Author Topic: New Banner Ideas

RainbowFlick

Re: New Banner Ideas
June 25, 2021, 10:08:20 am
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on June 20, 2021, 08:38:05 pm
















Read all about it here

your talents are... annoyingly... incredible  ;D
YNWA.

۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
June 25, 2021, 10:04:31 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June 25, 2021, 10:08:20 am
your talents are... annoyingly... incredible  ;D

Didn't mean to annoy anyone. 😂
۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
June 25, 2021, 10:06:09 pm
This one took considerably less time. Pretty effective design though, I reckon. Personally I would have left the trophies out in favour of more red space, but the lad who commissioned it really wanted them in.

۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
July 21, 2021, 10:19:39 am
I've just finished writing a book about my journey with the banner crafting, featuring 50+ if the Liverpool flags I have made. Just deciding now between using a publishing house or self publishing, but either way, it's coming soon.

I would be very grateful for any retweets.
https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFlags/status/1417765733438738432?s=19
ABJ

Re: New Banner Ideas
July 21, 2021, 08:15:08 pm
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on June 18, 2021, 09:47:03 pm
Been working on a simple little banner... ;)
Wow. Absolutely brilliant.
ABJ

Re: New Banner Ideas
July 21, 2021, 08:18:10 pm
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on July 21, 2021, 10:19:39 am
I've just finished writing a book about my journey with the banner crafting, featuring 50+ if the Liverpool flags I have made. Just deciding now between using a publishing house or self publishing, but either way, it's coming soon.

I would be very grateful for any retweets.
https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFlags/status/1417765733438738432?s=19
I'd be more than happy to retweet for you but I got this message when I clicked on your Twitter post :

You're unable to view this Tweet because this account owner limits who can view their tweets
afc turkish

Re: New Banner Ideas
July 21, 2021, 08:20:31 pm
Quote from: ABJ on July 21, 2021, 08:18:10 pm
I'd be more than happy to retweet for you but I got this message when I clicked on your Twitter post :

You're unable to view this Tweet because this account owner limits who can view their tweets

Imperator will promote you from legionary to centurion in short order...
ABJ

Re: New Banner Ideas
July 21, 2021, 08:23:12 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on July 21, 2021, 08:20:31 pm
Imperator will promote you from legionary to centurion in short order...
;D
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Banner Ideas
July 21, 2021, 08:39:17 pm
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on June 25, 2021, 10:06:09 pm
This one took considerably less time. Pretty effective design though, I reckon. Personally I would have left the trophies out in favour of more red space, but the lad who commissioned it really wanted them in.


I agree about the trophies.  And if they simply must be there, I'd at least have gone for the old school league trophy instead of the Premier League one.

Nowt wrong with the execution of the chosen design though.  Top work.
۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
July 21, 2021, 10:32:34 pm
Quote from: ABJ on July 21, 2021, 08:18:10 pm
I'd be more than happy to retweet for you but I got this message when I clicked on your Twitter post :

You're unable to view this Tweet because this account owner limits who can view their tweets

Hahaha, I must have blocked you for some reason! Have you ever been horrible on Twitter? My blocking threshold is pretty low. 🤗
۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
August 5, 2021, 12:37:59 am
Son of Spion

Re: New Banner Ideas
August 5, 2021, 12:47:55 am
^

That's nice.  8)
kavah

Re: New Banner Ideas
August 5, 2021, 12:53:29 am
Ha ha - love it  ;D
RainbowFlick

Re: New Banner Ideas
August 5, 2021, 05:34:23 pm
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on August  5, 2021, 12:37:59 am


nice, awful shoes if we're honest ignoring the history  :o

need an updated version for the younger lads. maybe a pair of 110s and sunglasses with a loop on lol
۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
August 5, 2021, 07:13:51 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August  5, 2021, 05:34:23 pm
nice, awful shoes if we're honest ignoring the history  :o

need an updated version for the younger lads. maybe a pair of 110s and sunglasses with a loop on lol

Have to vociferously disagree. Keglers are one of the greatest trainers ever. I have a pair on right now. And 110s are God awful.
۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
October 20, 2021, 11:18:03 pm
JasonF

Re: New Banner Ideas
October 20, 2021, 11:45:36 pm
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: New Banner Ideas
October 24, 2021, 04:24:18 pm
are we doing any banners for the Newcastle game? a while away I know but I did enjoy the palace banner
bradders1011

Re: New Banner Ideas
October 24, 2021, 08:13:27 pm
"Only Mo Salah..."
royhendo

Re: New Banner Ideas
December 3, 2021, 07:29:04 am
Nice one Imperator :)
redgriffin73

Re: New Banner Ideas
December 3, 2021, 11:49:44 am
royhendo

Re: New Banner Ideas
December 5, 2021, 09:04:32 pm
Thinking of doing one with the five cities of the six finals (Rome twice) - you get fabric maps of them for cheap on eBay. So cut the cup stencil on the map, stitch onto a red sheet could work!
dutchkop

Re: New Banner Ideas
December 14, 2021, 01:06:28 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on October 24, 2021, 04:24:18 pm
are we doing any banners for the Newcastle game? a while away I know but I did enjoy the palace banner

ON tyeh Newcastle match  thread  Navidad proposed some political messages

-
Quote from: fredfrop Navidad @ Spanish xmas on December 13, 2021, 10:16:19 pm
A simple chant of "Jamal Khashoghi" would be a start. Followed by "Your owners are murderers" then "Justice for the Houthi".

It would be great to have a banner that FU to the Saudi owners!
I am sure it would get a lot of media coverage too.
redandwhitekuyt

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 2, 2022, 10:07:20 pm
Need a huge banner for the final.

90k stadium
24k for corporate suits
Football should be for fans!
Not the Tory organisers

Red_Mist

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 3, 2022, 11:29:59 am
In the Platinum Jubilee year, itd be nice to see this at Wembley.

GOD SAVE
OUR TEAM
Red Ol

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 4, 2022, 06:58:03 pm
Bit early but some potential for some banner fun with our new signing Luis?

Our boy , your pain  in Diaz
۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 5, 2022, 07:44:48 am
Documentary on my banner work launching next week on RedmenTV. Here's a taster...
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1489224189777227777?t=CntWUdQ_a2RB3KTTvZ-c1w&s=19
Armand9

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 5, 2022, 08:04:40 am
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on June 18, 2021, 09:47:03 pm
Been working on a simple little banner... ;)

that's more than a banner, that's art and living history, amazing work my friend

at some point in its life that banner should end up in the anfield museum (with your consent of course   ;) )
Barneylfc∗

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 5, 2022, 08:17:02 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on February  3, 2022, 11:29:59 am
In the Platinum Jubilee year, itd be nice to see this at Wembley.

GOD SAVE
OUR TEAM

I'm assuming this is a joke and I just can't see the punchline?
Hij

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 5, 2022, 08:34:31 am
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on February  5, 2022, 07:44:48 am
Documentary on my banner work launching next week on RedmenTV. Here's a taster...
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1489224189777227777?t=CntWUdQ_a2RB3KTTvZ-c1w&s=19
Brilliant mate, can't wait to give it a watch.
Red_Mist

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 5, 2022, 09:37:20 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  5, 2022, 08:17:02 am
I'm assuming this is a joke and I just can't see the punchline?
No punchline, just a nod to the 1965 Cup Final when the Red hordes rewrote the National Anthem. I remember my grandad and dad, who had both been there on our greatest day (for them), making us sing it during the Olympics in 1980 when Steve Ovett and Seb Coe won golds ;D
Barneylfc∗

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 5, 2022, 11:23:31 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on February  5, 2022, 09:37:20 am
No punchline, just a nod to the 1965 Cup Final when the Red hordes rewrote the National Anthem. I remember my grandad and dad, who had both been there on our greatest day (for them), making us sing it during the Olympics in 1980 when Steve Ovett and Seb Coe won golds ;D

Ah, wasn't aware of that. Carry on  ;D
Red_Mist

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 5, 2022, 12:07:06 pm
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on February  5, 2022, 07:44:48 am
Documentary on my banner work launching next week on RedmenTV. Here's a taster...
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1489224189777227777?t=CntWUdQ_a2RB3KTTvZ-c1w&s=19
Great stuff!

I like the idea of them being passed down the generations for years to come.

Be nice to have a flag day on The Kop during this seasons run in. Must be so many classic flags and banners out there tucked away in cupboards. Be fantastic to see as many of them as possible altogether en masse, just for the hell of it. New and old side by side. All the players and staff that have been immortalised. All the pubs, Holt, Kingfisher, Leather Bottle. Some random white sheets (This is a sheet :lmao)
scouse neapolitan

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 5, 2022, 06:22:39 pm
Totally agree Red Mist. Would be brilliant. No greater sight in football. The Kop a Sea of colour. Would love to hear some of the old songs too.
12C

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 8, 2022, 01:17:17 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on February  5, 2022, 09:37:20 am
No punchline, just a nod to the 1965 Cup Final when the Red hordes rewrote the National Anthem. I remember my grandad and dad, who had both been there on our greatest day (for them), making us sing it during the Olympics in 1980 when Steve Ovett and Seb Coe won golds ;D

One of the few appearances the queen has made at the cup final in her 70 years on the throne.
I remember watching it, aged 6, on black and white tele with my dad who had been let down on a ticket and the Reds fans singing Ee aye Addio the queens wearing red
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: New Banner Ideas
February 8, 2022, 02:26:49 pm
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on February  5, 2022, 06:22:39 pm
Totally agree Red Mist. Would be brilliant. No greater sight in football. The Kop a Sea of colour. Would love to hear some of the old songs too.
barely even a scarf these days. Its sad
Ghost Town

Re: New Banner Ideas
Today at 04:21:18 am
Quote from: Red Ol on February  4, 2022, 06:58:03 pm
Bit early but some potential for some banner fun with our new signing Luis?

Our boy , your pain  in Diaz
I reckon a simple 'Buenos Díaz' with his face would be a boss banner for our new boy
