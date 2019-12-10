« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 247 248 249 250 251 [252]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Banner Ideas  (Read 971282 times)

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10040 on: December 10, 2019, 08:03:15 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December  9, 2019, 09:53:43 PM
^
Very nice. Well done.  ;D
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on December 10, 2019, 10:08:49 AM
Boss effort. It seems strange seeing 6 stars on banners now!

Cheers both
Logged

Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

  • CAE DIVI AUG
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,999
  • "Let them hate me, as long as they respect me"
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10041 on: December 15, 2019, 10:48:02 PM »
Welcome to the family.
#ThisMeansMore



Logged
Quote
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought.
 Tiberius Caesar Augustus,
Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10042 on: December 15, 2019, 10:54:18 PM »
Beautiful.
Logged

Online petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,708
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10043 on: December 15, 2019, 10:54:55 PM »
Awww, congratulations!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10044 on: December 16, 2019, 12:00:03 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on December  9, 2019, 07:44:22 PM
Well its Finished

All stitched in place. Quite pleased with it. Not anywhere near the quality of work of the likes of Imperator but a reasonable first effort

Will hopefully take it to Qatar next week

A thing of beauty 👍
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10045 on: December 16, 2019, 12:00:48 AM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on December 15, 2019, 10:48:02 PM
Welcome to the family.
#ThisMeansMore





Congratulations!
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10046 on: December 20, 2019, 08:54:11 AM »
One for Sadio Mane with the word "Nianthio" on it.

Please, pretty please.

From Sadio Mane thread:

Quote from: kloppismydad on December 20, 2019, 08:52:33 AM
Has to be on a banner. Mane needs to be celebrated, not just for his football, but for what he has done for his community.

I can only imagine the togetherness that Bambali will feel when we have that banner on display. I would love to see Sadio's reaction to it too.

Please make it happen, someone. I will be happy to contribute.
Logged

Offline Kenny19

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10047 on: Yesterday at 03:00:56 PM »
Had this in my mind for a while now. Finally found some time to work it out. The 'Guide in flagmaking etc...' topic helped me quite a bit in finding the right materials so thanks for that. I only hope the paint will be able to cope with any rain..
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
  • Seis Veces
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10048 on: Yesterday at 03:37:04 PM »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Yesterday at 03:00:56 PM
Had this in my mind for a while now. Finally found some time to work it out. The 'Guide in flagmaking etc...' topic helped me quite a bit in finding the right materials so thanks for that. I only hope the paint will be able to cope with any rain..

Brilliant  :champ
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

Offline royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10049 on: Yesterday at 04:17:03 PM »
Ah Imperator just saw your post above, congratulations!
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,621
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10050 on: Yesterday at 05:06:31 PM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on December 15, 2019, 10:48:02 PM
Welcome to the family.

Superb, congrats mate.
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Offline EinenKaffee

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10051 on: Yesterday at 08:36:31 PM »
WE ALL DREAM OF A DOUBLE BECKER BUS
<pic of Alisson on the CL bus>
Logged

Offline SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10052 on: Today at 07:13:07 AM »
Hendo needs a banner asap
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline JFT96_LFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10053 on: Today at 08:58:44 AM »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Yesterday at 03:00:56 PM
Had this in my mind for a while now. Finally found some time to work it out. The 'Guide in flagmaking etc...' topic helped me quite a bit in finding the right materials so thanks for that. I only hope the paint will be able to cope with any rain..

Smart that. If you used acrylic, you'll be sound.
Logged
THE ONE AND ONLY

Offline Bigly Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10054 on: Today at 10:43:17 AM »


   TOP'O THE WORLD MA  :scarf
Logged

Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

  • CAE DIVI AUG
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,999
  • "Let them hate me, as long as they respect me"
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10055 on: Today at 04:08:08 PM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on June 29, 2019, 03:34:35 PM


I am beginning work on this tomorrow.
Logged
Quote
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought.
 Tiberius Caesar Augustus,
Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10056 on: Today at 09:16:27 PM »
Class Kenny and Imperator. Said it before, you fellas are a credit to the club. Thanks. Next up , I'd love to see a Captain Hendo banner.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10057 on: Today at 09:17:56 PM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on Today at 04:08:08 PM
I am beginning work on this tomorrow.
Can I buy one of these 😂
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 247 248 249 250 251 [252]   Go Up
« previous next »
 