:13:04 pm
Telescopic metal extendable ones only way by hiding it under something like a jacket  in a bag, other than that have be contacting Spion Kop if there gonna be getting the big ones in.

ah thank you. might just try hold it up instead perhaps
YNWA.

Online RainbowFlick

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10670 on: Today at 08:30:18 pm »
a music-themed flag did me well in Madrid so wanting to do another for Paris. might try get this hand-painted (may even attempt myself)



after the classic french song 'la vie en rose'. Translates as 'life in red'...

thoughts? i kinda like keeping it simple. will have a mates' more complicated flag too i think.
YNWA.
