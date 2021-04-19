« previous next »
New Banner Ideas

Re: New Banner Ideas
From the Spion Kop 106:-


'Our statement regarding last nights announcement:'

https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384021904550293508



https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384095535854800901

'We, along with other groups involved in flags, will be removing our flags from The Kop. We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game.'



https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384111354219417615

'Shame on you FSG'



a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: New Banner Ideas
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: New Banner Ideas
Never liked this smiley much but round of applause required :wellin


Quote from: oojason on April 19, 2021, 04:46:06 pm


^ https://twitter.com/JayMcKenna87/status/1384045369454043140


This is the way forward. Meme's are needed...
Re: New Banner Ideas
How about:

LEGACY FANS

CHASING AMERICAN SHITHOUSES
OUT OF TOWN SINCE 2010

FUCK OFF YOU GREEDY c*nts
Re: New Banner Ideas
Quote from: Only Me on April 20, 2021, 07:31:12 pm
How about:

LEGACY FANS

CHASING AMERICAN SHITHOUSES
OUT OF TOWN SINCE 2010

FUCK OFF YOU GREEDY c*nts

No need to bring nationality into it.
Re: New Banner Ideas
Quote from: smicer07 on April 20, 2021, 07:32:02 pm
No need to bring nationality into it.

 :wanker
Re: New Banner Ideas
Re: New Banner Ideas
Great stuff Imperator  :thumbup



Give Me Owners Who Understand banner wanted. Fly it, knowing it'll never reach anyone.
Re: New Banner Ideas
Class
Re: New Banner Ideas
Love it. Glad you didnt go with the faint emblem in background as looks much cleaner.
Re: New Banner Ideas
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:51:36 pm
Love it. Glad you didnt go with the faint emblem in background as looks much cleaner.

I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you are joking. 😂
Re: New Banner Ideas
Stunning, great stuff, Imperator...
Re: New Banner Ideas
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you are joking. 😂

I am  :lmao

Top stuff as always.
