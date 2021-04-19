From the Spion Kop 106:-'Our statement regarding last nights announcement:' https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384021904550293508https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384095535854800901'We, along with other groups involved in flags, will be removing our flags from The Kop. We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game.'https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384111354219417615'Shame on you FSG'
^ https://twitter.com/JayMcKenna87/status/1384045369454043140
How about:LEGACY FANSCHASING AMERICAN SHITHOUSESOUT OF TOWN SINCE 2010FUCK OFF YOU GREEDY c*nts
No need to bring nationality into it.
Love it. Glad you didnt go with the faint emblem in background as looks much cleaner.
I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you are joking. 😂
