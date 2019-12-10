^Very nice. Well done.
Boss effort. It seems strange seeing 6 stars on banners now!
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought. Tiberius Caesar Augustus, Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)
Well its Finished All stitched in place. Quite pleased with it. Not anywhere near the quality of work of the likes of Imperator but a reasonable first effortWill hopefully take it to Qatar next week
Welcome to the family.#ThisMeansMore
Has to be on a banner. Mane needs to be celebrated, not just for his football, but for what he has done for his community.I can only imagine the togetherness that Bambali will feel when we have that banner on display. I would love to see Sadio's reaction to it too.Please make it happen, someone. I will be happy to contribute.
Had this in my mind for a while now. Finally found some time to work it out. The 'Guide in flagmaking etc...' topic helped me quite a bit in finding the right materials so thanks for that. I only hope the paint will be able to cope with any rain..
Thoroughly mediocre player.
Welcome to the family.
I am beginning work on this tomorrow.
