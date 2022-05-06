« previous next »
Author Topic: New Banner Ideas  (Read 1223185 times)

Offline Ghost Town

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10640 on: May 6, 2022, 03:43:24 pm »
WE NEVER INHALED
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world" - Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something" - Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Offline kavah

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10641 on: May 7, 2022, 09:19:42 am »
Love these - what about LFC to Saint-Denis EFC to St. Andrews  ;D

Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May  6, 2022, 01:43:02 pm
Reds go Paris, Blues go Blackpool



Quote from: bradders1011 on May  6, 2022, 09:15:42 am
Reds go the Ceramica, Blues go the Potteries
Reds go the Estadio da Luz, Blues go the Stadium of Light

Quote from: kesey on May  6, 2022, 01:35:07 pm
My avatar is getting put on t shirts

that is boss
Offline ToneLa

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10642 on: May 7, 2022, 02:53:11 pm »
LIVE AND
BREATHE
LFC ;)
Offline ToneLa

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10643 on: May 7, 2022, 02:54:14 pm »
YOUR CLUB IS MERELY A CAPITALIST VENTURE
OURS IS SPIRIT WRIT IN SPORTING FORM
YOUR PROBLEM
YOU SORT IT OUT.



Works for virtually any opposition! Could walk through Dingle with it
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10644 on: May 10, 2022, 05:38:40 am »
Boss that!
Offline redgriffin73

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10645 on: May 10, 2022, 11:16:20 am »
Love that! ^^^
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10646 on: May 10, 2022, 04:06:01 pm »
Quote from: kavah on May  7, 2022, 09:19:42 am
Love these - what about LFC to Saint-Denis EFC to St. Andrews  ;D


that is boss

Famous old school one from maybe 20 years ago in Moscow...Scouse reds go to Spartak... Scouse blues go to Spa.
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Ghost Town

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10647 on: May 10, 2022, 06:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Lad on May 10, 2022, 04:06:01 pm
Famous old school one from maybe 20 years ago in Moscow...Scouse reds go to Spartak... Scouse blues go to Spa.
Well after all that rage and booing it's understandable if they need a bit of pampering, maybe a massage, a facial...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world" - Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something" - Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10648 on: May 10, 2022, 08:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 10, 2022, 06:12:14 pm
Well after all that rage and booing it's understandable if they need a bit of pampering, maybe a massage, a facial...

Well spotted. Missed an r off the end  😪
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10649 on: May 10, 2022, 08:56:42 pm »
JON MOSS

FAT TWAT

*6 stars underneath, with space to amend for a 7th all going well in a few weeks.*
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10650 on: May 11, 2022, 05:05:39 pm »
Where is the best place to get a flag custom made?
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10651 on: May 11, 2022, 05:19:15 pm »
Quote from: gravy red on May 11, 2022, 05:05:39 pm
Where is the best place to get a flag custom made?
ordered one of china at the start of may. Hoping it arrives in time. Cost like 6 quid tbf
YNWA

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10652 on: May 11, 2022, 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: gravy red on May 11, 2022, 05:05:39 pm
Where is the best place to get a flag custom made?
Our very own Imperator, or also Pete Carney.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10653 on: May 12, 2022, 09:50:19 am »
YOU SING ABOUT US
CAUSE YOU GOT NO SOUL
NO PRIDE, NO IDEAS
LESS TITLES
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10654 on: May 12, 2022, 10:58:58 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May 10, 2022, 05:38:40 am
Boss that!

going to be about 20 of these i reckon

just waiting for the 'i'm in Louvre with him and Eiffel fine" version  ;D
YNWA.

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10655 on: May 12, 2022, 11:34:43 am »
flag for a certain fixture pls

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10656 on: Yesterday at 11:05:02 pm »
Wanna make a banner with my lad (8) for Paris.

Will come up with something good (eg we won it in gay Paris), but where to start in terms of materials? Would appreciate a push in the right direction.
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10657 on: Today at 05:59:55 am »
MOS JOTA BE OUR MANE MAN
HES A REAL BOBBY DIAZZLER
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10658 on: Today at 11:34:44 am »
Quote from: Lad on May 10, 2022, 04:06:01 pm
Famous old school one from maybe 20 years ago in Moscow...Scouse reds go to Spartak... Scouse blues go to Spa.
St Johns surely.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

« Reply #10659 on: Today at 11:36:15 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 11, 2022, 10:37:23 pm
Our very own Imperator, or also Pete Carney.

Imperator is booked up well into next season. Made up for the lad
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10660 on: Today at 11:58:22 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:36:15 am
Imperator is booked up well into next season. Made up for the lad
That's great news. His work is of supreme quality.

Meanwhile........Dynamo Kyiv came to town last night. Local team FC Flora had made a special banner. Too late for Wembley but I'll ask if we can borrow it for Paris ;D
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10661 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
Anybody taking any Palestine flags to the game today? Happy to help get them in.
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10662 on: Today at 12:53:03 pm »
Jurgen, Said to me yer know.
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10663 on: Today at 03:32:32 pm »
KLOPP'S UNDERDOGS
EVERYONE SUPPORTS US
