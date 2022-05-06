Reds go Paris, Blues go Blackpool
Reds go the Ceramica, Blues go the PotteriesReds go the Estadio da Luz, Blues go the Stadium of Light
My avatar is getting put on t shirts
Love these - what about LFC to Saint-Denis EFC to St. Andrews that is boss
Famous old school one from maybe 20 years ago in Moscow...Scouse reds go to Spartak... Scouse blues go to Spa.
Well after all that rage and booing it's understandable if they need a bit of pampering, maybe a massage, a facial...
Where is the best place to get a flag custom made?
Boss that!
