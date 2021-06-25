Read all about it here
your talents are... annoyingly... incredible
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought. Tiberius Caesar Augustus, Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)
Been working on a simple little banner...
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
I've just finished writing a book about my journey with the banner crafting, featuring 50+ if the Liverpool flags I have made. Just deciding now between using a publishing house or self publishing, but either way, it's coming soon.I would be very grateful for any retweets.https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFlags/status/1417765733438738432?s=19
I'd be more than happy to retweet for you but I got this message when I clicked on your Twitter post :You're unable to view this Tweet because this account owner limits who can view their tweets
Imperator will promote you from legionary to centurion in short order...
This one took considerably less time. Pretty effective design though, I reckon. Personally I would have left the trophies out in favour of more red space, but the lad who commissioned it really wanted them in.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
nice, awful shoes if we're honest ignoring the history need an updated version for the younger lads. maybe a pair of 110s and sunglasses with a loop on lol
"Only Mo Salah..."
are we doing any banners for the Newcastle game? a while away I know but I did enjoy the palace banner
A simple chant of "Jamal Khashoghi" would be a start. Followed by "Your owners are murderers" then "Justice for the Houthi".
In the Platinum Jubilee year, itd be nice to see this at Wembley
.GOD SAVEOUR TEAM
