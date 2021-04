I know the 'Success has many Fathers' banner is reserved for league and European Cup winners....but always felt it was a bit harsh on Ged and felt he deserved a place.



With the acknowledgement now of what did for the club ( taking us from nose diving into failure and reinvigorated the club and the culture of us fans..and provided a platform for future success)....should this be reconsidered?.



It would be a fair and generous act of the fans who are responsible for it.



I don't think that should even be a question. He's part of the fabric of our modern DNA. He needs to be on that banner and should have been on it. If not that one, then at the very least, one of his own or a brand new one created with him included.What saddened me about last night was that we couldn't give him a proper mark of respect by having a full ground at Anfield. I know the 2000 in there did their best, but it's not the same. When the ground is full again, I hope to see him remembered appropriately as he deserved.